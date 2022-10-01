ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere

The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
TV SERIES
AdWeek

Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022

Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2 Premiere Ratings Quadruple After a Week of Multiplatform Viewing (EXCLUSIVE)

A week of delayed viewing via Hulu, DVRs and other platforms has given a sizable ratings bump to the Season 2 premiere of “Abbott Elementary” Live + Same Day data after the episode premiered on Sept. 21 pointed to a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49, but after seven days of multiplatform viewing, that number has jumped by 318% to a key demo rating of 2.38. This also marks the series’ largest-ever delayed viewing lift in terms of total viewers, which jumped from 2.9 million on premiere day to 7 million after one week. The initial 18-49 rating and total viewership tally of...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Will The New Season of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Be on Hulu? ‘SNL’ Next-Day Streaming Info

Last night, Saturday Night Live returned with host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. It’s a season of change for the venerable late-night comedy series as a slew of veteran cast members left SNL (Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Chris Redd, and Kyle Mooney, just to name a few) while the show also added four new performers (Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker).
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Reveals Official Paramount Network Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Paramount Network shared the official trailer for the fifth season of “Yellowstone,” which returns on Nov. 13 with two episodes. The new trailer opens with Kevin Costner’s John Dutton being sworn in as Governor of Montana, and previews the chaos that immediately follows. “Yellowstone” comes from “Wind River” director Taylor Sheridan, and the show’s cast alongside Costner includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will...
NFL
BGR.com

After six seasons, the Community movie is finally getting made

We may not be living in the darkest timeline after all. On Friday, Peacock announced that the sitcom Community will finally fulfill the prophecy of #SixSeasonsAndAMovie. Peacock officially confirmed that it had ordered a movie in an appropriately silly Twitter conversation with the Community Twitter account. The movie is set to arrive on Peacock in 2023.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Season 6 Drops Early Episode 5 Clip: Watch

Rick and Morty has reached the halfway point of the highly anticipated sixth season of the series, and Adult Swim has dropped a new clip heading into Episode 5's premiere! The newest season of the series has been shaking things up quite a bit from what has come before. Not only has there been more story developing on the back burner through each episode, the family unit as a whole has been getting closer in some surprising new ways. This also means Rick has had some new dynamics with each of them in the episodes seen so far. Now it's Jerry's turn.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Spoiler Alert’ Trailer: Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge Fall in Love and Terminal Illness

“Looking back, this is less of a rom-com and more of a love story…” So warns the trailer for “Spoiler Alert,” the adaptation of Michael Ausiello’s bestselling memoir, “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.” Jim Parsons stars as entertainment journalist Michael, a man determined to live in a rom-com fantasy with his new love, photographer Kit (Ben Aldridge). Yet after Kit’s terminal cancer diagnosis, the couple are on borrowed time. The film captures their 14-year love story, culminating in Kit’s death. “Spoiler Alert” will be released by Focus Features in select theaters December 2, followed by a nationwide rollout December 16. The film...
CELEBRITIES

