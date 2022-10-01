ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

High school football scores for Week 7 | Vote for Player of the Week

By WCPO staff
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jPLV6_0iHQP9yt00

Vote now for the WCPO's player of the week!

This week's candidates are:

  • Hughes quarterback Marvin Good, who threw for four touchdowns in a 46-40 win over Woodward
  • Ross running back Jaye Warren, who ran for 226 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in the Rams' 28-0 win
  • Princeton quarterback RJ West, who carried the ball for 118 yards and a touchdown and threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-0 win over Oak Hills
  • Highlands quarterback Brody Benke, who had 214 yards and four passing touchdowns, all in the first, in a 55-0 win
  • Roger Bacon wide receiver Beamer Walker, who finished with six receptions for 156 yards and three touchdowns, as well as a touchdown carry

Who is the Week 7 Player of the Week?

Week 7 of the high school football season featured one of the most highly-anticipated games of the year at the University of Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium.

The WCPO game of the week features Moeller (6-0, 2-0 Greater Catholic League South division) hosting Elder (5-1, 1-0) in a GCL South showdown. The Crusaders defeated Elder in front of an estimated 10,500 at Nippert Stadium.

Moeller, rated No. 1 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings, clinched the GCL South title outright with a win — its first GCL South crown since 2018.

Not much went St. Xavier's way in Louisville Friday night. They lost to Trinity, 34-7.

Winton Woods got their first lead of the game with just six seconds left in the first half against Kings. They won 28-23.

Undefeated Lakota West remains perfect after defeating Mason 37-7 at home.

Hughes quarterback Marvin Good helped lead his team to a 46-40 win over Woodward. Good threw for four touchdowns in the victory.

Cincinnati Country Day routs New Miami, 44-6.

On homecoming night, Reading put on a show worthy of a king in their 55-13 win over Finneytown.

Deer Park took down Mariemont on the road, winning a close one 26-23.

Check all scores and schedules below:

CINCINNATI, OH
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#University Of Cincinnati#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Hughes#Trinity#Kings
