California State

Recently signed law expands the reporting requirements for pay data

By Delaney White
KSBY News
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed a law that expands the reporting requirements for pay data. Any California employer with 15 or more employees will now have to report salary range in job postings.

"I think it will make things much harder across the board. I think the breach in confidentiality that they had initially assumed to be a large part of why this was not going to go through we had hoped," said Gina Fitzpatrick, Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce President/CEO.

Fitzpatrick says she is concerned about the resources required for reporting salaries being taken away from running the business.

"So it's just one more thing that we're adding to their already long list of requirements and it just doesn't seem that it was really necessary to begin with," said Fitzpatrick.

"Anything that can help combat discrimination I think is a good thing. I just think California needs to be careful with how many new regulations we've already had to see like the sexual harassment training and the alcohol training and now this so I mean there's always something new with California," said Trevor LaSalle, Streetside Cafe owner.

LaSalle says it won't cause too much of a disruption.

"I mean, it's just going to be more you know, paperwork and things that our HR department is going to have to deal with, but I mean we're really set up for it so it's not going to be a huge hindrance to us," said LaSalle.

The law aims to address pay gaps based on gender and race.

"It'll be a step in the right direction for helping address some of those inequities that exist," said Amie Hammond, Cal Poly Interim Executive Director of Career Services.

But some disagree and say the issue is more complicated.

"This is not going to solve that problem if that is a problem," said Fitzpatrick.

Hammond says this new law could improve the job search for students.

"This is a really great move for our students and the workforce in California in general. Just creating a better level of transparency for candidates," said Hammond.

SB 1162 will take effect on January 1 of next year.

Comments / 9

Cece Curry
2d ago

He newsom I invite you. To. Come hang out in the good without any body guards and just come hang out and talk with us about your plans for homeless, drug addicts🤓 tax payers, middle class, single parents, immigrants, and anyone else who might disagree with your work and plans

Reply
4
Chris Hatcher
2d ago

This is actually good. I have many solicitations for job offers that waste my time for low wages. Wastes my time and should be offered across the board to younger folks or others that need the opportunity.

Reply
2
Cece Curry
2d ago

I'm being sarcastic I'm not a criminal. Hey suggestion lets start with the DOJ. Then Newsom and if love to see wether or not he isn't doing something to keep his salary out of the public eye

Reply
2
