Newsom has mixed verdict on California criminal justice laws
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a mixed verdict on more than three dozen criminal justice laws before his bill-signing deadline Friday, approving measures to seal criminal records and free dying inmates but denying bids to restrict solitary confinement and boost inmates’ wages. Starting in...
Uvalde shooting, border dominate only Texas governor debate
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday night that Texas would send busloads of migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to more cities and Democrat challenger Beto O’Rourke pledged tighter gun laws as parents whose children were killed in the Uvalde school shooting stood outside an auditorium hosting the only debate before November’s election.
Lots of sunshine and a late week cool down that may bring frost
Clear tonight with a low of 50. Sunny Monday with a high of 75. Pleasant days and night through much of the week. Rain chances very low. Biggest change comes Friday as the impact of a cold front will drop highs to the upper 50s through Saturday. Low temperatures Saturday and Sunday mornings will be in the mid 30s. Frost is possible both days.
Nice weekend
Hurricane makes it’s second landfall in SC. It will move north and fade away. High of 70 and low of 46 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is clear and a NE wind. Temps are mild. Dew points still not very high. Water vapor satellite has dry air for us. Satellite and radar are all clear for us. We will stay dry the next two days. It will be breezy over the weekend. Dry for the most part. A front later on Thursday could bring a few showers and colder behind that. Temps will be mild till late next week. Tonight, fair and 46. Tomorrow, partly sunny and 74. Dry and mild into next week but much cooler late next week.
