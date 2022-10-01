Hurricane makes it’s second landfall in SC. It will move north and fade away. High of 70 and low of 46 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is clear and a NE wind. Temps are mild. Dew points still not very high. Water vapor satellite has dry air for us. Satellite and radar are all clear for us. We will stay dry the next two days. It will be breezy over the weekend. Dry for the most part. A front later on Thursday could bring a few showers and colder behind that. Temps will be mild till late next week. Tonight, fair and 46. Tomorrow, partly sunny and 74. Dry and mild into next week but much cooler late next week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO