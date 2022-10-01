ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Investigator details armed robbery involving Gainesville teenage brothers

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Palt_0iHQMrXr00
Hall County Sheriff's Office Detective Jeremy Grindle gives testimony Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Hall County Magistrate Court during a committal hearing for Emmanuel Mendoza. Mendoza, one of two teenage brothers, is accused of armed robbery involving a taxi driver. - photo by Scott Rogers

On Aug. 22, Jeremy Grindle took on an armed robbery investigation in which five masked teenagers ambushed a taxi cab driver at gunpoint.

Two days later, Grindle was at the jail when he overheard patrol officers talking about the Gainesville Police Department arresting some young men after a similar case.

That led Grindle to two teenage brothers, two guns and two similar armed robbery reports in five days with the same M.O.

Emmanuel Mendoza, 14, appeared in Magistrate Court Friday, Sept. 30, with his attorney Katherine Knudsen before Judge Elizabeth Reisman for an armed robbery charge. Mendoza’s 16-year-old brother, Ismael Mendoza, had his charges bound over to Superior Court earlier this month.

Grindle, who works for the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, testified Friday about an Aug. 19 armed robbery on Floyd Road.

The victim, a cab driver, told authorities he received a call from dispatch to pick up a fare in the 1600 block of Floyd Road.

“When he arrives on the scene, he describes them as five young Hispanic males between the ages of 15 and 18 jump out (from) behind some trees, all of them armed with firearms,” Grindle said.

The victim told authorities the suspects pointed guns at him and told him to give them money “or they were going to kill him,” Grindle said.

The taxi driver turned over his wallet, which the suspects emptied and returned to him before dispersing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekHYW_0iHQMrXr00
Emmanuel Mendoza listens to an interpreter in Hall County Magistrate Court Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, for a committal hearing. Mendoza, one of two teenage brothers, is accused of armed robbery involving a taxi driver. - photo by Scott Rogers

On Aug. 24, Grindle overheard the conversation about Gainesville Police arresting some young Hispanic men after an armed robbery report involving a taxi driver.

Gainesville High went on lockdown Aug. 24 after the report of another taxi driver armed robbery in the Lee Street area.

Knowing it fit the description of the Floyd Road armed robbery, Grindle went to the Gainesville Police Department and was able to interview the Mendozas and a third person.

Emmanuel Mendoza told Grindle he and his brother were in the parking lot of the high school. When approached by security, the brothers ran and ended up at a friend’s house nearby, Grindle said.

The friend called a cab driver using an Internet phone number, which was the same method for the Floyd Road case.

The friend told Grindle that Ismael had an AR-15 and Emmanuel had a pistol, but he himself was unarmed.

Seeing the teenagers with the firearms, the cab driver fled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ekfyu_0iHQMrXr00
Emmanuel Mendoza enters Hall County Magistrate Court Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, for a committal hearing. Mendoza, one of two teenage brothers, is accused of armed robbery involving a taxi driver. - photo by Scott Rogers

“Emmanuel’s brother, Ismael, fires three rounds at the taxi cab driver, and the taxi (driver) gets away,” Grindle said.

Across the street in the strip mall, someone hears the gunshots and starts videotaping the incident, where the Mendozas and the friend come out of the friend’s house and start running.

Law enforcement caught all three of them near the scene.

Ismael had an AR-15 in his backpack, and Emmanuel had a pistol in his jacket pocket, Grindle said.

The friend told Grindle he had no involvement in the Floyd Road case.

Emmanuel’s version of events was similar to the friend’s story except that they did not have the guns with them at Gainesville High School, saying that they found them in an abandoned house on the way to the friend’s house.

Emmanuel shut down talking with Grindle when the investigator mentions the Floyd Road robbery, the investigator testified.

Ismael told Grindle they did have the firearms at GHS and that they did try to rob the taxi cab driver near the school.

Grindle asked him about firing the rounds at the taxi cab, which Ismael said was an accident.

“He did not realize that the gun was off safety,” Grindle

Emmanuel Mendoza was being assisted by a Spanish interpreter for more than 10 minutes during the hearing.

Knudsen clarified with the investigator that her client never admitted to being involved in the Floyd Road incident.

“When you were questioning him, were you questioning him with an interpreter?” Knudsen asked.

“No, he speaks perfect English,” Grindle said, a fact that was news to the interpreter assisting Mendoza at the hearing.

The interpreter asked Mendoza if he needed her help, to which he said no.

Ismael told Grindle he and his brother were part of the Floyd Road armed robbery, but their friend was not.

Ismael told authorities the suspects, who he would not identify, split roughly $1,500 taken from the cab driver.

The cab driver told Grindle he could not identify any of the suspects.

Beyond the statements from Ismael and the Mendozas’ friend, Grindle said the evidence showed the Mendozas live roughly a half mile from Floyd Road.

Neither side offered any argument following Grindle’s testimony, and Reisman moved the case as charged on to Superior Court.

The Times reached out to Knudsen for comment following the hearing, but that request was not returned.

Comments / 1

Related
WSB Radio

Man arrested for trespassing after bizarre exchange with Cobb homeowner caught on video

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested and jailed over the weekend for trespassing in a Cobb County neighborhood. On Oct. 1st, Cobb County police responded to Atlanta Country Club Estates, off Paper Mill Road in East Cobb, where they arrested Mark Jason Stubblefield, 52, on one count of criminal trespass. A judge set his bond at $1,320. As of Monday night, he remained in jail.
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gainesville, GA
Gainesville, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Gainesville woman attacks ex with meat cleaver, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A Gainesville woman is in custody after authorities say she assaulted her ex with a meat cleaver during an argument. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Cristal Hernandez attacked the man with the cleaver during a dispute with him in her garage on Sunday. The man, who deputies say was previously in a relationship with Hernandez, suffered serious injuries to his arm.
GAINESVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Guns#Firearms#Violent Crime#Magistrate Court#Superior Court#Hispanic
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Suspect holds postal carrier at gunpoint, tries to steal master mailbox key

COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who tried to rob a postal carrier of a key that would open large blue outdoor Postal Service mailboxes. The 36-year-old carrier told the NCSO the suspect pointed a handgun at him and demanded the key. But when the carrier said he didn’t have the key, the suspect ran into nearby woods.
COVINGTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing: Police searching for elderly Jackson County man

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a lost elderly man possibly still in the area. Skippy Townsend was last seen Monday night leaving the Traditions of Braselton subdivision in a car. He was driving a brick red 2007...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Citizen Online

DeKalb boy, 15, arrested as part of gang that stole 2 vehicles and broke into more than 40 more in south Fayette

It was in early February that more than 30 vehicles were entered at residences off Ga. Highway 74 South in Peachtree City and up to a dozen others entered in a neighboring subdivision in unincorporated Fayette County. Today, one of the members of the gang responsible for the crimes is in custody. He is a 15-year-old from DeKalb County.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
wuga.org

ACCPD Investigating Fatal Sunday Shooting

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on October 2 at approximately 3:35 P.M. A 52-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound at the 100 block of Fairview Street, and he later died as a result of his injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with...
ATHENS, GA
nowhabersham.com

Homeless man found murdered in Hall County

Hall County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a suspect in a homeless man’s murder. The victim, described only as a 60-year-old Asian male, was found dead Sunday at a homeless encampment off Atlanta Highway, officials say. Investigators were called to the crime scene just after 12 noon on...
HALL COUNTY, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
9K+
Followers
184
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy