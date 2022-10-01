Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Daniel Wayne Reed, 60, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Daniel Wayne Reed, 60, of Kirksville, MO, formerly of Memphis, TN, was born March 14, 1962, in Great Lakes, IL. The son of Marvin Wayne Reed and Janet Laske Reed. He passed away, Sunday, October 2, 2022 at University of Missouri Hospital. Danny was raised in Kirksville, MO and graduated...
ktvo.com
3 bridges dedicated to fallen soldiers in Adair, Macon counties
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Three area bridges will be dedicated to soldiers who gave their lives while serving their country. On Saturday, at the Rieger Armory in Kirksville, the Patriot Riders along with Missouri State Representative Chuck Basye unveiled the three signs that will honor three fallen warriors from the area.
ktvo.com
Patricia Sue 'Patty' Murrell Harlow, 75 of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer
Patricia Sue “Patty” Murrell Harlow, 75 of Kirksville passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side Thursday September 29, 2022. She faced the daunting disease of ALS with courage & grace, a true hallmark of Patty's deep abiding faith. The daughter of Marion and Sylvia...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri teen badly hurt when UTV overturns, ejects her
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo — A northeast Missouri teenager was badly hurt Friday evening when she wrecked a UTV. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Shelby County Route KK, six miles north of Clarence. State troopers say a 15-year-old girl from Shelbina was eastbound on KK in a UTV...
ktvo.com
Macon's Immaculate Conception Oktoberfest returns
MACON, Mo. — A school in Macon continued a nearly 100-year-old tradition on Sunday. The Immaculate Conception School hosted its annual Oktoberfest celebration. The celebration, which started back in 1924, brings the community together each fall to raise money for the school. Residents who attended got to enjoy live...
ktvo.com
Four people injured after crash at U.S. 63 intersection in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Missouri — A car crash in Kirksville left four people injured Saturday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Illinois Street. A black Chrysler was headed eastbound on Illinois street and failed to yield at the bypass when a black Jeep Cherokee...
ktvo.com
State of Missouri makes large investment into the future of electric vehicles
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — This summer, the state of Missouri announced a large investment to help increase the number of electric vehicles on the road. The state plans to spend more than $100 million on electric vehicle charging stations, like the ones found at the Ayerco Convenience Store on North Baltimore Street in Kirksville.
ktvo.com
Road construction wrapping up for the season in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Planned road construction in Kirksville is expected to wrap up for the season soon. In the past couple of weeks, portions of First Street, Marion Street, Green Street and Northtown Road have been resurfaced. On Friday morning, work crews were fixing water main pipes under Missouri...
ktvo.com
New reservoir near Milan to be 4 times bigger than lake at Thousand Hills
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Mo. — Dirt work on the new Roy Blunt Reservoir is underway in Sullivan County where the large public lake will be. Project General Manager Brad Scott told KTVO officials bought 4,750 acres of land from 82 landowners without having to use eminent domain. The lake itself...
