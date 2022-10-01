ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, MO

ktvo.com

Daniel Wayne Reed, 60, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home

Daniel Wayne Reed, 60, of Kirksville, MO, formerly of Memphis, TN, was born March 14, 1962, in Great Lakes, IL. The son of Marvin Wayne Reed and Janet Laske Reed. He passed away, Sunday, October 2, 2022 at University of Missouri Hospital. Danny was raised in Kirksville, MO and graduated...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

3 bridges dedicated to fallen soldiers in Adair, Macon counties

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Three area bridges will be dedicated to soldiers who gave their lives while serving their country. On Saturday, at the Rieger Armory in Kirksville, the Patriot Riders along with Missouri State Representative Chuck Basye unveiled the three signs that will honor three fallen warriors from the area.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri teen badly hurt when UTV overturns, ejects her

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo — A northeast Missouri teenager was badly hurt Friday evening when she wrecked a UTV. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Shelby County Route KK, six miles north of Clarence. State troopers say a 15-year-old girl from Shelbina was eastbound on KK in a UTV...
CLARENCE, MO
ktvo.com

Macon's Immaculate Conception Oktoberfest returns

MACON, Mo. — A school in Macon continued a nearly 100-year-old tradition on Sunday. The Immaculate Conception School hosted its annual Oktoberfest celebration. The celebration, which started back in 1924, brings the community together each fall to raise money for the school. Residents who attended got to enjoy live...
MACON, MO
ktvo.com

Four people injured after crash at U.S. 63 intersection in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Missouri — A car crash in Kirksville left four people injured Saturday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Illinois Street. A black Chrysler was headed eastbound on Illinois street and failed to yield at the bypass when a black Jeep Cherokee...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Road construction wrapping up for the season in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Planned road construction in Kirksville is expected to wrap up for the season soon. In the past couple of weeks, portions of First Street, Marion Street, Green Street and Northtown Road have been resurfaced. On Friday morning, work crews were fixing water main pipes under Missouri...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
