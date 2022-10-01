ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Retirement Daily

How to Prepare for “A Strange Recession”

The United States, Europe, and Asia might be headed towards recession starting late this year or early next year due to economic trends and other risks, according to two global economists. The pandemic’s effect — especially on China — and the war in Ukraine are two of the biggest factors...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Consumer spending rose in August even as inflation rebounded

Consumer spending rose slightly in August while the prices for basic goods and services rose at a faster rate, according to data released Friday by the Commerce Department. Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) — a measure of consumer spending — rose 0.4 percent in August and 0.1 percent after adjusting for inflation. Each had declined in July before ticking higher last month.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
CoinDesk

Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?

While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price Of This Household Item Is Plunging

The inflation rate for August, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 8.3%. On the surface, this appeared to be an improvement compared to the 9.1% rate in June and 8.5% in July. However, the number could be misleading. Gas, oil, and fuel oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks. Not including these, […]
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation

The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Expect disinflation to kick in soon as pressure on prices builds - which would allow the Fed to pivot to smaller rate hikes, top economist says

A "disinflationary wave is building" in the US, according to Capital Economics' Paul Ashworth. Falling gasoline and food prices will cause headline inflation figures to fall soon, he said. That would allow the Federal Reserve to pivot to smaller rate hikes, which could lift stocks. The Federal Reserve will soon...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Real Gdp#Gas Prices#The Commerce Department#Fed Favorite#Pce#The Wall Street Journal
Markets Insider

The US economy could be grappling with deflation in the next 6 months, and the Fed could be forced to pivot in the face of demand destruction, ARK Invest's Cathie Wood says

The US economy could be grappling with deflation in the next six months, Cathie Wood said Tuesday. She warned the Fed could be underestimating demand destruction, meaning future rate hikes won't be necessary. That could lead the central bank to pivoting from its rate hike policy soon. The US economy...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

If supply chain crunch is finally easing, why is inflation so high?

Remember back in 2021 when inflation was “transitory” and surging consumer prices were blamed on the supply chain crisis? The Fed and macro investors became intensely interested in chaos at the ports. The focus on bottlenecks spurred the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to create a new barometer called the Global Supply Chain Pressure Index (GSCPI) in January.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Fortune

Economist Larry Summers was right before on inflation—and has another contrarian call now

Lawrence "Larry" Summers speaks during the 25th Harvard College China Forum on April 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. In attempts to get inflation under control, the latest interest rate increase by the U.S. central bank is 0.75%—for the third consecutive time. But some experts, like Harvard economics professor Larry Summers, warn the Fed’s actions are too little and possibly too late.
BUSINESS
Investopedia

Fed’s Preferred Inflation Gauge Rose More Than Expected in August 2022

Consumer prices climbed more than expected in August, even as the Federal Reserve moves to raise interest rates to slow rising prices, according to the latest report on personal incomes and expenditures by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The BEA's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose 0.3% in August, more than the 0.1% economists projected after a 0.1% decline in July.
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

US Spending Data Shows Shrinking Consumer Cash Cushions

While most everyone is parsing the consumer spending data from August, and while consumer spending continued to rise, there are some numbers that give one pause. While spending rose, inflation remains stubbornly in place. And the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 0.6% in August, while food prices went up 0.8%, the Commerce Department Friday (Sept. 30).
BUSINESS
AFP

Key US inflation index shows signs of slowing in August

A closely-watched measure of US inflation showed the annual pace of price increases slowed slightly in August as energy costs fell and increases in food costs eased, according to government data released Friday. The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, increased 6.2 percent from August 2021, down slightly from the pace in July and from the 7.0 percent peak in June, the Commerce Department reported.
BUSINESS
elonnewsnetwork.com

CHEAT SHEET: Federal Reserve increases interest rates to combat inflation

Supply chain issues, persistent inflation and recent interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve have many Americans facing uncertain economic conditions. Supply chain issues, persistent inflation and recent interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve have many Americans facing uncertain economic conditions. Mark Kurt, Elon University professor of economics, breaks down present economic conditions, rising prices and high turnover, or churn, among employees. Kurt holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Clemson University, as well as an economics master’s and Ph.D. from the University of Iowa.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

The Fed's Preferred Inflation Number Is Coming Friday: PCE Preview

An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

More Spending, Bigger Paychecks Shine Hope on Economic Recovery

Consumer spending in August rose 0.4%, aligning with bigger paychecks and rebounding from a decline last month even as inflation stays high. Excluding food and energy, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 0.6% in August. Food prices went up 0.8%, partially offset by a 5.5% decline in energy prices, according to the August personal income and spending report from the Commerce Department on Friday (Sept. 30).
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy