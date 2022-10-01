Read full article on original website
Fed's Preferred Inflation Measure Comes In Higher Than Expected: What You Need To Know
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY SPY traded slightly higher on Friday morning after the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a 6.2% increase in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index in the month of August, remaining near the highest levels since the 1980s. What Happened: The headline PCE...
FOXBusiness
Bank of America again warns of 'recession shock' as Fed doubles down on inflation fight
Bank of America is once again warning of a coming recession jolt after the Federal Reserve pledged to "forcefully" fight record-high inflation, even if means slowing the economy. In a Friday analyst note, strategists led by Michael Hartnett predicted a "fast inflation shock, slow recession shock" as the economy continues...
How to Prepare for “A Strange Recession”
The United States, Europe, and Asia might be headed towards recession starting late this year or early next year due to economic trends and other risks, according to two global economists. The pandemic’s effect — especially on China — and the war in Ukraine are two of the biggest factors...
AOL Corp
Consumer spending rose in August even as inflation rebounded
Consumer spending rose slightly in August while the prices for basic goods and services rose at a faster rate, according to data released Friday by the Commerce Department. Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) — a measure of consumer spending — rose 0.4 percent in August and 0.1 percent after adjusting for inflation. Each had declined in July before ticking higher last month.
CoinDesk
Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?
While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
The Price Of This Household Item Is Plunging
The inflation rate for August, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 8.3%. On the surface, this appeared to be an improvement compared to the 9.1% rate in June and 8.5% in July. However, the number could be misleading. Gas, oil, and fuel oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks. Not including these, […]
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation
The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
Expect disinflation to kick in soon as pressure on prices builds - which would allow the Fed to pivot to smaller rate hikes, top economist says
A "disinflationary wave is building" in the US, according to Capital Economics' Paul Ashworth. Falling gasoline and food prices will cause headline inflation figures to fall soon, he said. That would allow the Federal Reserve to pivot to smaller rate hikes, which could lift stocks. The Federal Reserve will soon...
The US economy could be grappling with deflation in the next 6 months, and the Fed could be forced to pivot in the face of demand destruction, ARK Invest's Cathie Wood says
The US economy could be grappling with deflation in the next six months, Cathie Wood said Tuesday. She warned the Fed could be underestimating demand destruction, meaning future rate hikes won't be necessary. That could lead the central bank to pivoting from its rate hike policy soon. The US economy...
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Business Insider
Billionaire investor Ken Griffin says a US recession is inevitable - and the Fed needs to stick to its guns to reset inflation
He urged the Fed to keep to its rate hikes so that high inflation doesn't drive a wage-price spiral.US stocks are holding up for now, but job losses could drive a sell-off, the billionaire investor told CNBC. Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin has warned the US will go into recession...
freightwaves.com
If supply chain crunch is finally easing, why is inflation so high?
Remember back in 2021 when inflation was “transitory” and surging consumer prices were blamed on the supply chain crisis? The Fed and macro investors became intensely interested in chaos at the ports. The focus on bottlenecks spurred the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to create a new barometer called the Global Supply Chain Pressure Index (GSCPI) in January.
Economist Larry Summers was right before on inflation—and has another contrarian call now
Lawrence "Larry" Summers speaks during the 25th Harvard College China Forum on April 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. In attempts to get inflation under control, the latest interest rate increase by the U.S. central bank is 0.75%—for the third consecutive time. But some experts, like Harvard economics professor Larry Summers, warn the Fed’s actions are too little and possibly too late.
The Fed is dragging the US into a recession to cool surging prices. Most Americans expect inflation to die down on its own.
The Fed is pushing the US into a recession to cool inflation. It might not be necessary. Inflation expectations have been falling since the spring, signaling there's little chance of a 1980s-like price surge. Raising rates out of fear that expectations will rebound is "irresponsible," a former Fed economist said.
Investopedia
Fed’s Preferred Inflation Gauge Rose More Than Expected in August 2022
Consumer prices climbed more than expected in August, even as the Federal Reserve moves to raise interest rates to slow rising prices, according to the latest report on personal incomes and expenditures by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The BEA's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose 0.3% in August, more than the 0.1% economists projected after a 0.1% decline in July.
US Spending Data Shows Shrinking Consumer Cash Cushions
While most everyone is parsing the consumer spending data from August, and while consumer spending continued to rise, there are some numbers that give one pause. While spending rose, inflation remains stubbornly in place. And the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 0.6% in August, while food prices went up 0.8%, the Commerce Department Friday (Sept. 30).
Key US inflation index shows signs of slowing in August
A closely-watched measure of US inflation showed the annual pace of price increases slowed slightly in August as energy costs fell and increases in food costs eased, according to government data released Friday. The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, increased 6.2 percent from August 2021, down slightly from the pace in July and from the 7.0 percent peak in June, the Commerce Department reported.
elonnewsnetwork.com
CHEAT SHEET: Federal Reserve increases interest rates to combat inflation
Supply chain issues, persistent inflation and recent interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve have many Americans facing uncertain economic conditions. Supply chain issues, persistent inflation and recent interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve have many Americans facing uncertain economic conditions. Mark Kurt, Elon University professor of economics, breaks down present economic conditions, rising prices and high turnover, or churn, among employees. Kurt holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Clemson University, as well as an economics master’s and Ph.D. from the University of Iowa.
The Fed's Preferred Inflation Number Is Coming Friday: PCE Preview
An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
More Spending, Bigger Paychecks Shine Hope on Economic Recovery
Consumer spending in August rose 0.4%, aligning with bigger paychecks and rebounding from a decline last month even as inflation stays high. Excluding food and energy, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 0.6% in August. Food prices went up 0.8%, partially offset by a 5.5% decline in energy prices, according to the August personal income and spending report from the Commerce Department on Friday (Sept. 30).
PYMNTS
