Milton, MA

WCVB

Thousands lace up for 34th annual Jimmy Fund Walk

WELLESLEY, Mass. — Thousands of walkers returned to the Boston Marathon course Sunday morning for the 34th annual Jimmy Fund Walk, the first time the event has been held in person for two years. "It's amazing, it's incredible," said Zack Blackburn, director of the Jimmy Fund Walk. "To be...
WELLESLEY, MA
City
Milton, MA
Milton, MA
Government
City
Dorchester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Quincy, MA
Government
City
Quincy, MA
City
Needham, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, October 4: Free From…

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Beer without the alcohol, sweet treats without the gluten, and “mocktails” for everyone to enjoy – tonight, we begin with a hunt for treats “Free From” allergens and alcohol. Then, at an old-fashioned shop in Wakefield we find dairy-free ice cream with endless flavor options. In New Bedford we visit businesses focused on going waste-free (did you know your mattress can be recycled?). Finally, we meet a local skincare creator looking to keep your body, happy, with products free of artificial… anything!
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Friday, October 7: Outsider Art

NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Kensington, N.H., you can touch, explore, and even walk on world-class art pieces at Alnoba. Creativity knows no bounds at Lincoln’s deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, and at Frog Pond Farm in Harvard, visitors can dance to the beat of their own drum. Meanwhile, Ted Reinstein discovers that to enjoy an outdoor art exhibit at the Gardens at Elm Banks, strangely, he needs to be... on his phone.
KENSINGTON, NH
Person
John Quincy Adams
Person
John Adams
97.5 WOKQ

Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run

According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

8 things to do in Boston after Midnight….and #1 is just between you and me

Looking for things to do in Boston? Well…. If you have lived in the Boston area for any amount of time you may have noticed that it seems like a ghost town late at night. If New York City is the City that never sleeps Boston is the city with over-bearing parochial parents who enforce a very strict bedtime. However, maybe you are the type of kid who wasn’t above tying the bed-sheets together and escaping out of your bedroom window in the middle of the night. If so this list of things is right up your alley!
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

MassRobotics block party held in Boston's Seaport neighborhood

BOSTON — Boston's Seaport neighborhood held what many would consider to be a most unusual block party on Saturday. More than 40 Massachusetts companies and universities gathered together to showcase cutting-edge robotics and technology in a series of professional and STEM-related events. The 5th Annual Robot Block Party allowed...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Holy Moly: $2.1 M for a tear-down property in South Boston

This piece of property located on West 9th in Southie could be yours for $2.1M! But there’s a catch – it’s a tear-down property! For developers, however, it’s a dream due to the fact it sits on top of an oversized lot – roughly 4000 square feet. Just think of those condos that could be squeezed into the space! Axios reported on this property in Monday’s newsletter.
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

U.S. Cities That Swear the Most, Wait Til You Hear Where Boston Lands!

The U.S. cities that swear the most will most definitely surprise you. Boston is on the list, but not the list that you may think. The website www.preply.com did a study of every city across the country to determine who swears the most and who swears the least. Columbus, Ohio tops the list with an average of 36 swear words per day. The national average is 21.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Ode To the CITGO Sign

The CITGO sign was originally made in 1940, but wasn’t the lovely sign we all know and love until 1965, when its name was officially changed into CITGO. Over 50 years later, it became a landmark all Bostonians and visitors would grow fond of. I can’t help but smile...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

These are the best train routes in New England, according to readers

Readers shared 10 scenic routes for your next train trip. Boston.com readers love train travel, and with the proposal for an overnight train from Boston to Montreal, Canada gaining steam, we asked readers for their favorite train travel in New England. They sent us local train routes that were both practical and picturesque.
BOSTON, MA

