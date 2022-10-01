Read full article on original website
Do you know the name of the historic Boston street that is home to the Paul Revere Mall?
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Join us for one of our “History Quiz Fridays.” For this quiz, we focus on charming and historic streets and neighborhoods. Which street with brick sidewalks and gas lamps hosts one of Boston’s most historic meeting houses? Can you name the street wherethree U.S. presidents once lived? We provide the hints, you provide the guesses.
Thousands lace up for 34th annual Jimmy Fund Walk
WELLESLEY, Mass. — Thousands of walkers returned to the Boston Marathon course Sunday morning for the 34th annual Jimmy Fund Walk, the first time the event has been held in person for two years. "It's amazing, it's incredible," said Zack Blackburn, director of the Jimmy Fund Walk. "To be...
Test your Boston history knowledge! In the early 1900s, what neighborhood did many African Americans settle in?
‘A long way to go’: What’s to come at Mass. and Cass as mayor acknowledges long path ahead
Nine months since Boston Mayor Michelle Wu launched a clearing of Mass. and Cass, encampments near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard have been returning, drug activity has been increasing and the mayor acknowledged this week that there is still “a long way to go.”. GBH Reporter Tori Bedford,...
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Sergeant William F. Healey 76 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember Sergeant William F. Healey, who was killed in the line of duty on this very day 76 years ago in 1946. Sgt. Healey was shot and killed while confronting two armed gunmen found burglarizing a home at 24 Fayette Street in the Bay Village section of Boston.
Tuesday, October 4: Free From…
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Beer without the alcohol, sweet treats without the gluten, and “mocktails” for everyone to enjoy – tonight, we begin with a hunt for treats “Free From” allergens and alcohol. Then, at an old-fashioned shop in Wakefield we find dairy-free ice cream with endless flavor options. In New Bedford we visit businesses focused on going waste-free (did you know your mattress can be recycled?). Finally, we meet a local skincare creator looking to keep your body, happy, with products free of artificial… anything!
Boston Fall Festivals 2022: Fun Activities, Festival Events and Things to Do Near You
Many family-friendly festivities take place in Boston throughout the fall harvest season. There is no better way to experience the season than to take part in a few Fall festivals in Boston. Best of Boston Fall Festivals 2022. So, if you have been searching for, “Fall Activities near me”? Because...
Friday, October 7: Outsider Art
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Kensington, N.H., you can touch, explore, and even walk on world-class art pieces at Alnoba. Creativity knows no bounds at Lincoln’s deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, and at Frog Pond Farm in Harvard, visitors can dance to the beat of their own drum. Meanwhile, Ted Reinstein discovers that to enjoy an outdoor art exhibit at the Gardens at Elm Banks, strangely, he needs to be... on his phone.
Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run
According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
Andover Man Jumps In Charles River After His Phone Fall In, Finds 10 More
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — When people hear the tragic sound of their phone hitting the Charles River it typically follows with anger and then acceptance that they will never see it again... until one man decided to go Apple bobbing. WBZ's Matt Shearer spoke with the man who...
8 things to do in Boston after Midnight….and #1 is just between you and me
Looking for things to do in Boston? Well…. If you have lived in the Boston area for any amount of time you may have noticed that it seems like a ghost town late at night. If New York City is the City that never sleeps Boston is the city with over-bearing parochial parents who enforce a very strict bedtime. However, maybe you are the type of kid who wasn’t above tying the bed-sheets together and escaping out of your bedroom window in the middle of the night. If so this list of things is right up your alley!
MassRobotics block party held in Boston's Seaport neighborhood
BOSTON — Boston's Seaport neighborhood held what many would consider to be a most unusual block party on Saturday. More than 40 Massachusetts companies and universities gathered together to showcase cutting-edge robotics and technology in a series of professional and STEM-related events. The 5th Annual Robot Block Party allowed...
Holy Moly: $2.1 M for a tear-down property in South Boston
This piece of property located on West 9th in Southie could be yours for $2.1M! But there’s a catch – it’s a tear-down property! For developers, however, it’s a dream due to the fact it sits on top of an oversized lot – roughly 4000 square feet. Just think of those condos that could be squeezed into the space! Axios reported on this property in Monday’s newsletter.
Meet WCVB's director of public affairs, community services with station since 1981
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Helping the community has been at the heart of WCVB's mission since day one. It is driven by the passion and compassion of everyone who works at the station. Before WCVB even hit the airwaves in 1972, an expectation was set and a promise made by...
U.S. Cities That Swear the Most, Wait Til You Hear Where Boston Lands!
The U.S. cities that swear the most will most definitely surprise you. Boston is on the list, but not the list that you may think. The website www.preply.com did a study of every city across the country to determine who swears the most and who swears the least. Columbus, Ohio tops the list with an average of 36 swear words per day. The national average is 21.
Ode To the CITGO Sign
The CITGO sign was originally made in 1940, but wasn’t the lovely sign we all know and love until 1965, when its name was officially changed into CITGO. Over 50 years later, it became a landmark all Bostonians and visitors would grow fond of. I can’t help but smile...
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the Country
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Home of the Week: 180-Year-Old Greek Revival Colonial in Framingham Priced at $1,049,000
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a 5-bedroom multiple family home in Framingham,. The 200 Pleasant Street property is priced at $1.049 million. Built in 1842, the Greek Revival colonial is a multi-family home. The property 4,512 square feet of living space, and...
These are the best train routes in New England, according to readers
Readers shared 10 scenic routes for your next train trip. Boston.com readers love train travel, and with the proposal for an overnight train from Boston to Montreal, Canada gaining steam, we asked readers for their favorite train travel in New England. They sent us local train routes that were both practical and picturesque.
‘Beautiful in every way’: Friend describes Millbury man found dead as suspect set to be arraigned
MILLBURY, Mass. – An investigation is underway in Millbury after a man was found dead inside a home at 303 Millbury Ave. “Dare I say he was like a big brother to me,” said Madison Adams, who stopped by the house Monday morning to leave flowers. “Amazing, musical, beautiful in every way. That was him.”
