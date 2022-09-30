Read full article on original website
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
CoinTelegraph
IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions
With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders: Will Crypto Be Confiscated Like 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts?
This article was originally published on March 13, 2022. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga readers...
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
dailyhodl.com
Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire Says Company Intends To Become Full Reserve Digital Currency Bank
The chief executive of USDC issuer Circle says that the company is committed to a path where they are regulated like a bank. In a new interview with CNBC, Jeremy Allaire tells host Kate Rooney that Circle intends to become a crypto bank that would keep the full amount of each customer’s deposit on hand ready for withdrawals.
bitcoinist.com
The Crypto Inheritance Problem Has Been Solved, But No One Told CZ
Binance founder and Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao says the crypto world has an inheritance problem that’s yet to be solved, and argues that DeFi will not see mass adoption until it comes up with a solution. Crypto inheritance is certainly a major headache for anyone who possesses significant digital...
Today in B2B Payments: 3 Companies Roll out New Products
Today in B2B payments, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) launches a payment service, Nipendo expands access to automated invoicing and WEX adds a digital wallet for B2B payments. Plus, PYMNTS research finds an opportunity for financial institutions to supply capital, cash flow assistance and payment solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
Celsius Founder Reportedly Withdrew $10M in Weeks Before Bankruptcy
Celsius Network founder Alex Mashinsky withdrew $10 million from the cryptocurrency lender in the weeks before the company froze customer accounts and unraveled on its way toward seeking bankruptcy protection. Mashinsky allegedly withdrew the money in May, at about the same time customers were pulling their funds from the company...
Coinbase Feels Heat as Business Model Cracks under Strain
Coinbase’s share price tumbled as the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange’s core business model was challenged on two sides: by Wells Fargo, which gave it what amounts to a sell rating, and by famed short-seller Jim Chanos, who called it emblematic of the “predatory junkyard that is crypto.”. Harsh...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
CoinDesk
Citi Says Decentralized Crypto Exchanges Are Gaining Market Share From Centralized Peers
Decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges (DEXs) have grown faster than centralized exchanges (CEXs) over the past two years, Citigroup (C) said in a research report Thursday. The gap is likely to widen as users move away from centralized platforms to avoid their more onerous know-your-customer procedures. DEXs are blockchain-based apps that coordinate...
Coinbase Payments Outage Compounds Crypto Market’s Confidence Challenge
The Coinbase exchange suffered what it called a “major outage” that left customers unable to handle payments and withdrawals with U.S. bank accounts on Sunday (Oct. 2). It’s worth noting mostly because of the history that crypto exchanges, particularly Coinbase, have with going down at precisely the wrong moment. A slowdown or halt when prices are collapsing or spiking can be disastrous, given that swings of 5% to 10% within a few hours aren’t unusual, even for bitcoin and ether.
Holidays on a budget: Should ‘buy now, pay later’ loans be part of your strategy?
With Christmas less than three months away, anxious and money-strapped consumers now have a bevy of “buy now, pay later” options available to help stretch their holiday budgets, begging the question: Is the strategy financially sound?. Savvy consumers have no doubt noticed the onslaught of new payment methods...
zycrypto.com
Satoshi Action Fund Founder Unleashes Chilling Ethereum Warning, Says Vitalik Buterin Failed
Dennis Porter, the founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, has issued a stark warning about Ethereum. According to Porter, this will be Ethereum’s last cycle as the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Buterin Failed, Declares Dennis Porter. Unless you’re new in the cryptoverse, you’d know there has...
FinTech Platforms Help Paycheck-to-Paycheck Consumers Pay off Debts
Charging things to a credit card and paying the balances over time is no longer optimal — perhaps no longer even feasible if you’re paying the minimum every month. Balances balloon as interest rates kick in, as high as 23% or more. The simple math gives a sense of the pressures: $100 becomes $123 owed at the end of the year, all other things being equal.
Senate Bill Would Offer Safe Harbor for Crypto Exchanges
A new proposal would offer cryptocurrency exchanges a safe harbor for listing tokens that might be securities. Draft legislation by Senate Banking Committee member Bill Haggerty (R-Tenn.), would complement other proposals for a regulatory sandbox intended to allow blockchain and cryptocurrency developers to experiment with build tokens that might otherwise be securities.
FinTech IPO Index Flat as Billtrust Surges on Go-Private Deal
Tech stocks have had a reckoning in the past several days — a rally proved short lived, a blip. But the FinTech IPO Index managed to see at least some gains through the past five sessions. Slight gains, to be sure — the group was up less than 1%.
