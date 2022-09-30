ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
CoinTelegraph

IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions

With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
NewsBreak
Economy
bitcoinist.com

The Crypto Inheritance Problem Has Been Solved, But No One Told CZ

Binance founder and Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao says the crypto world has an inheritance problem that’s yet to be solved, and argues that DeFi will not see mass adoption until it comes up with a solution. Crypto inheritance is certainly a major headache for anyone who possesses significant digital...
PYMNTS

Today in B2B Payments: 3 Companies Roll out New Products

Today in B2B payments, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) launches a payment service, Nipendo expands access to automated invoicing and WEX adds a digital wallet for B2B payments. Plus, PYMNTS research finds an opportunity for financial institutions to supply capital, cash flow assistance and payment solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
PYMNTS

Celsius Founder Reportedly Withdrew $10M in Weeks Before Bankruptcy

Celsius Network founder Alex Mashinsky withdrew $10 million from the cryptocurrency lender in the weeks before the company froze customer accounts and unraveled on its way toward seeking bankruptcy protection. Mashinsky allegedly withdrew the money in May, at about the same time customers were pulling their funds from the company...
PYMNTS

Coinbase Feels Heat as Business Model Cracks under Strain

Coinbase’s share price tumbled as the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange’s core business model was challenged on two sides: by Wells Fargo, which gave it what amounts to a sell rating, and by famed short-seller Jim Chanos, who called it emblematic of the “predatory junkyard that is crypto.”. Harsh...
CoinDesk

Citi Says Decentralized Crypto Exchanges Are Gaining Market Share From Centralized Peers

Decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges (DEXs) have grown faster than centralized exchanges (CEXs) over the past two years, Citigroup (C) said in a research report Thursday. The gap is likely to widen as users move away from centralized platforms to avoid their more onerous know-your-customer procedures. DEXs are blockchain-based apps that coordinate...
PYMNTS

Coinbase Payments Outage Compounds Crypto Market’s Confidence Challenge

The Coinbase exchange suffered what it called a “major outage” that left customers unable to handle payments and withdrawals with U.S. bank accounts on Sunday (Oct. 2). It’s worth noting mostly because of the history that crypto exchanges, particularly Coinbase, have with going down at precisely the wrong moment. A slowdown or halt when prices are collapsing or spiking can be disastrous, given that swings of 5% to 10% within a few hours aren’t unusual, even for bitcoin and ether.
PYMNTS

FinTech Platforms Help Paycheck-to-Paycheck Consumers Pay off Debts

Charging things to a credit card and paying the balances over time is no longer optimal — perhaps no longer even feasible if you’re paying the minimum every month. Balances balloon as interest rates kick in, as high as 23% or more. The simple math gives a sense of the pressures: $100 becomes $123 owed at the end of the year, all other things being equal.
PYMNTS

Senate Bill Would Offer Safe Harbor for Crypto Exchanges

A new proposal would offer cryptocurrency exchanges a safe harbor for listing tokens that might be securities. Draft legislation by Senate Banking Committee member Bill Haggerty (R-Tenn.), would complement other proposals for a regulatory sandbox intended to allow blockchain and cryptocurrency developers to experiment with build tokens that might otherwise be securities.
