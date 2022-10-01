ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Football: St. Joseph (Hamm.) wins late against Cedar Creek

Ty Mercado caught a 31-yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds left to lift St. Joseph (Hamm.) to a 21-14 win over Cedar Creek in Egg Harbor City. James Mantuano threw the scoring pass to push St. Joseph’s record to 3-1 overall. The Wildcats have now won three straight in head coach’s Paul Sacco’s final season. Sacco is now 355-72-5 in 41 years.
EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ
