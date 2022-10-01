Rick and Morty has reached the halfway point of the highly anticipated sixth season of the series, and Adult Swim has dropped a new clip heading into Episode 5's premiere! The newest season of the series has been shaking things up quite a bit from what has come before. Not only has there been more story developing on the back burner through each episode, the family unit as a whole has been getting closer in some surprising new ways. This also means Rick has had some new dynamics with each of them in the episodes seen so far. Now it's Jerry's turn.

TV SERIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO