Coolio reprised his role for 'Futurama' revival before he died
'Futurama' co-creator David X. Cohen said that late rapper Coolio recorded an episode for the Hulu reboot a few weeks before his death.
Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
Why Law And Order Didn't Explain Anthony Anderson's Absence As Kevin Bernard In The Premiere Crossover Event
Law & Order was jam-packed with characters for the crossover with SVU and Organized Crime, but Kevin Bernard wasn't one of them, and there's a reason why nobody mentioned him.
Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
Young Sheldon season 6: next episode, teaser and everything we know
The lovable child prodigy Sheldon Cooper continues his collegiate career in Young Sheldon season 6. Here's everything we know about the new season.
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 23)
We mentioned in last week’s introduction that House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power are dominating the cultural conversation right now, and while both series continue to do so as we move towards October, the folks over at Disney Plus have seen fit to throw yet another headline-grabbing TV show into the mix.
Lindsay Lohan Celebrates October 3, The Perfect Day, By Teasing Her “Heartwarming” Netflix Holiday Rom-Com, ‘Falling for Christmas’
Let’s just make Oct. 3 National Lindsay Lohan Day, already. The 2000s icon is making a comeback in a real way this year, and the first glimpse at her latest project — a Netflix rom-com titled Falling for Christmas — fittingly dropped today, the date synonymous with Lohan’s beloved film Mean Girls. Since graduating from North Shore High, Lohan has traded in her pink Plastics fits for some cheery red scarves and cozy sweaters as Netflix’s new Christmas queen. The actress stars opposite Glee alum Chord Overstreet in Falling for Christmas, but if you’re a Lohan fan, you probably learned that last year, when the project was...
‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2 Premiere Ratings Quadruple After a Week of Multiplatform Viewing (EXCLUSIVE)
A week of delayed viewing via Hulu, DVRs and other platforms has given a sizable ratings bump to the Season 2 premiere of “Abbott Elementary” Live + Same Day data after the episode premiered on Sept. 21 pointed to a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49, but after seven days of multiplatform viewing, that number has jumped by 318% to a key demo rating of 2.38. This also marks the series’ largest-ever delayed viewing lift in terms of total viewers, which jumped from 2.9 million on premiere day to 7 million after one week. The initial 18-49 rating and total viewership tally of...
"House Of The Dragon" Star Olivia Cooke Says She Had A "Full Mental Breakdown" When She Was 22
The actor detailed her past mental health struggles and explained how she currently advocates for herself.
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Empress'
Several crime-related shows and biographical series are also trending on the streaming service.
Billy Eichner Says That “Straight People” Didn’t Show Up For “Bros” After A Disappointing Box Office Opening
"It is special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often."
‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: Season 8 Premieres with Two Iconic Unmaskings
The Masked Singer Season 8 premiered on Wednesday night with performances from four new celebrities. The show ended with the unmaskings of Knight and Hedgehog as legendary stars William Shatner and Eric Idle. Harp was crowned the first Queen of the season, but we’ll have to wait until next week to find out who’s under the Hummingbird costume.
Will The New Season of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Be on Hulu? ‘SNL’ Next-Day Streaming Info
Last night, Saturday Night Live returned with host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. It’s a season of change for the venerable late-night comedy series as a slew of veteran cast members left SNL (Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Chris Redd, and Kyle Mooney, just to name a few) while the show also added four new performers (Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker).
Rick and Morty season 6: next episode, cast and everything we know about the animated series
The duo of Rick & Morty are back, with Rick and Morty season 6 promising more adventures across the multiverse. Here is everything we know.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Reveals Official Paramount Network Trailer (TV News Roundup)
Paramount Network shared the official trailer for the fifth season of “Yellowstone,” which returns on Nov. 13 with two episodes. The new trailer opens with Kevin Costner’s John Dutton being sworn in as Governor of Montana, and previews the chaos that immediately follows. “Yellowstone” comes from “Wind River” director Taylor Sheridan, and the show’s cast alongside Costner includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will...
Interview with the Vampire: next episode, trailer, everything we know about the new Anne Rice series
Interview with the Vampire brings Anne Rice's seductive world to the small screen in the new AMC series.
Rick and Morty Season 6 Drops Early Episode 5 Clip: Watch
Rick and Morty has reached the halfway point of the highly anticipated sixth season of the series, and Adult Swim has dropped a new clip heading into Episode 5's premiere! The newest season of the series has been shaking things up quite a bit from what has come before. Not only has there been more story developing on the back burner through each episode, the family unit as a whole has been getting closer in some surprising new ways. This also means Rick has had some new dynamics with each of them in the episodes seen so far. Now it's Jerry's turn.
Apple TV+ Announces Premiere Dates for New Seasons of The Mosquito Coast, Mythic Quest, Others
Some of the biggest series on Apple TV+ are returning with new seasons this fall. The streamer announced today that The Mosquito Coast, the drama starring Justin Theroux and Melissa George, will return for Season 2 on Friday, November 4, continuing the saga of the Fox family and their dangerous endeavors. Also returning in November is Mythic Quest, the workplace comedy whose third season will premiere on November 11. Created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, the series follows a group of video game developers and the various shenanigans that ensue at the office.
Robyn's Family and Vigilante Lives Collide on the Season Premiere of 'The Equalizer'
The Equalizer is back! Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) and her crew are back for season 3 of the popular hit show on CBS.
