ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 2

default-avatar
Guest
2d ago

It is so sad that a family has to burry there luv one because someone's careless driving an no remorse for someone else's life. I knew this man he did not deserve to be left bleeding like a dog in the streets they way they left him. No one deserves that!! The person responsible is either heartless or just could care less. But this will forever ingraved in your soul. RIP Donald Hayles that was his name he was somebody!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Trenton, cops say

A pedestrian described by Trenton police as a “known panhandler” was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday evening, authorities said. The 41-year-old man was hit at 7:55 p.m. along Route 129 south just before Cass Street, Trenton police said Monday . Police said the driver was taken...
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Accidents
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway

There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 on the parkway southbound south of Exit 63A in Stafford Township, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. There were injuries in the crash, the DOT said. A...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
fox29.com

Police: Man found shot to death near Kensington train tracks

KENSINGTON - A man in his early 30s was found dead, with a gunshot wound to the head, near train tracks in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, about 1:30, near some train tracks on the 2900 block of North Front Street. Police found the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Capital Health
PIX11

Woman fatally struck by C train; another person injured

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two people were hit by a C train at 34th Street-Penn Station on Saturday, officials said. A homeless woman in her 40s was on the tracks when she got hit by the train, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the FDNY, another person was taken to the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS Philly

"He took her from me": Family pleads for driver to come forward after fatal Tacony hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are trying to find the driver who hit and killed a 21-year-old woman in the city's Tacony neighborhood. The hit-and-run crash happened early Saturday morning in the pouring rain."She was a good kid and he took me from her," the victim's mother said. "He took her from me, and I need her."Octavia Aaron, 21, was a junior at West Chester University. She was a business major with big plans after graduation.But now her large family is broken, and holding each other tight after Octavia was struck and killed Saturday morning."Very, very smart, intelligent...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Philly

Police release images of car involved in fatal Tacony hit-and-run, requesting public's assistance

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are looking for a white vehicle they say fatally hit a woman in Tacony. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Octavia Aaron.Police released these two images of the car Sunday morning.It happened on Torresdale Avenue and Robbins Street at around 3 a.m. Saturday.Police on scene tell CBS3 a woman was struck and killed by the vehicle and the driver took off. No word yet on if police have a suspect. If you have any information on the incident you are urged to contact police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Community mourns death of 32-year-old N.J. fire chief

The bayshore community of Keyport is mourning the death of its 32-year-old fire chief, Tim Pfleger, who officials said died this weekend after he was hurt in an accident while traveling from an area fire academy in July. His death was reported on Saturday by the Keyport Fire Department and...
KEYPORT, NJ
Paterson Times

1 dead, 1 wounded in Van Houten Street shooting in Paterson

A man has been killed and a woman wounded in a late night shooting on Van Houten Street, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. A 42-year-old man, whose name has not been released by the prosecutor, died in the shooting on Van Houten and Summer streets on Saturday. A 49-year-old woman is in stable condition at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.
PATERSON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy