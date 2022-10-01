ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammonton, NJ

NJ.com

Girls Tennis: Seeding meeting set for Tuesday, Oct. 4

The 2022 NJSIAA girls tennis seeding meeting will take place at the NJSIAA headquarters in Robbinsville on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The seeding committee will dish out seeds for each sectional team tournament as well as for the singles and doubles tournaments. Check below for the pairings and be sure to...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
