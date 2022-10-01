Read full article on original website
South Jersey Times girls soccer notebook: Youthful Glassboro is turning the tide
It wasn’t long ago that Glassboro was a major player in South Jersey Group 1 soccer, but the past five years haven’t been kind to the Bulldogs, who won just 10 games in the five-year period from 2017-21. But based on early returns this season, the tide may...
Girls Tennis: Seeding meeting set for Tuesday, Oct. 4
The 2022 NJSIAA girls tennis seeding meeting will take place at the NJSIAA headquarters in Robbinsville on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The seeding committee will dish out seeds for each sectional team tournament as well as for the singles and doubles tournaments. Check below for the pairings and be sure to...
HS football Week 5 statewide stats leaders: Who lit it up in N.J. over the weekend?
A Burlington City team that struggled through the first five weeks of this season season, finally got a chance to dance in the spotlight thanks to junior quarterback Ayden Shansey and senior receiver Aaron Young. The Blue Devils entered Friday’s game against New Egypt 0-5 and carrying a nine-game losing...
Football: Ground game leads Union City to upset of No. 11 Irvington
Union City rushed for 261 yards and its defense did not allow a touchdown en route to a 19-15 upset victory over Irvington, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in Union City. Tyler Koffa scored from 31 yards out to give Union City (4-1) an early lead. Koffa rushed for a game-high 104 yards on 15 carries.
Paramus Catholic football found guilty of illegal recruiting, banned from 2022 postseason
Paramus Catholic, one of the premier high school football powerhouses in New Jersey, has been found guilty of illegally recruiting a top player from Belleville High, NJ Advance Media has learned. The decision was handed down by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Controversies Committee during a special Sept....
Rutgers in NFL, Week 4: Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs beat Buccaneers in battle of former Scarlet Knights
For the second time in four weeks, Isiah Pacheco came out on the winning side of a meeting against former Rutgers teammates. The rookie running back had a strong performance in the Kansas City Chiefs’ prime-time win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who feature fellow former Scarlet Knights Olakunle Fatukasi and Logan Ryan on their roster.
Monmouth County HS football community rallies around player who suffered spinal cord injury
A Monmouth County community has raised tens of thousands of dollars for a high school football player who suffered a serious spinal cord injury during a game.
Eagles are the ‘best team in football’ and Jalen Hurts is a big reason why
There are the Eagles, and then there’s the rest of the NFL. Philadelphia improved to 4-0 for the season with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field. That led NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms to conclude that “I think it’s safe to say...
Eagles are 4-0 but 4 teams have a legitimate shot at giving them their 1st loss
PHILADELPHIA – In 2004, the Eagles were 4-0, having just defeated the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, with Donovan McNabb at quarterback and defensive players such as defensive end Hugh Douglas putting pressure on quarterbacks. The Eagles have not started 4-0 since that season. However, 18 seasons later, the...
How shorthanded Eagles’ offensive line dug in for victory without Jordan Mailata | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- It was an afternoon only an offensive lineman could love, the remnants of Hurricane Ian washing away all that shiny, dazzling, balletic stuff that passing-game masterminds love to draw up. With a cold rain hammering down and wind gusts up to 30 mph sweeping into Lincoln Financial Field...
Greg Schiano’s fire alone won’t close Rutgers’ gap against Ohio State as NIL deals soar | Politi
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Greg Schiano pointed with the index and pinky fingers of his left hand, Paulie Walnuts style, and the target of his ire ensured that this confrontation will throw a bucket of gasoline on the Big Ten’s most lopsided rivalry. Ryan Day screamed right back at...
What Rutgers’ Greg Schiano, Ohio State’s Ryan Day said about fiery 4th quarter confrontation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Midway through the fourth quarter, with the final result long decided, Rutgers’ meeting with No. 3 Ohio State exploded into a fiery confrontation between coaches Greg Schiano and Ryan Day. Here’s how it unfolded:. The Buckeyes, leading 49-10 with nine minutes to play, faked...
NFL rumors: Will Eagles have all 3 of their top cornerbacks for Sunday’s game at Cardinals?
The Eagles will reportedly have one of their cornerbacks available when they travel out west to face the Arizona Cardinals. However, the status of another important defensive back is still uncertain. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, cornerback Darius Slay should be ready to play Sunday. Slay suffered and...
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
N.J. school district offering $92K salaries to lure retired teachers back to the classroom
A new state law allowing school districts to temporarily hire retired teachers to fill vacant classroom positions is already having a big impact in Newark. Classes are currently being taught by 26 retired teachers — and another 10 retirees will be starting in the next few weeks, according to Newark assistant superintendent Yolanda Méndez.
Hall of Famer rips Nets’ Kyrie Irving over Alex Jones video, says sponsors should drop him
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has a few things to say about Nets star Kyrie Irving -- and none of them are good. Kareem previously ripped the West Orange native and ex-St. Patrick High School star for his “reckless” anti-vaccination stance, and now he has even stronger words after Irving last month re-purposed a video from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
TOMS RIVER: TREE ACROSS THE ROAD
Emergency personnel are on Grand Avenue between Lexington and Central for a tree across Grand Avenue. Use extreme caution on the roadways today.
Jersey Mike’s Sub Is Opening 14 More NJ Locations – Here’s Where!
This popular New Jersey-based chain is expanding its empire in its home state!. Jersey Mike's Subs, one of the most-thriving hoagie/sub sandwich shops in the country, and certainly one of the most-familiar in New Jersey, is about to open 14 more locations here in the Garden State, according to NJ.com.
Mets-Nationals weather forecast: Rain threatens pivotal NL East game at Citi Field (10/3/22)
Mother Nature threatens to delay or postpone Monday’s game between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals at Citi Field. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s the latest forecast from the National Weather Service:. Today. A 20 percent chance of showers before 11am. Cloudy, with...
Braves send a message to Mets (and rest of MLB) with weekend sweep
The Atlanta Braves took control of the National League East after completing a three-game sweep of the Mets on Sunday. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And they did it by beating the Mets’ best starting pitchers: Jacob deGrom on Friday, Max Scherzer on Saturday and Chris Bassitt...
