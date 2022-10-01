2022 Sanderson Farms Championship leaderboard, scores: Thomas Detry, Mackenzie Hughes share lead after Round 2

Read full article on original website
Call it the opposite of the regression to the mean. Should Mark Hubbard pull out the win on Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship, the 33-year-old Colorado native would rekindle a historic (and unusual) trend. Thirteen times previously, the champion at the Jackson, Miss., event has made it his first career win on the PGA Tour, including six straight years from 2014 to 2019 (Sergio Garcia in 2020 and Sam Burns in 2021 being the recent outliers).
How Much Does It Cost to Play the Country Club of Jackson, Home of the PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship?
A look at membership costs for the Country Club of Jackson. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play the Country Club of Jackson, Home of the PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Hughes wins Sanderson Farms with birdie on 2nd playoff hole
Mackenzie Hughes has won the Sanderson Farms Championship with a birdie on the second playoff hole against Sepp Straka
Move over, Augusta National. Here's why greens at Sanderson Farms Championship are arguably the best on PGA Tour
JACKSON, Miss. – The first time Brandon Wu went to The Country Club of Jackson last year, he was scared of the greens. When he arrived at the Sanderson Farms Championship, he’d heard plenty about the putting surfaces. How fast they were. How punishing they could be if you were in the wrong spot. Making only his second start as a PGA Tour member, Wu was intimidated.
Winner's Bag: Mackenzie Hughes, 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship
IRONS: Ping i210 (4-6), S55 (7-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts. WEDGES: Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth (52, 56 degrees). Glide 2.0 (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400. PUTTER: Scottsdale TR Piper. BALL: Titleist Pro V1x. GRIPS: Golf Pride MCC.
Mackenzie Hughes beats Sepp Straka on second playoff hole to win Sanderson Farms Championship, earn second PGA Tour win
Mackenzie Hughes had plenty of motivation coming into the Sanderson Farms Championship. Last week, he sat at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the Presidents Cup was going on at Quail Hollow Club across town. Hughes, the 31-year-old Canadian, didn’t make the International team, so he was forced to watch from home. He wanted to make sure he did whatever he could to make the team when the competition returns to Montreal in 2024.
Braves' Max Fried: Exits with illness, 2-1 lead
Fried exited Friday's start against the Mets after five innings with an apparent illness, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports. He allowed four hits and one run while striking out three over five innings before exiting. Fried had only thrown 71 pitches, but he was seen vomiting in a trash can in the dugout in between innings, so it seems like he caught a stomach bug. He lines up to pitch in the final game of the regular season Wednesday in Miami if he feels up to it.
Tour Rundown: Canadian Thanksgiving arrives early at Sanderson Farms | Fox, Hull
Out in Mesquite, Nevada, on October 1st, Martin Borgmeier won the Pro Long Drive 2022 Open Division championship with a blast of 426 yards. Quite the achievement for the German long-drive specialist, and certainly something that flies not quite on the pro golf radar. You have to wonder when the world tours will figure out a way to leverage the sideshow and main events and create even greater content for golf fans. For now, we have four events to run down from the past two weeks, and we’ll explain all about that as we move through four of the world’s great tours. Let’s have an October Rundown, whaddayasay?
