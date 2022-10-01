Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
Area man killed in 2-vehicle Bridge City crash
BRIDGE CITY — A Orange man was killed Friday following injuries suffered in an early evening two-vehicle crash in Bridge City. Authorities said the victim is 62-year-old Lancy Gibbs. According to police, the crash took place at FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road and involved a Ford truck and...
Empty Vidor home destroyed by fire early Monday morning
VIDOR, Texas — An empty home went up in flames early Monday morning in Vidor. Firefighters from Orange County Emergency Services District One responded to the fire at about 5:15 a.m. Monday according to Fire Chief Robert Smith. When firefighters arrived the structure was already beginning to collapse. A...
Family is displaced after house fire in West Orange
WEST ORANGE, Texas — A family and their pets are safe after a house fire in West Orange early Sunday morning. The West Orange Fire Department responded to a home in the 800 block of Flint Street around 2 a.m., according to Fire Chief David Roberts. Roberts believes the...
Port Arthur News
PD: Port Neches woman charged with DWI was found sleeping in Jaguar
A 51-year-old Port Neches woman who witnesses said was asleep at the wheel of a white Jaguar with the engine running was later arrested for driving while intoxicated and on drug charges. The alleged incident happened May 17 in Port Neches, and on Wednesday a Jefferson County grand jury indicted...
Port Arthur News
Police: Armed homeowner confronted intruder that was running from police
A Port Arthur man that allegedly ran from police and kicked in the door to a stranger’s home was met by a homeowner with a pistol who ordered him outside. The altercation took place Aug. 25 and the alleged suspect, identified as Ricardo Alonzo Hernandez, 31, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury recently on charges of evading arrest/detention.
Port Arthur News
Port Neches man accused of burglarizing several Nederland businesses
A 28-year-old Port Neches man was indicted this week in connection with the burglary of a Nederland business. On April 26, Nederland police were dispatched to Vin’s Paint and Body on South U.S. 69 in reference to burglary of a building. The officer viewed surveillance video and reportedly saw a person taking multiple items from inside the business.
After helping her family get justice, officer escorts teenager during West Orange Stark homecoming ceremony
WEST ORANGE, Texas — Under the Friday night lights at the West Orange Stark High School football stadium, fans witnessed a unique friendship that was born from an unthinkable tragedy. Orange County Police Officer Jason Laughlin escorted Aamiyah Gradnigo during the West Orange Stark homecoming ceremony. She was honored...
Fatality accident reconstruction will temporarily shut down Interstate 10 eastbound at FM 1410 Wednesday
WINNIE, Texas — Deputies will be on scene directing traffic in Chambers County for a fatality accident reconstruction. Interstate 10 eastbound at FM 1410 will be shut down from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 for the reconstruction, according to a Chambers County Sheriff's Office release.
KPLC TV
House fire at corner of Church, Moss streets
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews with the Lake Charles Fire Department worked a house fire on Moss Street Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported, according to the fire officials. A relative of the home’s late owner said the homeowner died six months ago, but it is unclear if anyone...
12newsnow.com
Buna man's short-lived escape from Jasper County deputies earns him more charges
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Buna man's short-lived flight for freedom on Wednesday after being arrested by Jasper County deputies earned him more charges to go along with the felony charge he was initially arrested for. Deputies arrested Jacob Connally, 34, of Buna, on Wednesday along County Road 722 in...
Port Arthur News
Vidor man allegedly covered self with mud, water and tree brush to evade police
Large amounts of stripped copper and nearby gardening snips and a possible suspect hiding in the tree line off Spur 93 led law enforcement to bring out a K-9 in a recent search. When the man finally emerged with the help of police, he had concealed his entire body with...
Port Arthur News
Beaumont man killed in Port Arthur crash was working with Texas Department of Transportation
A man that was killed Tuesday in a crash on Texas 73 in Port Arthur has been identified as 52-year-old Ricardo Davila of Beaumont. Davila and a passenger were in a side-by-side Utility Terrain Vehicle when it collided with a commercial box truck at approximately 9:57 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Texas 73.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 1, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 1, 2022. Johnathan Lee Harris, 28, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Ashley Diana Jackson, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Heidi Fontenot Cormier, 41, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a child; operating while...
Child safe after mom gets call threatening to kidnap Bob Hope Middle School student
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The mother of a Port Arthur middle school student received a scare after someone called, threatening to kidnap her child from the school. On Monday, October 3, 2022, someone called a Bob Hope Middle School mother and threatened kidnap her daughter from the school unless a ransom was paid, according to a Bob Hope Middle School release.
KFDM-TV
Decaying building in Groves attracting thieves and trespassers
GROVES — We've reported many times, on the eyesore that is the former Renaissance Hospital in Groves. As city leaders and nearby residents anxiously await its sale and demolition, they're dealing with other problems associated with the decaying building. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports the decaying building is...
One dead after box truck strikes side-by-side UTV along Texas Highway 73 on west side of Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The driver of a side-by-side UTV was killed in a wreck along Texas highway 73 on the west side of Port Arthur Tuesday morning. A commercial refrigerated box truck struck the Kubota side-by-side UTV just before 10 a.m. in the 1800 block of Texas Highway 73 according to a Port Arthur Police Department news release.
East Texas News
MacGinnis pleads guilty to 1988 murder
PORT ARTHUR – Last Tuesday, Daniel Andrew MacGinnis pleaded guilty to the 1988 murder of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs. MacGinnis, a Warren man, was sentenced to 20 years for the slaying. That sentence will run concurrent with a previous 99-year sentence handed down on unrelated drugs and weapons charges in Tyler County.
New company in Port Arthur plans to open doors for area youth, put Southeast Texas on the map
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A new business that aims to bring opportunities to Port Arthur's youth and create content that will put Southeast Texas on the map is taking the community by storm. A video production company has moved to downtown Port Arthur. Nerd Family Productions moved into The...
Lake Charles Man Arrested For Placing Threat On Local High School
For the second time this month, Lake Charles law enforcement has had to lockdown Washington-Marion High School due to unnecessary outside threats. As students and faculty try to recover from a previous threat earlier this month, it happened again this week. The authorities said on Wednesday, September 28, the school was placed on a soft lockdown. This means no one is allowed off or on campus, but school operations and instruction can proceed as normal.
Orange Leader
Little Cypress-Mauriceville school bus involved in accident near high school
Officials are investigating an accident that occurred near Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School on Highway 87 Thursday morning. The school district said it involves an LCM bus. “Medical professionals are examining students, but no serious injuries have been reported at this time,” an LCMISD statement read. Parents of the students...
