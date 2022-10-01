ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, TX

Port Arthur News

Area man killed in 2-vehicle Bridge City crash

BRIDGE CITY — A Orange man was killed Friday following injuries suffered in an early evening two-vehicle crash in Bridge City. Authorities said the victim is 62-year-old Lancy Gibbs. According to police, the crash took place at FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road and involved a Ford truck and...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
12NewsNow

Empty Vidor home destroyed by fire early Monday morning

VIDOR, Texas — An empty home went up in flames early Monday morning in Vidor. Firefighters from Orange County Emergency Services District One responded to the fire at about 5:15 a.m. Monday according to Fire Chief Robert Smith. When firefighters arrived the structure was already beginning to collapse. A...
VIDOR, TX
Port Arthur News

PD: Port Neches woman charged with DWI was found sleeping in Jaguar

A 51-year-old Port Neches woman who witnesses said was asleep at the wheel of a white Jaguar with the engine running was later arrested for driving while intoxicated and on drug charges. The alleged incident happened May 17 in Port Neches, and on Wednesday a Jefferson County grand jury indicted...
PORT NECHES, TX
Port Arthur News

Police: Armed homeowner confronted intruder that was running from police

A Port Arthur man that allegedly ran from police and kicked in the door to a stranger’s home was met by a homeowner with a pistol who ordered him outside. The altercation took place Aug. 25 and the alleged suspect, identified as Ricardo Alonzo Hernandez, 31, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury recently on charges of evading arrest/detention.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Neches man accused of burglarizing several Nederland businesses

A 28-year-old Port Neches man was indicted this week in connection with the burglary of a Nederland business. On April 26, Nederland police were dispatched to Vin’s Paint and Body on South U.S. 69 in reference to burglary of a building. The officer viewed surveillance video and reportedly saw a person taking multiple items from inside the business.
NEDERLAND, TX
KPLC TV

House fire at corner of Church, Moss streets

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews with the Lake Charles Fire Department worked a house fire on Moss Street Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported, according to the fire officials. A relative of the home’s late owner said the homeowner died six months ago, but it is unclear if anyone...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 1, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 1, 2022. Johnathan Lee Harris, 28, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Ashley Diana Jackson, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Heidi Fontenot Cormier, 41, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a child; operating while...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

Decaying building in Groves attracting thieves and trespassers

GROVES — We've reported many times, on the eyesore that is the former Renaissance Hospital in Groves. As city leaders and nearby residents anxiously await its sale and demolition, they're dealing with other problems associated with the decaying building. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports the decaying building is...
GROVES, TX
East Texas News

MacGinnis pleads guilty to 1988 murder

PORT ARTHUR – Last Tuesday, Daniel Andrew MacGinnis pleaded guilty to the 1988 murder of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs. MacGinnis, a Warren man, was sentenced to 20 years for the slaying. That sentence will run concurrent with a previous 99-year sentence handed down on unrelated drugs and weapons charges in Tyler County.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles Man Arrested For Placing Threat On Local High School

For the second time this month, Lake Charles law enforcement has had to lockdown Washington-Marion High School due to unnecessary outside threats. As students and faculty try to recover from a previous threat earlier this month, it happened again this week. The authorities said on Wednesday, September 28, the school was placed on a soft lockdown. This means no one is allowed off or on campus, but school operations and instruction can proceed as normal.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Orange Leader

Little Cypress-Mauriceville school bus involved in accident near high school

Officials are investigating an accident that occurred near Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School on Highway 87 Thursday morning. The school district said it involves an LCM bus. “Medical professionals are examining students, but no serious injuries have been reported at this time,” an LCMISD statement read. Parents of the students...
ORANGE, TX
Beaumont local news

