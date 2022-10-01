Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Outdoor Dining in Boston's North End Is Done For Year, Months After Controversial Start
The chill in the October air is a sure sign that Boston's North End outdoor dining program has come to an end for the year, meaning traffic is back to two lanes on all streets in the city's historic neighborhood. Friday was the final night for diners to partake in...
Worcester has become the doughnut capital of Massachusetts with gourmet bakeries for every taste
America may run on Dunkin’, but in Worcester, doughnut enthusiasts have a lot more options. The city has emerged in recent years as a sort of doughnut capital of Massachusetts, with multiple gourmet and specialty doughnut shops popping up in the area. Many of these bakeries have colorful, frequently-changing menus that bring their devoted fans back again and again to try the new offerings.
earnthenecklace.com
Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?
Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
hot969boston.com
U.S. Cities That Swear the Most, Wait Til You Hear Where Boston Lands!
The U.S. cities that swear the most will most definitely surprise you. Boston is on the list, but not the list that you may think. The website www.preply.com did a study of every city across the country to determine who swears the most and who swears the least. Columbus, Ohio tops the list with an average of 36 swear words per day. The national average is 21.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: ‘Lucky for Life’ player wins $25,000 a year for life
A $25,000 a year for life prize was the largest lottery prize won or claimed in Massachusetts Sunday. The winning ticket was purchased at Shaws in Gloucester. It was from the game “Lucky for Life.”. Overall, there were more than 150 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 claimed...
hot969boston.com
8 things to do in Boston after Midnight….and #1 is just between you and me
Looking for things to do in Boston? Well…. If you have lived in the Boston area for any amount of time you may have noticed that it seems like a ghost town late at night. If New York City is the City that never sleeps Boston is the city with over-bearing parochial parents who enforce a very strict bedtime. However, maybe you are the type of kid who wasn’t above tying the bed-sheets together and escaping out of your bedroom window in the middle of the night. If so this list of things is right up your alley!
Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez identified as victim of Roxbury killing
Boston police have identified Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, as the victim of an alleged murder that occurred last week in Roxbury. On Sept. 29, Boston police officers responded to a report of a person who was shot near 625 Shawmut Avenue in Roxbury. Upon the arrival at the scene, officers...
Fire spreads to multiple Dorchester homes
DORCHESTER – A wind-whipped fire at a 3-family Dorchester home spread to multiple surrounding buildings on Sunday.Flames broke out around 10 a.m. in the area of Peverell Street and Cushion Ave. and spread to three buildings in the area.A large Boston Fire Department response knocked down the flames.Firefighters said the flames "traveled to multiple streets." The fire in the original building on Cushion Ave. was on the third floor and in the roof. Two people suffered injuries that were described as minor.No further information is currently available.
Boston Globe
These are the best train routes in New England, according to readers
Readers shared 10 scenic routes for your next train trip. Boston.com readers love train travel, and with the proposal for an overnight train from Boston to Montreal, Canada gaining steam, we asked readers for their favorite train travel in New England. They sent us local train routes that were both practical and picturesque.
Town outside Boston makes list of best places for families
BROOKLINE - Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."Brookline was No. 16 on the magazine's list of the "25 Best Places to Live for Families."Fortune says it ranked about 2,000 communities based on education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability."The town of Brookline truly combines the best of urban and suburban living," Fortune wrote, highlighting the town's walkability, public transit access, schools and senior groups.Town administrator Chas Carey said it was an honor for Brookline to be "recognized as a great place to live and raise a family.""We pride ourselves on being a vibrant and diverse community, one that aims to support residents of all ages and walks of life," Carey said. Living in Brookline isn't cheap of course - Fortune noted that the median sale price for a single family home is just over $930,000.Coming in first was Ann Arbor, Michigan. Click here to see the full list.
I-190 On-Ramp in Worcester Closed for 45 Days for Bridge Work
WORCESTER - Starting Monday, the I-190 southbound exit 1 on-ramp is temporarily closed for the next phase of bridge work over the Providence & Worcester Railroad. The on-ramp will be closed for 45 days. The closing of the on-ramp is part of phase 2 of a larger bridge preservation project...
Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run
According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
Doughnuts of Worcester: Here are the most unique flavors we found at the city’s bakeries
With all of the gourmet doughnut shops in Worcester, it can be a little overwhelming trying to find the best flavors. Most bakeries have the standard options: glazed, chocolate frosted, jelly-filled and of course, Boston creme. But what about the more interesting offerings that any doughnut aficionado would expect to find at a gourmet shop?
BC Heights
Cantonese Cuisine, and Then Some, at Ding’s Kitchen
Among the plentiful cafes, upscale eateries, and boutique shops decorating its streets, Newton Centre plays host to Ding’s Kitchen, a Chinese restaurant with a vast offering that stretches from traditional Cantonese delicacies to classic Chinese American dishes. Customers should not be deceived by the red awning that reads “Jumbo...
thelocalne.ws
Records tumbling at Topsfield Fair
TOPSFIELD — First, it was the giant pumpkin on Friday night. Then it was a giant stomach on Sunday afternoon. With a strategy of standing rather than sitting, Brandon Wood of Warren beat 15 other hot-dog gobblers in the hot-dog eating contest. He also set a record by downing...
huntnewsnu.com
Open Newbury prompts mixed reactions from local business owners
For the past six Sundays, Boston’s iconic location for shopping, dining and everything in between has been car-free with the city’s sixth annual Open Newbury Street. Newbury Street is located in Back Bay, and the event’s perimeters span from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue. Sept. 25 marked the last day of the event for 2022.
Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house
With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
25 INVESTIGATES: City of Boston warned of light pole concerns prior to one falling
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city will examine all its infrastructure after a rusted light pole fell on a woman in the Seaport Tuesday afternoon. The massive light pole seriously injured a 35-year-old woman walking across the Moakley bridge. It snapped from the bottom and fell on a walking path.
WCVB
Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
Home of the Week: 180-Year-Old Greek Revival Colonial in Framingham Priced at $1,049,000
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a 5-bedroom multiple family home in Framingham,. The 200 Pleasant Street property is priced at $1.049 million. Built in 1842, the Greek Revival colonial is a multi-family home. The property 4,512 square feet of living space, and...
