WESH
Map shows river flood levels in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida is still reeling from the impact of Hurricane Ian, and the below graphic shows the current levels of river flooding.
fox35orlando.com
Florida power outages: Here's when power will be turned back on after Hurricane Ian
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida Power and Light (FPL) announced when they estimate power will be turned back on for customers remaining without power after Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S, made landfall in Florida last week. Utility companies in Florida have been...
Central Florida drivers try to find gas, restore utilities in Ian’s aftermath
ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday is the first day of the state gas tax holiday. At the same time, there are gas shortages at some stations across Central Florida. AAA said trucks are on the road with deliveries and we should see improvements soon. Drivers struggled for hours to find...
windermeresun.com
How A Solar Community, Babcock Ranch Of SW Florida, Withstood The Wrath Of Ian
WESH
Central Florida leaders update residents on Hurricane Ian recovery
Above: FPL update Central Florida residents on power restoration efforts from Daytona Beach Speedway on Sunday. Central Florida leaders are updating residents on recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian on Sunday. Seminole County officials spoke at 10 a.m. Watch the full press conference below.
WESH
St. Cloud officials say they have suggested more than 3,000 evacuate
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — St. Cloud officials gave an update on the response to flooding on Monday afternoon. City Manager Veronica Miller spoke about what is being done to address the high waters. Officials said that 2,500 people were asked Sunday to consider evacuating and an additional 750 residents...
DEO waives requirements for Floridians Impacted by Hurricane Ian
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Waives Work Search Reporting and Additional Reemployment Assistance Requirements for Floridians Impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Directs FDOT To Expedite Emergency Repairs Needed To Restore Access To Pine Island
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis directed FDOT to assist Lee County to expedite emergency repairs to the road and bridges that provide motorists access to Pine Island. FDOT will begin mobilizing equipment, materials, and crews today, with access to Pine Island being restored by Saturday, October
WESH
When schools in Central Florida are planning to reopen after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian hit Florida as a powerful storm and school districts are assessing damage to campuses. Schools have started to release dates for reopening and resuming classes after the hurricane. WESH 2 will update this article as more schools adjust plans. Marion County. Officials announced Marion County Schools campuses would...
wmfe.org
When will power return to Central Florida?
Hundreds of thousands of Central Floridians remain without power in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The area’s largest power companies report they are continuing to work to restore service, but exact restoration times seem difficult to predict because of Ian’s lingering effects. In a statement, Florida Power and...
WESH
Central Florida counties working to clean up debris after Hurricane Ian
Counties across Central Florida have started the process of cleaning up debris after Hurricane Ian. Find information on the cleanup in different counties below:. According to Sumter County officials, the county plans to start debris removal on Oct. 3 and conclude on Friday, Oct. 14. They ask that residents place...
What comes next for central Ohio family in Florida after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Cleanup continues in Florida, especially in the southwestern portion of the state, where Hurricane Ian left behind some of the worst damage. Some families with ties to central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after riding out the storm. At this point, the Federico family and all the […]
Poor Florida neighborhood battered by Ian tries to recover
“We don’t have any water. My food is spoiling in the refrigerator," she said. Though she can drive to the few stores that are open, she said they are only taking cash and many of the ATMs aren't working. “I have three kids so I have to get some supplies to feed them.”
WESH
'I'm overwhelmed': Volusia County resident recounts leaving flooding home
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — We have seen the impact of Hurricane Ian in Central Florida and across the state. The storm is now attributed to at least 44 deaths. In Volusia County, thousands of people's homes remain underwater. A lot of people in Volusia County are devastated. They've lost...
WBTM
God’s Pit Crew Immediate Response Team Heading to Florida
God’s Pit Crews Immediate Response Team is leaving to help victims of Hurricane Ian this morning. The team with 75 volunteers is heading to Fort Myers, Port Charlotte, and Venice, Florida to help some of the hardest hit areas with clean up. They’ll also be bringing ten tractor trailers...
click orlando
Another dry day before weak front arrives in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – This welcomed dry stretch will continue into day two Saturday with rain chances remaining minimal (below 10%), with temperatures running in the mid to low 80s through the afternoon followed by lows cooling into the low 60s. Hazard beach conditions continue today. There is a high...
WCJB
Duke Energy trucks leave The Villages to restore power across the state
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Duke Energy’s fleet left a staging ground in The Villages on Friday morning to help restore power in Central Florida. Officials say hundreds of trucks were stationed at The Villages since Tuesday. Linemen were bussed from hotels across North Central Florida back to the site at 5 a.m. They were stationed in The Villages because of its proximity to Interstate 75, the Florida Turnpike, and U.S. Highway 301.
WESH
'Do not disaster sight-see': FDEM officials give update on Ian recovery, urge people to stay away from hard-hit areas
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Division of Emergency Management held a news conference Monday morning to address the recovery efforts underway following the devastation from Hurricane Ian. FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie said crews have opened two new fuel depots in Sarasota and Hardee counties for a total of eight...
‘Thanking God I’m alive’: Man returns to NE Ohio after Hurricane Ian decimates Florida home
For the last 22 years, Fort Myers Beach was home for Mike Dearden.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Power Crews On Their Way Back From Florida
MINNESOTA — After getting called-out to Florida for assistance, Minnesota Power crews are already returning home. Florida Public Utilities located near Jacksonville, requested the assistance of Minnesota Power. They needed help with restoring what was lost after the hurricane, but the area ultimately suffered far less damage than expected.
