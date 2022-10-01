ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

windermeresun.com

How A Solar Community, Babcock Ranch Of SW Florida, Withstood The Wrath Of Ian

WESH

St. Cloud officials say they have suggested more than 3,000 evacuate

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — St. Cloud officials gave an update on the response to flooding on Monday afternoon. City Manager Veronica Miller spoke about what is being done to address the high waters. Officials said that 2,500 people were asked Sunday to consider evacuating and an additional 750 residents...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
wmfe.org

When will power return to Central Florida?

Hundreds of thousands of Central Floridians remain without power in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The area’s largest power companies report they are continuing to work to restore service, but exact restoration times seem difficult to predict because of Ian’s lingering effects. In a statement, Florida Power and...
WBTM

God’s Pit Crew Immediate Response Team Heading to Florida

God’s Pit Crews Immediate Response Team is leaving to help victims of Hurricane Ian this morning. The team with 75 volunteers is heading to Fort Myers, Port Charlotte, and Venice, Florida to help some of the hardest hit areas with clean up. They’ll also be bringing ten tractor trailers...
FORT MYERS, FL
click orlando

Another dry day before weak front arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – This welcomed dry stretch will continue into day two Saturday with rain chances remaining minimal (below 10%), with temperatures running in the mid to low 80s through the afternoon followed by lows cooling into the low 60s. Hazard beach conditions continue today. There is a high...
ENVIRONMENT
WCJB

Duke Energy trucks leave The Villages to restore power across the state

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Duke Energy’s fleet left a staging ground in The Villages on Friday morning to help restore power in Central Florida. Officials say hundreds of trucks were stationed at The Villages since Tuesday. Linemen were bussed from hotels across North Central Florida back to the site at 5 a.m. They were stationed in The Villages because of its proximity to Interstate 75, the Florida Turnpike, and U.S. Highway 301.
THE VILLAGES, FL
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Power Crews On Their Way Back From Florida

MINNESOTA — After getting called-out to Florida for assistance, Minnesota Power crews are already returning home. Florida Public Utilities located near Jacksonville, requested the assistance of Minnesota Power. They needed help with restoring what was lost after the hurricane, but the area ultimately suffered far less damage than expected.
MINNESOTA STATE

