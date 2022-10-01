Read full article on original website
AMD Ryzen 7950X CPU is already breaking records, and without exotic cooling
AMD’s incoming Zen 4 flagship has already broken CPU world records using standard liquid cooling, outperforming previous records that have used exotic cooling (like liquid nitrogen or similar). The Ryzen 7950X set the records for the rankings on HWBOT, with two overclocking experts – Sampson and Blueleader – achieving...
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!
A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Dell XPS 13 is $550 off in Dell’s monster clearance sale
One of the best laptop deals today is on one of our very favorite laptops right now. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop for $900 saving you a huge $550 off the usual price of $1,450. It’s a fantastic laptop so if you’re in the market for one of the best, hit the button below to buy it. Or read on to see why you need it in your life. Remember — this deal won’t stick around forever.
Kioxia develops functional 2TB microSDXC memory card prototype
In a nutshell: Japanese memory specialist Kioxia recently announced it has developed the first functional 2 terabyte (TB) micro SDXC (Secure Digital eXtended Capacity) memory card prototypes. Kioxia utilized its BiCS 3D flash memory and custom in-house memory controller to demonstrate basic functionality at the standard's maximum density. Specifically, Kioxia stacked 16 one-terabit dies of 3D flash memory totaling a thickness of 0.8mm.
Digital Trends
This HP Workstation laptop is over $2,300 off (seriously!)
The HP ZBook Fury G8 Mobile Workstation, a laptop that’s powerful enough for professional purposes, is currently on sale from HP with a $2,370 discount. You’ll only have to pay $1,939 for the machine, which is less than half its original price of $4,309. HP’s laptop deals always draw a lot of attention, so we’re not sure how long this offer will last — click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.
daystech.org
Standalone high-end VR headset launches in November
Der Artikel kann nur mit aktiviertem JavaScript dargestellt werden. Bitte aktiviere JavaScript in deinem Browser und lade die Seite neu. With Crystal, the Chinese producer Pimax desires to launch a standalone high-end VR headset in November. Pimax already announced the Crystal headset on the finish of May. Technical highlights embody...
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto G72 released with a 120 Hz pOLED display and a 108 MP triple camera set-up
Motorola has introduced another Moto Gx2 series smartphone, having already released numerous models like the Moto G82 this year. Unsurprisingly, the Moto G72 resembles its siblings, albeit with a few differences. For one, Motorola has equipped the Moto G72 with a different camera housing than other Moto Gx2 smartphones. However, the curved back panel, flat display and centred punch-hole camera should feel familiar to those who have used recent Moto G smartphones.
techunwrapped.com
It was going to be the king, but this AMD processor has… Disappeared?
There is no doubt that AMD has made a splash with its Ryzen 7000 and they have become the best processors of the year in terms of performance. At least until the departure of the Intel Core 13, if they do not recover the yellow jersey with their next generation of processors. In all this arrangement, a processor from the Ryzen 5000 range has been involved and is being ignored by Lisa Su. That is why we have decided to compare the 5800X3D with the AMD 7700X.
Engadget
Apple no longer activates its proprietary SIM cards for iPads with cellular data
You may need to perform some extra legwork to connect an earlier iPad to cell networks. MacRumors has learned the company stopped activations for the Apple SIM in certain iPads as of October 1st. If you're affected, you'll have to either contact your carrier (and likely obtain a SIM card) or use an eSIM in newer tablets. This won't affect you if cell service is already enabled.
globalspec.com
Video: Modular cable entry installed from the outside
The inverse and modular KDSI-SR cable entry system from Conta-Clip provides reliable sealing, maximum flexibility and time savings feed-through for cables with and without plugs. The system is designed for installation from the outside of a control cabinet, enclosure or machine. Part of the popular KDS Click cable management range,...
How much? These third-party RTX 4090 graphics cards are already $2,000 or more
I dread to think how much they'll cost once resellers get their hands on them.
The Verge
Intel’s RTX 3060 competitor is priced at just $289
Intel surprised PC gamers earlier this week with $329 pricing for its top Arc A770 GPU, matching Nvidia’s RTX 3060 retail pricing. While it’s still difficult to find an RTX 3060 at $329, Intel is now undercutting Nvidia’s popular GPU with a $289 starting price for its A750, a card it claims should be able to trade blows with the RTX 3060.
Apple Insider
Apple SIM for iPad cannot be used to activate cellular plans anymore
Owners of cellular iPads are no longer able to use a supplied Apple SIM to activate a data plan for their tablet, forcing users to either use a different physical SIM or move to eSIM. Apple included an Apple SIM with its cellular iPads to allow users to quickly get...
techunwrapped.com
The ROCCAT Vulcan II Mini keyboard is now available
A month has passed since ROCCAT, the manufacturer specializing in high-performance peripherals for the world of gaming, presented the ROCCAT Vulcan II Mini, a keyboard that once again reminds us that great essences are found in small bottles , and that left more than one of us wanting to try it, because promises to deliver a top-notch gaming experience.
