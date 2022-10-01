ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

There are fewer ‘hand-raisers’ in NC so far for new COVID-19 booster shots. Why?

By Joedy McCreary
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ntgz_0iHQGlqp00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The push for the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters is off to a relatively slow start in North Carolina.

Less than half as many people received the new omicron-specific boosters during the first four weeks all adults could get them as compared to the first booster last fall, a CBS17.com data analysis found.

Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease specialist at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, said he’s “not happy” with the relatively low booster numbers in the month they’ve been available.

“We don’t do a good job in our country of getting boosted,” Wohl said.

A total of 275,982 doses of the new booster shots have been given in North Carolina in the four weeks since they were approved in late August, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgOvO_0iHQGlqp00
(Credit: NCDHHS)

And no matter how you add it up, the pace is way behind what it was at the same stage for the previous booster in 2021.

Older, more vulnerable people could get the first round of booster shots in the summer of 2021, but it wasn’t until Nov. 19 that all adults were allowed to get one.

NCDHHS began publishing its booster totals Nov. 24 of that year, and that day’s count of nearly 1.4 million undoubtedly included many of those who received theirs months earlier.

By Dec. 22, the four-week mark, the running total climbed past 2.2 million — meaning about 900,000 doses were recorded in that 28-day period alone.

Any time a new vaccine or booster shot is developed, there is inevitably a subset of people who are first in line to get it — the “hand-raisers,” as Wohl called them.

It sure looks like there are fewer of them now than there were a year ago.

“The hand-raisers are people who really understand the vaccine, they understand the value of the vaccine, and they don’t want to get COVID-19,” Wohl said. “They certainly don’t want to get really sick.”

NCDHHS has not released any demographic information about the more than a quarter of a million people who have received a bivalent booster so far, but Wohl says they tended to be “older people who flooded the pharmacies and the clinics at first.

“That’s what you’re seeing in the (275,000) or so,” he added. “Then, it’s going to trail off.”

Dr. Atul Grover, the executive director of the Association of American Medical Colleges Research and Action Institute, chalks part of it up to pandemic fatigue.

“I do think that people have become sort of less urgently worried about this problem,” Grover said. “And even the people that we see that haven’t gotten a booster yet kind of say, ‘Yeah, I’ll get it,’ or, ‘Well, when I get around to it.’ And I think that’s very different now.”

Another part of the issue could be that some people simply have to wait a while longer for the booster — because they caught COVID recently.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends waiting three months after a COVID infection before getting the new booster. NCDHHS data show roughly 330,000 cases from June 24-Sept. 24, the most recent data available — and that’s an undercount because so many cases are caught with home testing that doesn’t factor into those totals.

What if you’re fully vaccinated but missed the old booster?

No problem, Wohl says — you can still get the new one without any issue.

“This is not necessarily a cumulative thing,” he said. “You take the new vaccine, you get the protection from the new vaccine.”

The new booster is vital because it’s the first time a vaccine has matched the variant that’s most common: The BA.5 subvariant still accounts for about 80 percent of samples that are checked in sequencing labs across the state and has made up at least three-quarters of samples for two full months.

There’s always a concern, though, that the vaccine might not be as effective against the next variant, whatever it winds up becoming.

“That’s always the risk, and that’s, again, the arms race that we're having against this virus. Will the virus run out of tricks?” Wohl said. “Will it hit sort of a slog or a brick wall where it can't really mutate as much anymore? Maybe, maybe not. This has shown an incredible affinity, this virus, to mutate wildly.

“But BA.5 has been hanging around for a long time,” he added. “So it's going to stick around for a while. As long as it sticks around, the current vaccines will work really, really well. Now, something could come down the pike. That's why we need better vaccines in the future that cover more broadly.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Covid 19 Vaccine#Arms Race#Linus Covid#General Health#Raleigh#Cbs17 Com#The State#Ncdhhs
WNCT

Charlotte-area volunteers head to Florida in Ian’s aftermath

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Red Cross and other organizations are sending Charlotte-area volunteers to Florida to help with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Two Red Cross volunteers left from Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Sunday, and a third will leave Monday. One of those volunteers is Lisa Phinney. This […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Firehouse Subs holding Hurricane Ian fundraiser on Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Firehouse Subs will be collecting donations and raising money for victims of Hurricane Ian during a drive that will take place Tuesday. Firehouse Subs guests can simply donate when they visit their local restaurant. Viewers can find their nearby Firehouse Subs via firehousesubs.com/find-a-firehouse/. There are locations in Greenville, Goldsboro, Jacksonville, New Bern […]
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Martin County man among 4 in North Carolina killed due to Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office included the death notification on Saturday in its latest report on storm damage and cleanup around the state. Three other deaths have been reported in Johnston County. […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Coastal Va., Outer Banks prepare for potentially severe flooding

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Residents of coastal Virginia and parts of the Outer Banks were bracing Sunday for the potential of severe tidal flooding, beginning overnight Monday. CLICK HERE for the latest weather conditions Remnants of Hurricane Ian have moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that is expected to pile even more water into an already inundated […]
VIRGINIA STATE
foxwilmington.com

Ian: Things you need to know in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm. While the eastern coast of North Carolina wasn’t a direct hit, many areas felt the wrath of Ian as it came ashore. Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone just before 5 p.m. Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMY NEWS2

Ian aftermath | Recovering after the storm

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Ian out of the Triad, several crews are working to clear up the damage the storm has left behind. The City of Greensboro tweeted that more than 200 trees had fallen on Friday. On Saturday, The City of Burlington's Public Works crews were out clearing...
GREENSBORO, NC
hendersonville.com

Annual Wildlife Oral Rabies Vaccination Program Begins This Week, Helps Protect North Carolinians and Their Pets

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help prevent the spread of rabies. Starting next week, Wildlife Services will be distributing oral rabies vaccine for wild raccoons in Western North Carolina. Beginning Oct. 6, 2022, baits containing the oral...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
forsythwoman.com

Haunted Carolina Places to Visit

North Carolina is a state rich in history, with countless fascinating stories that go back to colonial times. However, not all the stories end happily. Numerous anecdotes end with mystery and some with murder. Many haunted locations are within driving distance from Winston-Salem. With fall season in full swing, and Halloween right around the corner, plan a trip to view one or all of these terrifying yet enthralling sites. Let’s learn about a few of the most haunted North Carolina locations and begin planning a spooktacular trip today!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'Be smart and be safe,' Gov. Cooper urges NC as Ian hits the state

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper urged North Carolinians to be safe during heavy rainfall as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state. "Our message today is simple. Be smart and be safe. We’ve faced storms like this before and we know what to do," Governor Cooper said. "Especially this weekend, I appreciate the efforts of emergency management officials, our national guard, state highway patrol and other first responders to keep people safe."
ENVIRONMENT
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy