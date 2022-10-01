ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: ‘House’ fans prepare to say goodbye to a Westeros legend as the show gets into a tense battle with ‘Rings of Power’

By Jonathan Wright
wegotthiscovered.com
 2 days ago
The Independent

House of the Dragon: Who is Jason Lannister and how does he relate to Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion?

A familiar name takes the floor in the third episode of House of the Dragon released Monday (5 September).Jason Lannister (Jefferson Hall) announces his proposal to marry Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), the heir to the throne chosen by her father, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine).Carrying all the arrogant swagger of a medieval Old Etonian, Jason is easily recognisable as the ancestor of beloved Game of Thrones characters such as Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion Lannister.So, how does Jason relate to his Game of Thrones successors?Jason precedes Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion by roughly 200 yearsSer Jason attempts to woo Rhaenyra with...
The Independent

House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer shows surprising character sat on Iron Throne as ‘threat of war looms’

With just three episodes left to go, House of the Dragon is hotting up.The latest instalment of the Game of Thrones spin-off put the places in motion for a forthcoming showdown between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).Following the episode’s surprising alteration from George RR Martin’s source material, the HBO show will turn its head to a forthcoming deadly battle. In the latest episode, Alicent’s violent streak manifested when she held Rhaenyra at knifepoint in full view of everybody. Feeling moritified by her actions after, she chided herself in front of her father, Ser Otto Hightower...
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen

Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
BGR.com

These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20

NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
The List

Queen Elizabeth May Have Died With One Regret Hanging Over Her Head

Although Queen Elizabeth's funeral may have stretched on a bit too long for Twitter, most of the 11.4 million people who tuned in to watch the final tribute to the long-reigning monarch would likely agree she had a lovely sendoff (via TMZ). Meanwhile, although scandals plagued the monarchy over the 70-plus years that the Queen sat on the throne, by many accounts, she was a very highly-regarded figure, who lived a life of honor.
StyleCaster

King Charles Might ‘Exile’ Harry & Meghan—Here’s Why They’re ‘Unimportant’ & a ‘Threat’ to His Throne

Unwelcoming his son. King Charles is reportedly exiling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. A source close to the new reigning monarch told the Daily Beast about the future plans of what the King wants to do with his son and his daughter-in-law. The source referred to the abdication of Edward VIII being a precedent to why King Charles would exile his son. “The royals handled the abdication crisis by exiling Edward which meant he and Wallis ultimately came to seem like unimportant, misguided, disloyal, and even treacherous individuals to almost the entirety of the British people. It was a masterful operation...
ComicBook

The Walking Dead's Series Finale Title Teases One Last Death

Not all will survive the final episodes of The Walking Dead. The AMC zombie drama returns October 2nd with the last batch of eight episodes, ending the show after 11 seasons, 12 years, 177 episodes, and countless losses. The Greg Nicotero-directed series finale, which airs November 20th on AMC, is shrouded in secrecy. But with multiple Walking Dead spinoff shows in the works — spoiler alert! — some characters are fated to make it out alive: there are plans for Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) all to return in AMC's TWD Universe.
wegotthiscovered.com

A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again

Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
