The 2022 soybean harvest is underway, and thus far, results depend on which area of the country is reporting. In any case, the market is watching harvest results closely. “We’re starting to see yield numbers come in. We have guys that were sending yield reports to us in the drought areas of northwest Iowa and, realistically, in a 10-mile radius we’ve seen everything from 40s to 70s (bushels per acre), but most have been in the mid- to upper 60s,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO