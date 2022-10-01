ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

KETV.com

Farmers finding a range of yields as harvest begins

When Ashley Swartz climbed on to her combine harvester to start cutting her dry land corn, she was expecting the worst. "I was wondering if we would even get 100-bushel corn," Swartz said. So as the yield gauge read 120 to 130 bushels per acre, the Morse Bluff farmer was...
ABC 15 News

4 ways to save money on Thanksgiving as turkey prices rise toward record high

We're less than two months out from the Thanksgiving holiday and farmers are already warning consumers the price of a traditional turkey will skyrocket this season. The cost of this holiday staple is more than doubling, say experts. The national average price for boneless, skinless turkey breast is now nearly $7 per pound.
agupdate.com

Soybean market watching early harvest results closely

The 2022 soybean harvest is underway, and thus far, results depend on which area of the country is reporting. In any case, the market is watching harvest results closely. “We’re starting to see yield numbers come in. We have guys that were sending yield reports to us in the drought areas of northwest Iowa and, realistically, in a 10-mile radius we’ve seen everything from 40s to 70s (bushels per acre), but most have been in the mid- to upper 60s,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D.
The Guardian

Pumpkins sprawl amid the ghosts of summer’s beans and peas

October: the return of the winter constellations, the end of summertime. Our gardening and nights now drawing in. A time to gather seed. A month to dig – or not, depending on your gardening style. We will turn over some of this year’s ‘new’ soil. See how it’s changed over summer. We’ll give the plot a rough tidy. Like my mum’s homemade haircuts. How we dreaded them.
Agriculture Online

New grain pollination aid to hit the market by 2026

PowerPollen announces its first pollination solution available for corn production, the in-season control, a pollination technology platform that will be commercially available to farmers in 2026. Grain farmers traditionally plan their hybrid seed and crop input purchases before the next growing season. After planting and inputs are deployed, a field's...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Gardening jobs for October – from trimming your hedges to planting onions

As autumn begins to blow in and summer fades into our memories, there are lots of jobs to do in the garden. October is a busy month, whatever the size of your plot. Experts at GardeningExpress.co.uk have put together the most important jobs to get done in early autumn, which include planting final vegetables such as garlic and onions. The experts also say it is important to prepare the garden for winter by adjusting your watering schedule and bringing delicate container plants indoors.
profarmer.com

Corn, soybean export inspections sluggish

Export inspections are down 90,056 MT from last week’s tally. Inspections are running 17.4% ahead of a year-ago. USDA projects exports in 2022-23 at 2.375 billion bu., 3.1% below the previous marketing year. Export inspections are down 316,156 MT from the previous week’s figure. Shipments are running 4.4% behind...
Good News Network

Good Gardening Week 10: Fall Cleanup; Plus Hot Autumn Tips

Welcome back to Good Gardening! In our Week 9 discussion, we wanted to know how many of our Good Gardeners had a big fall harvest coming up. As always we took the conversation to social media to see what the response was like…. This week’s discussion represented my own autumn...
