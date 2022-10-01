Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Farmers finding a range of yields as harvest begins
When Ashley Swartz climbed on to her combine harvester to start cutting her dry land corn, she was expecting the worst. "I was wondering if we would even get 100-bushel corn," Swartz said. So as the yield gauge read 120 to 130 bushels per acre, the Morse Bluff farmer was...
Scaling Up: The weighty impact of hog farming’s evolution?
This is the first in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’ll release a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent decades. This week, we’re focusing on changing farm sizes. Since the 1990s, hog farms have gotten bigger, more...
ABC 15 News
4 ways to save money on Thanksgiving as turkey prices rise toward record high
We're less than two months out from the Thanksgiving holiday and farmers are already warning consumers the price of a traditional turkey will skyrocket this season. The cost of this holiday staple is more than doubling, say experts. The national average price for boneless, skinless turkey breast is now nearly $7 per pound.
agupdate.com
Soybean market watching early harvest results closely
The 2022 soybean harvest is underway, and thus far, results depend on which area of the country is reporting. In any case, the market is watching harvest results closely. “We’re starting to see yield numbers come in. We have guys that were sending yield reports to us in the drought areas of northwest Iowa and, realistically, in a 10-mile radius we’ve seen everything from 40s to 70s (bushels per acre), but most have been in the mid- to upper 60s,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D.
Farmer Decides To Harvest Between New Apartment Buildings Instead Of Selling His Land To Developers
First off, farmers aren’t appreciated nearly enough for what they do, and how hard they work. These TikTok kids wouldn’t last 30 seconds dancing in an Iowa cornfield, mid July. For one guy (in Poland), he took standing your ground to an entirely new level…. I get major...
Pumpkins sprawl amid the ghosts of summer’s beans and peas
October: the return of the winter constellations, the end of summertime. Our gardening and nights now drawing in. A time to gather seed. A month to dig – or not, depending on your gardening style. We will turn over some of this year’s ‘new’ soil. See how it’s changed over summer. We’ll give the plot a rough tidy. Like my mum’s homemade haircuts. How we dreaded them.
Agriculture Online
New grain pollination aid to hit the market by 2026
PowerPollen announces its first pollination solution available for corn production, the in-season control, a pollination technology platform that will be commercially available to farmers in 2026. Grain farmers traditionally plan their hybrid seed and crop input purchases before the next growing season. After planting and inputs are deployed, a field's...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Gardening jobs for October – from trimming your hedges to planting onions
As autumn begins to blow in and summer fades into our memories, there are lots of jobs to do in the garden. October is a busy month, whatever the size of your plot. Experts at GardeningExpress.co.uk have put together the most important jobs to get done in early autumn, which include planting final vegetables such as garlic and onions. The experts also say it is important to prepare the garden for winter by adjusting your watering schedule and bringing delicate container plants indoors.
Will bird flu stuff our Christmas turkey supply? Fears for livestock after more than three million birds are culled in huge outbreak
Stocks of festive turkeys could be at risk if the worst bird flu outbreak in UK history spreads, farmers warn. More than three million birds have been culled so far and poultry producers are growing increasingly concerned about their livestock. Special protection zones to try to contain the disease have...
profarmer.com
Corn, soybean export inspections sluggish
Export inspections are down 90,056 MT from last week’s tally. Inspections are running 17.4% ahead of a year-ago. USDA projects exports in 2022-23 at 2.375 billion bu., 3.1% below the previous marketing year. Export inspections are down 316,156 MT from the previous week’s figure. Shipments are running 4.4% behind...
Good News Network
Good Gardening Week 10: Fall Cleanup; Plus Hot Autumn Tips
Welcome back to Good Gardening! In our Week 9 discussion, we wanted to know how many of our Good Gardeners had a big fall harvest coming up. As always we took the conversation to social media to see what the response was like…. This week’s discussion represented my own autumn...
