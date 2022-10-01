ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, OH

WTOL 11

How to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

TOLEDO, Ohio — As officials continue to assess the damage Hurricane Ian has left in Florida, local volunteers are helping those impacted by the storm. Right now, the American Red Cross has 16 volunteers from northern Ohio assisting with relief efforts. As they help pick up the pieces of this storm, you can also help assist those who have lost almost everything.
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Allen County Farm Park hosts pioneer life demonstrations

LIMA — For one afternoon, life at the Allen County Farm Park on Slabtown Road was more about hand-powered cider presses than handheld cell phones. The park was the site of early-1800s re-enactors Sunday. There were demonstrations on food preservation, food preparation and the use of various herbs. Meat...
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Ohio DNR approves water permit for salmon farm in Williams County

PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has given approval to a water withdrawal request by the operators of a salmon farm currently under construction in northwest Ohio. The farm has met with opposition by those who claim the salmon farm will have serious environmental implications. AquaBounty...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Walbridge loses $19,871 on pool operations this summer

WALBRIDGE — The village is drowning in pool debt, racking up a $19,871 loss in summer operations. The reason is a mix of higher operating costs and not increasing admission fees and memberships, said Mayor Ed Kolanko. “We had to pay a little higher wages than expected to have...
WALBRIDGE, OH
13abc.com

Big win for small business in Perrysburg

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle to stay afloat due to long-lasting effects from the pandemic, like inflation and staffing issues. Former Toledo resident surveys damage left behind by Hurricane...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Old Orchard neighborhood going strong after 100 years

TOLEDO, Ohio — It was a great day for a party and a neighborhood in west Toledo near the university had the perfect reason to throw one. Toledo's Old Orchard neighborhood is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. It has over 1200 households, all within the confines of about...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Marsha J. and Don E. Buchanan

LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Don E. Buchanan are celebrating 60 years of marriage. Buchanan and the former Marsha J. Caywood were married at a Presbyterian church in Bowling Green. They are the parents of three children, Kimberly Davis of Tucson, Arizona; Lori Rollins of Lima and Chris Buchanan of Ottawa. They have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

David Voth: Reflections from 37 years

As I conclude my career at Crime Victim Services in Allen and Putnam Counties, I find myself reflecting on the incredible growth of what started as a victim-offender reconciliation program, and on my deepening understanding of life along the journey. Over the decades, CVS expanded its vision to create meaningful...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Sixth District Court of Appeals to hear cases in Wood County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Court of Common Pleas Judges Matthew Reger, Mary “Molly” Mack, Joel Kuhlman and David Woessner will hear oral arguments from the Sixth District Court of Appeals on Oct. 5. This is the first time oral arguments will be heard in Wood...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Ada Herald

Ohio’s last “Full-Service” gas station

LAFAYETTE -- A recent “Weekly Fuel Update” from GasBuddy.com showed the price of gas in Ohio had risen to $3.61 a gallon in that week. And this figure was the average of price data from 5,345 stations across the Buckeye state. They, apparently, didn’t average in the price...
LAFAYETTE, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

