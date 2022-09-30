Read full article on original website
Starting the week sunny & cold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This is the first Monday in a while that hasn’t been rainy and gloomy. It will be sunny, but chilly. Temperatures started mainly in the 30s and in the 20s in a few places/. There’s a freeze warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties, and...
Edwin E. Jordan, 74, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Edwin E. Jordan, 74, of NYSR-283, passed away at home, Saturday, October 1, 2022, while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Born on July 14, 1948 in Massena, NY, he was a son of Edwin E. and Laura J. Love...
Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence fundraiser ‘Scuttles’ back from pandemic
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be the first time the Scarecrow Scuttle is in person since 2019. It’s a fundraiser for the Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence Foundation. Foundation executive director Michelle Carpenter reminded us that the event has been virtual the last two years because of the pandemic.
The Brighton Beat at Clayton Opera House
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) A unique and engaging spectacle for all ages. Showcasing Jazz/World Music to students of all ages is the best way to create a new generation of artists and performers. The Brighton Beat is made up of scholastically trained musicians who have spent their entire life honing their craft and furthering their understanding and love of music. Now that the band has the opportunity to perform the music they have created and love, they also consistently give back to the communities that helped foster the talents and interest that made them who they are today.In the Fall of 2017, with the help and direction of The Clayton Jazz Festival, the band launched a new brand of clinics, and in-school performances centered around engaging with students of all ages and showing them what modern Jazz and World Music is and can be. Giving them the tools to appreciate, understand and create it for themselves. ”Jazz in the Classroom” as it was dubbed, brings a multifaceted presentation to schools and institutions that both have strong music programs, or none at all. Part performance, part history lesson, part hands on experience make this an extremely unique event. The reward of being able to share the bands passion of improvisation and fusion of many musical influences is very evident in the energetic, fun and informative performances they tailor for each individual occasion. Many of the band members are full time faculty of some of the most respected music education facilities in the Northeast (Berklee College of Music, New England Conservatory, NYU) and teach at all grade and skill levels. This makes for a potent pairing of real-world performance experience, and time-tested education acumen. As they continue to grow and spread the music of The Brighton Beat, they wish to grow and spread the next generation of artists that speak and enjoy the language of music as well. Each band member has had the benefit of being introduced to the world of Jazz and improvisation at a young age, and can easily recount the experiences they had of great inspiration, and encouragement. They now wish to pass the torch and give back for all they have received from a fulfilling life of music.
ONNY - New World Concert
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Dedicated to former ONNY Board President, Timothy L. Savage, this concert is an eclectic feast for our listeners. It begins and ends with two celebrated masterworks – Richard Wagner’s Overture to “Rienzi” and Antonin Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World.” The program also includes the world premiere of Gregory Wanamaker’s Still Life in Motion (2021), and Calvin Custer’s arrangement of Duke Ellington! that Savage will guest conduct.
Linda S. Stinson, 76, of Adams Center
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Linda S. Stinson, 76, of Toad Hollow Road, Adams Center, passed away at home on Thursday evening, September 29, 2022, where she had been under the loving care of her husband, caregivers and Hospice of Jefferson County. Her funeral service will be 3:00 pm...
Linda B. Jewett, 77, of Brownville
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Linda B. Jewett, 77, of State Rt. 12 in the Town of Brownville, NY, passed away on September 29, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. She was born on October 6, 1944 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Donald F. and Ida Martha (Sackett) Jewett. She graduated from General Brown High School in 1964. Following school she worked at Faichney’s, Bomax, Fort Drum as a civilian worker, and Price Chopper where she was assistant seafood manager up until she retired in 2005.
Thomas H. Martilotta, Sr., 61, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Thomas H. Martilotta, Sr., 61, of Clayton passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay. Tom was born in Woodmere hamlet, Long Island November 7, 1960, son of Henry and Emily Maday Martilotta. The family moved to Clayton and he was a 1979 graduate of Thousand Islands High School. On October 14, 1989 he married Candace M. Patterson at the Clayton Baptist Church with Dr. James D. Lewis officiating.
School bus returning from varsity soccer game hits bear in North Country
Theresa, N.Y. — A school bus carrying a boys varsity soccer team hit a bear in the North Country while returning home after a game Friday night, according to the district’s superintendent. Around 7:45 p.m., a LaFargeville Central School District bus was driving on State Rt. 37 in...
Saturday Sports: Red & Black beat Glens Falls on the gridiron for 2nd straight championship
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black hosted Glens Falls Saturday night at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. Watertown more than doubles Glens Falls, winning 30-14 on the night. In women’s college hockey from Cheel Arena, Clarkson hosted Bemidji State. In the 1st period, Bemidji State...
North Country residents can dispose of hazardous waste this weekend
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the change of the seasons, many are cleaning out in anticipation of colder weather. To help local residents properly dispose of household hazardous waste, the Development Authority of the North Country, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Jefferson County is hosting a waste collection event on October 1.
Step 2: new life for an old weathervane
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Call it step two. Repairs are underway to the old weathervane which sat on top of Watertown’s First Baptist Church, on Public Square. Earlier this month, the weathervane was gingerly removed from the church, in an operation which involved two cranes, and which stopped traffic on the square.
3 hurt in chain-reaction crash on Watertown’s Arsenal Street
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Arsenal Street in Watertown was closed to traffic Friday after a chain-reaction crash involving three vehicles. It happened near the North Country Family Health Center at around 1 p.m. Friday. City police say the driver of a pickup truck, 43-year-old William Hardie...
Pro Life rally takes place in Watertown’s Public Square
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Songs and prayers could be heard in Watertown’s Public Square as Pro-Life advocates rallied against abortion rights. Each year, “Life Chains” form in cities nationwide to make a public, and peaceful stand for life. This is the 2nd year, Life Right of Watertown and other pro-life advocates, have joined the National Life Chain.
Copenhagen’s fire chief: if department dissolves, village is next
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - If the Copenhagen Fire Department disbands, look for a push to get the entire village to dissolve. While at a community day at the fire department Sunday, residents learned the fire department’s side of things after the village board voted to abolish the department.
Theresa M. (Conklin) Faucher, 83, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Theresa M. (Conklin) Faucher, 83, of Canton, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, where she was in the company of family. Terry as most referred to her, was born June 5, 1939 in Russell, a daughter to...
3 vehicles involved in I-81 crash Friday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A crash on I-81 near Watertown sent one person to the hospital Friday evening. Around 5:45 PM, emergency crews received a call of a crash involving a tractor trailer and two other vehicles. A Town of Watertown fire official says one vehicle had some front-end...
Patchwork on the Porch brings quilters out to Sackets Harbor
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Colors, patterns, and a change of seasons were on display in Sacket Harbor once again this weekend, for the 23rd annual Sackets Harbor quilt show. Dubbed Patchwork on the Porch, the event helps benefit the Hay Memorial Library Community Heritage Program. An array of...
North Country resident charged in town of Champion disturbance: NYSP
CHAMPION- A North Country resident is faced with charges that stem from complaints of a disturbance last month, authorities say. Dewalt S. Fayette, 19, of Natural Bridge, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Carthage) Sunday night. Fayette is formally charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief (reckless property damage > $250); aggravated unlicensed operation in the third-degree and reckless driving.
Preliminary draft of Ogdensburg city budget anticipates no property tax increase
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - There’s no expected increases in property taxes for residents the City of Ogdensburg. That’s according to a preliminary draft of the 2023 budget. Also included in the draft: no more job cuts, health insurance costs are increasing- going up for the city by 19%.
