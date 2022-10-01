ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOCO

Authorities investigate cause of Midwest City house fire

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Residents and their animals escaped a house fire early Monday morning in Midwest City. Around 4:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a home near Interstate 40 and Midwest Boulevard. Fire department officials told KOCO 5 that a smoke alarm woke up one person in the home, and that person alerted everyone else.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Man shot during confrontation with Oklahoma City police

OKLAHOMA CITY — Three Oklahoma City officers are on administrative leave after a man was shot. Authorities said it started as a call for a man armed with a gun and threatening suicide. Around 10 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a scene near Northwest 18th Street and Tulsa Avenue....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Three officers placed on administrative leave after man shot during confrontation with OKC police

OKLAHOMA CITY — Three officers were placed on administrative leave after a suspect was shot during a confrontation with police over the weekend. Around 10 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of an armed man making threatening statements in the 4000 block of Northwest 18th Street, just off North Tulsa Avenue. Police said when officers arrived, they got into an armed confrontation with the suspect outside a home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Canadian County inmate faces more prison time in jail assault

EL RENO – A Canadian County Jail inmate already facing 12 years in prison for allegedly stealing a car and breaking into a house now faces five more years for allegedly punching a detention officer. Oklahoma City’s Tristan Kane Sandlin, 26, is accused of “willfully and unlawfully striking” victim...
EL RENO, OK
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma City reminds residents how to properly drain pool water

It’s officially fall, which means pool owners are beginning to close their backyard pools. The City wants to remind residents it is illegal to release chlorinated pool water down storm drains. Water flowing from neighborhood storm drains isn’t filtered before it drains into local streams and reservoirs. “Aquatic...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Fatal crash leaves one woman dead in Purcell

PURCELL, Okla. — A fatal crash left 62-year-old woman dead in Purcell. It happened in a busy area of town near Green Avenue and Main Street, forcing the area to be closed for a few hours. KOCO 5 doesn’t know the cause of the crash but was told the...
PURCELL, OK
KOCO

Police search for shooting suspect in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a shooting suspect in Oklahoma City. Just after 5 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene near Southeast 15th Street and High Avenue where a person had been shot. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect description...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

New details after deadly domestic dispute in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are releasing more information about a domestic dispute that led to a deadly shooting. Shortly before 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a domestic shooting call in the 8800 block of N.W. 115th St. When officers arrived on the scene,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

