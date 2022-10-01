Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Authorities investigate cause of Midwest City house fire
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Residents and their animals escaped a house fire early Monday morning in Midwest City. Around 4:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a home near Interstate 40 and Midwest Boulevard. Fire department officials told KOCO 5 that a smoke alarm woke up one person in the home, and that person alerted everyone else.
KOCO
Man shot during confrontation with Oklahoma City police
OKLAHOMA CITY — Three Oklahoma City officers are on administrative leave after a man was shot. Authorities said it started as a call for a man armed with a gun and threatening suicide. Around 10 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a scene near Northwest 18th Street and Tulsa Avenue....
Choctaw police investigating shooting in neighborhood
Police in Choctaw are asking for the public's help as they search for a shooting suspect.
Purcell city employee recovering after customer dispute turned violent
The Purcell Police Department tells KFOR a city utility customer had a dispute about whether his utilities were on or off. It then escalated into a physical confrontation with one of the city employees inside city hall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Student arrested after allegedly making threat to OK school
A metro student has been taken into custody after allegedly making a threat against a school.
KOCO
Authorities on scene of shooting involving a police officer in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Oklahoma City. On Sunday, officials responded to a scene at 4049 Northwest 18th Street where there had been a shooting involving a police officer. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the officer shot the suspect and the suspect was taken to a hospital.
KOCO
Three officers placed on administrative leave after man shot during confrontation with OKC police
OKLAHOMA CITY — Three officers were placed on administrative leave after a suspect was shot during a confrontation with police over the weekend. Around 10 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of an armed man making threatening statements in the 4000 block of Northwest 18th Street, just off North Tulsa Avenue. Police said when officers arrived, they got into an armed confrontation with the suspect outside a home.
OK Co deputies learning ins and outs of every school in the county
With the recent national attention on school shootings, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is working to train the entire Sheriff's Office in knowing the ins and outs of every single school within Oklahoma county.
Good Samaritans help family after KFOR story airs about stolen tools
Days after KFOR aired a story about a family in Edmond who lost $17,000 in tools after they were stolen from their truck, several Oklahomans called our station asking what they could do to help.
yukonprogressnews.com
Canadian County inmate faces more prison time in jail assault
EL RENO – A Canadian County Jail inmate already facing 12 years in prison for allegedly stealing a car and breaking into a house now faces five more years for allegedly punching a detention officer. Oklahoma City’s Tristan Kane Sandlin, 26, is accused of “willfully and unlawfully striking” victim...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma City reminds residents how to properly drain pool water
It’s officially fall, which means pool owners are beginning to close their backyard pools. The City wants to remind residents it is illegal to release chlorinated pool water down storm drains. Water flowing from neighborhood storm drains isn’t filtered before it drains into local streams and reservoirs. “Aquatic...
Devastating fire wipes out Washington family home, burglars take what’s left
A devastating fire wiped out a home near East Maple and Highway 24 two weeks ago and the family lost nearly everything.
KOCO
Fatal crash leaves one woman dead in Purcell
PURCELL, Okla. — A fatal crash left 62-year-old woman dead in Purcell. It happened in a busy area of town near Green Avenue and Main Street, forcing the area to be closed for a few hours. KOCO 5 doesn’t know the cause of the crash but was told the...
KOCO
Police search for shooting suspect in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a shooting suspect in Oklahoma City. Just after 5 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene near Southeast 15th Street and High Avenue where a person had been shot. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect description...
1 Injured; Police Searching For Suspect In SE OKC Shooting
One person was injured, and police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened at around 5 a.m. near Southeast 15th Street and South High Avenue. One person was shot and transported...
Oklahoma City man re-arrested, charged for four murders in 2013
An Oklahoma City man was arrested Thursday and charged with the murders of four people dating back almost a decade.
Cleveland County Family Searching For Missing Relative
The family of a missing man hopes for leads as deer hunting season begins. Crews searched for Jeremy Reagan in September in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve, where his truck was found. According to the OSBI, he was last seen alive in August at his home in Forrest Park. The OSBI...
News On 6
‘We’re Shaken’: Retired Chaplain Reflects On Recent Death Toll For OKC Metro Law Enforcement
Thursday was a tough day for the Oklahoma City Police Department after an officer was hit and killed on Interstate 44 early this morning. Around 12:30 a.m., OCPD Captain Valerie Littlejohn said Sergeant Meagan Burke was driving northbound on the interstate. Police said another vehicle driving southbound swerved left, propelled...
Oklahoma City Middle Schooler Faces Assault Charges After Attack Caught On Camera
An Oklahoma City middle school student hit over the head by another student on Tuesday was caught on camera. The suspect's parent was allegedly standing by watching the violent attack that is now under investigation by Oklahoma City police. Oklahoma City Public School district officials confirmed on Friday the attack...
blackchronicle.com
New details after deadly domestic dispute in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are releasing more information about a domestic dispute that led to a deadly shooting. Shortly before 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a domestic shooting call in the 8800 block of N.W. 115th St. When officers arrived on the scene,...
Comments / 3