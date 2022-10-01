OKLAHOMA CITY — Three officers were placed on administrative leave after a suspect was shot during a confrontation with police over the weekend. Around 10 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of an armed man making threatening statements in the 4000 block of Northwest 18th Street, just off North Tulsa Avenue. Police said when officers arrived, they got into an armed confrontation with the suspect outside a home.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 5 HOURS AGO