2 Berkeley High School Students Dead Following Oakland Shooting
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured, authorities said. The shooting took place in the 950 block of Apgar Street just before 10 p.m. where officers tried to help two injured victims, but they died at the scene. The other...
Oakland charter school students retrieve campus belongings after Wednesday's shooting
It's been a difficult week for students and staff at Oakland's King Estates Campus, where a shooting left six adults injured on Wednesday.
King Estates Campus Students Return to Pick Up Belongings After Shooting
Students at Oakland’s King Estates Complex were invited back on campus Saturday, to get belongings abandoned during Wednesday’s shooting. Administrators and teachers were on hand to help welcome students, and usher them to classrooms to retrieve backpacks, computers, books and other items. There was also a therapy horse...
2 Berkeley brothers killed in Oakland house party shooting
Two brothers, both students at Berkeley High, were killed in a shooting Saturday night during a house party in North Oakland. Angel, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were the oldest of six siblings, according to an online donation page put up by family members. Angel was a gentle soul “who was always ready for a fun time, constantly carrying joy and laughter wherever he went,” the page says. His older brother was “funny and smart,” a natural protector who was curious and excited about his future education plans.
Oakland school shooting: Violence interrupters working to defuse incidents, mediate students
Even as the campus remains closed after Wednesday's shooting, a violence interrupter with the nonprofit Youth Alive! says their work hasn't stopped - helping students cope while trying to prevent the escalation of violence and retaliation after the shooting.
2 teen brothers shot dead at Oakland house party leave behind 4 younger siblings
17-year-old Jayz Sotelo Garcia and his 15-year-old brother Angel were both killed Saturday night just before 10 p.m. in Oakland.
One killed Sunday morning in another Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed in an East Oakland shooting early Sunday morning, the Oakland Police Department said. According to OPD, the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene and found an adult victim with gunshot wounds. OPD said officers provided […]
Oakland school shooting prompts calls for change
OAKLAND, Calif. - In Oakland, people say to understand the violence hurting the community, you need to get out into the community. "We need more hands. We need more people of power to say let's step from behind this desk and say let me come to the problem," said James Baldwin, an East Oakland resident.
Oakland school shooting investigation leads to questions over text messages
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In the tense aftermath of an Oakland school shooting, questions have arisen over whether victims were discouraged from cooperating with investigators. Six people, including two students, a counselor, a security guard, a carpenter, and a school staff member, were shot by two gunmen who stormed into Rudsdale Newcomer High School and […]
Oakland school shooting: New cellphone video shows students running out of campus after shots fired
In the video, law enforcement can be seen in the hallways with their guns drawn in an effort to get students out of the school safely. Many students tell us they are still shaken over everything that went down.
Oakland police seek help in unsolved homicide
OAKLAND - The Oakland Police Department is asking the public for their help in advancing a May unsolved homicide case, announced Saturday.On May 18, Artgel "Jun" Anabo Jr. was shot in the 2800 block of Brookdale Avenue shortly before 9:45 p.m. Anabo was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.Anabo was the co-owner of a popular restaurant in the Fruitvale neighborhood, Lucky Three Seven. He was walking with his son from the restaurant to his vehicle when a man wearing all black shot him.Police believe a black 2009 Ford Escape with a license plate number of 8ZTF474 is involved in the homicide.Anyone with more information on the case can contact OPD's Homicide unit at 510-238-3821. There is a reward for an arrest in this case.
Oakland shooting: 2 teens killed, 2 wounded during shooting at birthday party
OAKLAND, Calif. — Two teen boys were killed and two others were injured during a shooting at a birthday party Saturday night in Oakland, California, authorities said. The teens, who were attending a party for a 17-year-old girl, were shot at about 9:45 p.m. PDT at a rented house in North Oakland, the East Bay Times reported.
Two shot near elementary school in Oakland Friday
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Laurel District on Friday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened on the 3900 block of Masterson Street just after 2:15 p.m. OPD said that officers found one victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. A second victim later arrived at a […]
Shooting at Oakland School Likely Gang Related
New details are unfolding in Oakland’s school shooting. Police confirm there were at least two gunmen at the King Estates campus Wednesday, firing more than 30 times. They say this is most likely gang related, but the six adults hit were apparently not the target. Two are students, one is a counselor, another is a security guard and two work on the campus. Three victims remain in the hospital. Classes are canceled through Monday.
School officials texted Oakland shooting victims to not cooperate with police investigation: Sources
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Another disturbing headline about the shooting in Oakland comes from the ABC7 I-Team, law enforcement sources tell us school officials have sent text messages to shooting victims, instructing them not to cooperate with police. We're hearing it's a pattern, and some parents at the school are...
Police leave scene of active burglary after homeowner claims to be home
Police left the scene of an active burglary at a home in San Mateo Saturday night after the homeowner said they were home when they actually weren't.
1 injured following shooting in Oakland, police say
The shooting happened in the 6600 block of Bancroft Ave. around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday.
‘We should not accept this’: Highland hospital leaders demand action to curb gun violence
Highland Hospital received three of the victims among the Oakland school shooting. The hospital reports twice as many gunshot wounds in 2021 and 2022 compared to the previous two years. Alameda Health System CEO James Jackson and Highland Hospital’s chief of trauma Dr. Timothy Browder sat down with KTVU’s Greg Lee to speak about the disturbing trends they’re seeing and the changes they want to see.
Hundreds of tires slashed in overnight vandalism spree, California police say
More than 100 Alameda residents awoke to discover the tires on their vehicles had been slashed overnight, California police reported. A 25-year-old man is accused of slashing hundreds of tires in the San Francisco Bay Area city late Friday, Sept. 30, Alameda police said in a news release. Security video...
Pinole high school responds to threat posted on social media
PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — Pinole Valley High School is investigating a threat from a post circulating on social media, the Pinole Police Department announced Friday in a Facebook post. The school is calling the post circulating on Instagram a “vague threat.” KRON On is streaming news live now The post does not specifically name Pinole […]
