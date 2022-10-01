Read full article on original website
Related
Good News Network
300 Epic Ancient Murals ‘Unique in the World’ Depict Creation Myths on Texas Rock: ‘Oldest Books in North America’
Down in southwest Texas, a unique-in-the-world style of ancient rock art is bringing to life a culture of hunter-gatherers with a penchant for incredible art, spiritual journeys, and wild imaginations. Archeologists studying the site for more than 30 years have discovered much about this strange culture dating from 2,500 BC...
If You Love Jaw-Dropping Twists And Turns, Read These Gripping Books
Shocking plot twists, secrets, betrayals, and murders — what more could you need in a jaw-dropping read?
Gizmodo
The Stars Undying Reimagines Ancient Roman Drama Through a Sci-Fi Lens
The Stars Undying, the upcoming sci-fi debut from Emery Robin, introduces an interstellar princess forced into circumstances that’ll require every bit of royal strength she can muster to overcome. It’ll be released in November, but io9 is thrilled to share a generous excerpt from the book today. Here’s...
Relativity: The Special and General Theory: Chapter 1 - Physical Meaning of Geometrical Propositions
Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here.
RELATED PEOPLE
A Ballet of Lepers by Leonard Cohen review – violent literary beginnings
Long before he wrote Famous Blue Raincoat or Last Year’s Man, Leonard Cohen already knew – with painful exactness – who he wanted to be. In a short story dating from 1957, collected here for the first time, he details his 13-year-old self’s “heroic vision” of a charismatic future persona: “I was a man in the middle-twenties, raincoated, battered hat pulled low above intense eyes, a history of injustice in his heart, a face too noble for revenge, walking the night along some wet boulevard, followed by the sympathy of countless audiences.”
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Rainbow’ on Netflix, a Fantastical ‘Wizard of Oz’-Inspired Sort-Of-Musical Starring Spanish Pop Star Dora Postigo
Netflix movie Rainbow puts Spanish pop star Dora Postigo somewhere over that thing in the title, this being an almost-musical inspired by, mirroring and/or borrowing heavily from The Wizard of Oz. The film is a hybrid of trippy rock-musical-ish things like Pink Floyd: The Wall, magical-realism fantasies, road-trip sagas and surrealist drama. It feels like a risky experiment for director/co-writer Paco Leon (co-writing with Javier Gullon) – but maybe it’ll pay off. RAINBOW: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Sometimes everything falls into sync for Dora (Postigo). She walks through town and the music she hears unites the steps and...
Comments / 0