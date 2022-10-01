ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford County, ME

Airsoft gun confiscated from Lewiston student

LEWISTON (WGME) – An airsoft gun was reportedly confiscated from a Lewiston Middle School student Monday morning. Superintendent Jake Langlais tweeted that a student reported the airsoft gun to school officials after seeing it on the bus. According to Langlais, school officials and the school resource officer identified the...
LEWISTON, ME
Car crashes into home in Winslow

WINSLOW (WGME) -- A car crashed into a home in Winslow Monday afternoon. The crash happened on China Road. Officials say the driver suffered a medical event. There is no word yet on his condition. No one else was hurt. This story will be updated.
WINSLOW, ME
Fryeburg Fair packed full of prize animals, rides, and food

FRYEBURG (WGME) -- The Fryeburg Fair kicked off on Sunday. Tens of thousands of people filled the fairgrounds on the crisp autumn day. The barns were packed with everyone wanting a look at some of the prize cattle, pigs, goats, and other animals. There is no poultry this year. The...
FRYEBURG, ME
Over 3,000 people participate in annual Maine Marathon

It was a big race day with thousands of runners taking to the streets on this Sunday for the 30th Maine Marathon. A total of 3,525 people ran in Sunday’s Maine Marathon. It went from Portland to Falmouth to Yarmouth and back to Portland for the finish. Ryan Eiler...
PORTLAND, ME

