ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Florida Death Toll From Ian Climbs to 73 as Rescue Efforts Continue

Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes as the death toll from Hurricane Ian continued to rise Saturday. The Florida Medical Examiners Commission confirmed 73 deaths as of Saturday afternoon. The number of deaths reported in Lee County jumped to 35 and Charlotte County to 23,...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

After Ian, River Flooding Menaces Florida Inland Towns

As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents of this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian's passage, water levels have risen significantly, turning roads into canals, reaching mailboxes,...
NORTH PORT, FL
NBC Miami

South Florida Law Enforcement Host Donation Drive at Dolphin Mall to Help Those Affected by Ian

South Florida is stepping up to help those affected by Hurricane Ian, and a new donation drive is making it possible for you to get involved too. After seeing Ian's devastation firsthand, Mobile Mike Public Relations has partnered with law enforcement officials from Broward County, Doral, Miami-Dade County and Pembroke Pines to organize a donation drive to bring food and supplies to those in need.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy