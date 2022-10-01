Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Florida Death Toll From Ian Climbs to 73 as Rescue Efforts Continue
Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes as the death toll from Hurricane Ian continued to rise Saturday. The Florida Medical Examiners Commission confirmed 73 deaths as of Saturday afternoon. The number of deaths reported in Lee County jumped to 35 and Charlotte County to 23,...
NBC Miami
Animals Displaced After Hurricane Ian Taken to Rescues in South Florida, New Jersey
Nearly 100 animals from shelters are now in a safe space after their shelters were impacted by Hurricane Ian. Eighty-eight cats and dogs were flown from South Florida to New Jersey after their shelters on the southwest Florida coast were left unable to fully operate due to damage and staff shortages caused by Hurricane Ian.
NBC Miami
After Ian, River Flooding Menaces Florida Inland Towns
As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents of this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian's passage, water levels have risen significantly, turning roads into canals, reaching mailboxes,...
NBC Miami
South Florida Law Enforcement Host Donation Drive at Dolphin Mall to Help Those Affected by Ian
South Florida is stepping up to help those affected by Hurricane Ian, and a new donation drive is making it possible for you to get involved too. After seeing Ian's devastation firsthand, Mobile Mike Public Relations has partnered with law enforcement officials from Broward County, Doral, Miami-Dade County and Pembroke Pines to organize a donation drive to bring food and supplies to those in need.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Miami
‘I Would Never Stay Again': Survivors of Ian in Sanibel Detail Ordeal and Rescue
As search and rescue missions continued in the areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida Friday, some of the people who were taken to safety spoke about their terrifying ordeal. It was unknown how many residents heeded orders to evacuate Sanibel Island, just south of where Ian...
Comments / 0