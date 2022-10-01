South Florida is stepping up to help those affected by Hurricane Ian, and a new donation drive is making it possible for you to get involved too. After seeing Ian's devastation firsthand, Mobile Mike Public Relations has partnered with law enforcement officials from Broward County, Doral, Miami-Dade County and Pembroke Pines to organize a donation drive to bring food and supplies to those in need.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO