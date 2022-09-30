Mississippi’s largest public corruption case in state history involves tens of millions of misspent dollars earmarked for needy families. The civil lawsuit involves a number of sports figures with ties to the state, including NFL great Brett Favre and a famous former pro wrestler. The former head of the state’s Department of Human Services is at the center. John Davis pleaded guilty on Sept. 22 to federal counts of conspiracy and theft and state counts of conspiracy and fraud against the government.

