Winning numbers drawn in ‘Rolling Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Rolling Cash 5” game were:

01-09-10-21-24

(one, nine, ten, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

