Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin called Monday for expanding nuclear power generation in Virginia, reevaluating a recent clean energy law celebrated by environmentalists, and restoring greater authority to state regulators who oversee the state’s powerful utilities. His administration laid out those and other goals in a 29-page state energy plan unveiled Monday morning before a crowd of elected officials and hard-hat-wearing workers at a power transformer manufacturing company in Lynchburg. The energy plan, an exercise required by state law, carries no force but offers insight on policy choices Youngkin’s administration may pursue during future legislative sessions or through other means, such as executive action. “The only way to confidently move towards a reliable, affordable and clean energy future is to go all in — all in — on innovation, and not abandon prematurely the reliable network that we currently have in place,” Youngkin said at the event. “I mean, think through this: innovation in nuclear, in carbon capture, in hydrogen, along with building on our leadership in offshore wind and solar. They all should be part of the solution.”
