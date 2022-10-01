ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Tua Tagovailoa issues first statement since suffering concussion

Tua Tagovailoa’s Twitter account on Friday issued the quarterback’s first statement since he suffered a concussion on Thursday night. Tagovailoa’s Twitter account shared a graphic that contained the written statement. “I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night....
NFL
Yardbarker

5 RBs Broncos Could Target to Avoid Melvin Gordon Fumbling

Losing to the Las Vegas Raiders sucks for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos would have held the top spot in the AFC West if they'd found a way to win on Sunday in Las Vegas, but, instead, they let the game slip through their hands, 32-23. Worse yet, the Broncos...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Why Bill Belichick was wearing Croatian flag on his jacket

Bill Belichick was seen wearing a Croatian flag on his outfit while coaching the New England Patriots during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Belichick was wearing his usual half-zip windbreaker with a Patriots logo on the left side. On the right side of the jacket was a patch with the Croatian flag.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former NFL Player Unloads On Kyler Murray

This is a take that has been taking over social media. This is not a surprise because whenever a current NFL player gets called out people will notice. Murray took a lot of heat after signing the new mega-contract that required him to spend hours studying film. McCoy also mentioned...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Trent Williams, Cardinals, Rams, Bobby Wagner

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is confident in OT Colton McKivitz taking over for OT Trent Williams and said the moment is never too big for him. “The game’s not too big for him,” Shanahan said, via The Athletic. “I just remember when we told Colton he was up (in last season’s finale) and it was no big deal to him. He went out there and performed. It was a huge challenge going against the two edge players they had, and he battled all game.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Giants WR Sterling Shepard receives fine after suffering season-ending injury

The NFL is adding insult to literal injury for Sterling Shepard. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the New York Giants receiver Shepard was fined $10,069 for coming off the bench following a hit on quarterback Daniel Jones during Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants would...
NFL
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Colts All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard, DT DeForest Buckner are active vs. Titans

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Maniac is officially back. Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard is among the active players for Sunday's 1 p.m. game against the Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. After practicing for weeks through a back issue stemming from a June surgery, he will take the field and start at middle linebacker for the first time in Gus Bradley's defense.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

NFLPA fires doctor who cleared Tua Tagovailoa to return to Bills game

The NFLPA has taken action against the doctor who cleared Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to last Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. The NFLPA exercised its right to fire the independent doctor who was involved in the decision to allow Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game. Tagovailoa returned despite looking unstable after taking a big hit.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Minkah Fitzpatrick has disrespectful comment about Jets after loss

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was not in the mood to give the New York Jets much credit after Sunday’s game. The Jets put together a comeback victory to beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh 24-20 on Sunday. Fitzpatrick was clearly unhappy after the game, and he essentially told the media that the Steelers had lost to inferior talent.
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers vs. Rams same-game parlay: Don't miss this +613 same-game parlay for MNF

The San Francisco 49ers might be 1-2 but they're favorites at home against the former Super Bowl champions tonight. The 49ers will have to rely heavily on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, just like years past, with the injury of Trey Lance. Garoppolo has taken the 49ers to the playoffs in back-to-back years and now many analysts believe the Niners are better with him under center in comparison to Lance.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways From the Saints 28-25 Loss to the Vikings

The New Orleans Saints (1-3) fell to the Vikings (3-1), 28-25, in London and have now last three straight games after winning the opener in Atlanta. The Saints had an opportunity to send the game into overtime on a 61-yard field goal attempt by Wil Lutz. Lutz’s kick would double doink and as a result the Saints would end up falling short.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

