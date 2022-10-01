Read full article on original website
Neurologist implores Tua Tagovailoa to sit out the rest of season and never play for Dolphins again
One head trauma and Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) expert believes quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should sit out the rest of the NFL season and never play for the Miami Dolphins again after how they handled his health over the last week. The biggest story in the NFL at the moment was...
Watch: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes jaw-dropping touchdown flip against Bucs
Patrick Mahomes is a wizard. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is no stranger to making outrageous plays on the football field. Though just when you thought you'd seen all the tricks up Mahomes' sleeves, he makes a mindboggling play like he did Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Watch: Marcus Peters flips out on John Harbaugh over fourth down decision
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is not afraid to be bold and go against the popular consensus with his in-game decisions. But his decision late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills is pretty outrageous, even for him. With the Ravens and Bills tied,...
Tua Tagovailoa issues first statement since suffering concussion
Tua Tagovailoa’s Twitter account on Friday issued the quarterback’s first statement since he suffered a concussion on Thursday night. Tagovailoa’s Twitter account shared a graphic that contained the written statement. “I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night....
Super Bowl champion Demarcus Ware thinks Broncos QB Russell Wilson needs to 'run wild'
Ware told Colin Cowherd on Friday, “Let him string out plays out, which he’s great at doing. If they let him do that, which he did in his last game, that’s when they’ll start winning football games.”. Ware’s point is valid, Wilson struggled the entire game...
5 RBs Broncos Could Target to Avoid Melvin Gordon Fumbling
Losing to the Las Vegas Raiders sucks for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos would have held the top spot in the AFC West if they'd found a way to win on Sunday in Las Vegas, but, instead, they let the game slip through their hands, 32-23. Worse yet, the Broncos...
Why Bill Belichick was wearing Croatian flag on his jacket
Bill Belichick was seen wearing a Croatian flag on his outfit while coaching the New England Patriots during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Belichick was wearing his usual half-zip windbreaker with a Patriots logo on the left side. On the right side of the jacket was a patch with the Croatian flag.
Former NFL Player Unloads On Kyler Murray
This is a take that has been taking over social media. This is not a surprise because whenever a current NFL player gets called out people will notice. Murray took a lot of heat after signing the new mega-contract that required him to spend hours studying film. McCoy also mentioned...
Report: There’s A “Strong Push” Within Steelers Organization To Start Rookie Kenny Pickett At Quarterback In 2022
This situation was inevitable after the team selected Kenny Pickett 20th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Trubisky would have had to put up MVP-type numbers in order to avoid an eventual benching this season. The team’s record of 1-2 doesn’t help his matter either, but head coach Mike Tomlin does seem to continue to side with Trubisky.
Why Kyle Shanahan hopes 49ers “Game Changer” chain is gone for good
Last year, during a primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, wide receiver Deebo Samuel showed off some flashy jewelry. Following his second touchdown of the night, Samuel donned the San Francisco 49ers "Game Changer" chain. You might remember that game as the one that saw Samuel thrust into the...
Giants Announce Three Roster Moves
Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
Former Broncos OL Tyler Polumbus rips Raiders HC Josh McDaniels: He 'didn't know how to handle people'
Former offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus spent parts of three seasons with the Denver Broncos over an eight-year NFL career. Polumbus was a member of the Broncos in 2009, Josh McDaniels' first season as head coach in Denver. While he spent just one year playing under McDaniels, that was enough for Polumbus, who left to join the Seattle Seahawks the following season.
NFC Notes: 49ers, Trent Williams, Cardinals, Rams, Bobby Wagner
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is confident in OT Colton McKivitz taking over for OT Trent Williams and said the moment is never too big for him. “The game’s not too big for him,” Shanahan said, via The Athletic. “I just remember when we told Colton he was up (in last season’s finale) and it was no big deal to him. He went out there and performed. It was a huge challenge going against the two edge players they had, and he battled all game.”
Giants WR Sterling Shepard receives fine after suffering season-ending injury
The NFL is adding insult to literal injury for Sterling Shepard. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the New York Giants receiver Shepard was fined $10,069 for coming off the bench following a hit on quarterback Daniel Jones during Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants would...
Colts All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard, DT DeForest Buckner are active vs. Titans
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Maniac is officially back. Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard is among the active players for Sunday's 1 p.m. game against the Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. After practicing for weeks through a back issue stemming from a June surgery, he will take the field and start at middle linebacker for the first time in Gus Bradley's defense.
NFLPA fires doctor who cleared Tua Tagovailoa to return to Bills game
The NFLPA has taken action against the doctor who cleared Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to last Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. The NFLPA exercised its right to fire the independent doctor who was involved in the decision to allow Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game. Tagovailoa returned despite looking unstable after taking a big hit.
Minkah Fitzpatrick has disrespectful comment about Jets after loss
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was not in the mood to give the New York Jets much credit after Sunday’s game. The Jets put together a comeback victory to beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh 24-20 on Sunday. Fitzpatrick was clearly unhappy after the game, and he essentially told the media that the Steelers had lost to inferior talent.
49ers vs. Rams same-game parlay: Don't miss this +613 same-game parlay for MNF
The San Francisco 49ers might be 1-2 but they're favorites at home against the former Super Bowl champions tonight. The 49ers will have to rely heavily on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, just like years past, with the injury of Trey Lance. Garoppolo has taken the 49ers to the playoffs in back-to-back years and now many analysts believe the Niners are better with him under center in comparison to Lance.
Three Takeaways From the Saints 28-25 Loss to the Vikings
The New Orleans Saints (1-3) fell to the Vikings (3-1), 28-25, in London and have now last three straight games after winning the opener in Atlanta. The Saints had an opportunity to send the game into overtime on a 61-yard field goal attempt by Wil Lutz. Lutz’s kick would double doink and as a result the Saints would end up falling short.
