After the Associated Press reported that Ohio Republican congressional hopeful J.R. Majewski had wildly exaggerated his military and professional background, Majewski held a press conference Friday to insist that his full military records are “classified.” Despite frequently boasting about being a “combat veteran” who fought in Afghanistan after 9/11, military records published by AP showed that he only spent six months loading planes in Qatar, where there are no frontline battles. He didn’t receive any of the awards given to servicemembers who serve in Afghanistan. “The military record I have been able to obtain, from my personal files, shows that all of my deployments are listed as classified,” Majewski said Friday. He declared that the AP report was an attempt to “defame” him with a “fake hit piece.” Nevertheless, House Republicans have withdrawn an ad buy of close to $1 million originally designed to support Majewski’s campaign.

OHIO STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO