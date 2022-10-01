Read full article on original website
‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot
A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
GOP Candidate J.R. Majewski Offers Novel Excuse for His Disputed Military Service
After the Associated Press reported that Ohio Republican congressional hopeful J.R. Majewski had wildly exaggerated his military and professional background, Majewski held a press conference Friday to insist that his full military records are “classified.” Despite frequently boasting about being a “combat veteran” who fought in Afghanistan after 9/11, military records published by AP showed that he only spent six months loading planes in Qatar, where there are no frontline battles. He didn’t receive any of the awards given to servicemembers who serve in Afghanistan. “The military record I have been able to obtain, from my personal files, shows that all of my deployments are listed as classified,” Majewski said Friday. He declared that the AP report was an attempt to “defame” him with a “fake hit piece.” Nevertheless, House Republicans have withdrawn an ad buy of close to $1 million originally designed to support Majewski’s campaign.
Former Chief Deputy Attorney General and Candidate for Nevada State Supreme Court Charged in 1972 Hawaii Cold Case Murder
New details have emerged in a Hawaii cold case murder dating back more than 50 years — including the subsequent and surprising work history of the man charged in connection with the slaying. Tudor Chirila, also known as Tudor Chirila Jr., now 77, was taken into custody in the...
Justice Department to seek prison time for Texas family of 5 in Jan. 6 case
Prosecutors are seeking prison time for five members of a Texas family arrested for roles in the U.S. Capitol breach. In new court filings, the Justice Department recommends one month in prison for Dawn and Thomas Munn, and 21-day prison sentences for three of the couple's adult children. The Munn...
Naming Commission Completes Work to Rename 9 Army Bases and Other Defense Assets Named After Confederacy
The Naming Commission, authorized by Congress to look into changing the names of Department of Defense assets named after Confederate officers, has completed its goal. The Commission was authorized in early 2021 through the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, which allowed them to review any DoD asset such as army bases, installations, buildings, and streets that commemorated the Confederacy, according to the Commission's initial press release.
Biden tells Puerto Ricans he's 'committed to this island'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday will survey damage from Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, where tens of thousands of people are still without power two weeks after the storm hit. The Category 1 hurricane knocked out electrical power to the U.S. territory of 3.2 million people, 44% of whom live below the poverty line. Power has been restored to about 90% of the island’s 1.47 million customers, but more than 137,000 others, mostly in the hardest hit areas of Puerto Rico’s southern and western regions, continue to struggle in the dark. Another 66,000 customers are without water. Biden has pledged that the U.S. government will not abandon Puerto Rico as it starts to rebuild again, five years after the more powerful Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017.
Oath Keepers trial: 'Armed rebellion' plan, prosecutor says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned an “armed rebellion” to keep President Donald Trump in power, a federal prosecutor contended Monday as the most serious case yet went to trial in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Stewart Rhodes and his band of extremists were prepared to go to war to stop Joe Biden from becoming president, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler told jurors. The group celebrated the Capitol attack as a battle they had won and continued their plot even after Biden’s electoral victory was certified,...
All candidates for Texas 208th District Court in Harris County complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey
Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Texas 208th District Court in Harris County — Beverly Armstrong (D) and Heather Hudson (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
Continued efforts called for to prevent veteran suicides
WASHINGTON — A total of 6,146 veterans died by suicide in 2020 according to the Veterans Affairs Department's 2022 National Veterans Suicide Prevention Annual Report released earlier this month. That represents a decrease in self-inflicted veterans' deaths of 9.7% from 2018 to 2020. It's the lowest it's been since...
Trump at center of Oath Keepers novel defense in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The defense team in the Capitol riot trial of the Oath Keepers leader is relying on an unusual strategy with Donald Trump at the center. Lawyers for Stewart Rhodes, founder of the extremist group, are poised to argue that jurors cannot find him guilty of seditious conspiracy because all the actions he took before the siege on Jan. 6, 2021, were in preparation for orders he anticipated from the then-president — orders that never came.
What to know about the Oath Keepers trial
The trial against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four of his associates began on Monday as the Department of Justice (DOJ) seeks to convict them on the rarely used charge of seditious conspiracy in a Washington, D.C., court. In opening statements, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler told jurors that...
