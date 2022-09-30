Florida Power & Light was in the news a lot this summer for more than the usual stories about local outages and storm preparations. Three of the state’s biggest newspapers – The Miami Herald, the Orlando Sentinel and the Florida Times-Union – detailed how the utility sought to advance its influence by surreptitiously channeling funds to political candidates while quietly acquiring control of a right-leaning Tallahassee news site – The Capitolist – it used to attack critics.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO