Philadelphia, PA

Judge Rejects Philadelphia’s Newly Enacted Gun Law

Philadelphia’s gun control issues are still at war, and the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas isn’t helping the cause. On Monday, Judge Joshua Roberts blocked the city of Philadelphia’s executive order that prohibits people from carrying firearms and other deadly weapons on city-operated recreation premises, including courts, playgrounds, recreation centers and pools, with some exceptions. […]
Pennsylvania judge orders ban on guns at PA city parks and pools

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge has barred enforcement of an executive order signed by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney last week banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreation spaces, including parks, basketball courts and pools. Common Pleas Judge Joshua Roberts on Monday ordered Philadelphia “permanently enjoined” from enforcing the order after […]
Philadelphia pushes for more gun control, enforces existing laws less

(The Center Square) – Philadelphia’s attempt to create new gun restrictions was once again defeated by the judicial branch striking down a new city policy. In response to a September shooting that killed Parks & Recreation worker Tiffany Fletcher, Mayor Jim Kenney signed an executive order banning guns and other weapons from city recreational facilities.
Philadelphia Law Firm Beats Malpractice Claim Due to Late Filing

A Pennsylvania-based law firm beat a legal malpractice action accusing it of a conflict of interest that tainted its representation of the family of a cigar retailer. Anna K. Nupson’s great-great-grandfather John Middleton founded a specialty cigar and tobacco retailer in 1856, and it generated income for the family for several generations. Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP and attorney Bruce A. Rosenfield represented various members and entities of the family for years.
Pennsylvania election 2022: Where the candidates for governor Mastriano, Shapiro stand on energy and the environment

Democrat Josh Shapiro wants to further regulate the fracking industry, while Republican Doug Mastriano wants to expand drilling into state parks and forests. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. In Pennsylvania, it’s usually...
The Florida money connection to Dr. Oz in the high-stakes Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race￼

Florida Power & Light was in the news a lot this summer for more than the usual stories about local outages and storm preparations. Three of the state’s biggest newspapers – The Miami Herald, the Orlando Sentinel and the Florida Times-Union – detailed how the utility sought to advance its influence by surreptitiously channeling funds to political candidates while quietly acquiring control of a right-leaning Tallahassee news site – The Capitolist – it used to attack critics.
How local state representatives voted on the resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney in contempt

On September 13th, 51 Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted with 111 Republicans on a resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt due to his failure to comply with a subpoena from House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The current political makeup of the state house is 111 Republicans and 92 Democrats. More than half o the Democrats voted to hold Krasner in contempt.
Pennsylvania marijuana lessons to learn from New Jersey issues

(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania weighs the legalization of recreational marijuana, it could take notes from New Jersey on how its legal program has gone. For recreational cannabis to lessen the illicit market and raise tax revenues, two things stand out: the number of dispensaries and the importance of a functional licensing process. As a recent report from online cannabis market Leafly noted, “some municipalities are (inadvertently) supporting the...
Pennsylvania candidates for US Senate on campaign trail in our region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The candidates in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race are hitting the campaign trail in our area.On Sunday, Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz met with faith leaders in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood.They talked about ways to reduce crime during a roundtable discussion at Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries.Meanwhile, Democratic candidate John Fetterman spoke to supporters in Centre County about the importance of voting.He was joined by Senator Bob Casey.Fetterman says he will visit Bristol, Bucks County next Sunday.
