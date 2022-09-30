Read full article on original website
Judge Rejects Philadelphia’s Newly Enacted Gun Law
Philadelphia’s gun control issues are still at war, and the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas isn’t helping the cause. On Monday, Judge Joshua Roberts blocked the city of Philadelphia’s executive order that prohibits people from carrying firearms and other deadly weapons on city-operated recreation premises, including courts, playgrounds, recreation centers and pools, with some exceptions. […]
Pennsylvania judge orders ban on guns at PA city parks and pools
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge has barred enforcement of an executive order signed by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney last week banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreation spaces, including parks, basketball courts and pools. Common Pleas Judge Joshua Roberts on Monday ordered Philadelphia “permanently enjoined” from enforcing the order after […]
Philadelphia judge blocks Mayor Kenney's ban on guns at Parks and Rec facilities
The permanent injunction was issued Monday, less than a week after the mayor signed the executive order.
thecentersquare.com
Philadelphia pushes for more gun control, enforces existing laws less
(The Center Square) – Philadelphia’s attempt to create new gun restrictions was once again defeated by the judicial branch striking down a new city policy. In response to a September shooting that killed Parks & Recreation worker Tiffany Fletcher, Mayor Jim Kenney signed an executive order banning guns and other weapons from city recreational facilities.
Not just a Philly problem. Every community in Pa. has someone in state prison, new data show
'The nation’s 40-year failed experiment with mass incarceration harms each and every one of us,' a policy analyst said. The post Not just a Philly problem. Every community in Pa. has someone in state prison, new data show appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Dozen PA Residents Charged In Federal $1 Million Social Security Fraud Case
Nearly a dozen Pennsylvania residents have been charged in a $1 million federal social security fraud case, with nine already pleading guilty, authorities announced. The charges stem from a targeted investigation to catch those who steal a dead beneficiary's social security payments, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said on Monday, Oct. 3.
police1.com
Report: Philly PD could fill nearly 900 positions with civilians amid staff shortages
PHILADELPHIA —Nearly 900 positions within the Philadelphia Police Department that are currently held by sworn police officers could be filled by civilians, according to researchers at the University of Pennsylvania who last year studied the department's makeup. The review, which the city authorized in 2020, found that these officers...
bloomberglaw.com
Philadelphia Law Firm Beats Malpractice Claim Due to Late Filing
A Pennsylvania-based law firm beat a legal malpractice action accusing it of a conflict of interest that tainted its representation of the family of a cigar retailer. Anna K. Nupson’s great-great-grandfather John Middleton founded a specialty cigar and tobacco retailer in 1856, and it generated income for the family for several generations. Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP and attorney Bruce A. Rosenfield represented various members and entities of the family for years.
‘Markie’s Law,’ bill aimed to keep violent inmates in jail longer, vetoed by Gov. Wolf
HARRISBURG — A bill named after a local boy, who police say was killed by a man who just got out of prison, was vetoed by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. “Markie’s Law” was named after Mark Mason, 8, of Lawrence County. The bill would have delayed an...
Pennsylvania election 2022: Where the candidates for governor Mastriano, Shapiro stand on energy and the environment
Democrat Josh Shapiro wants to further regulate the fracking industry, while Republican Doug Mastriano wants to expand drilling into state parks and forests. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. In Pennsylvania, it’s usually...
floridabulldog.org
The Florida money connection to Dr. Oz in the high-stakes Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race￼
Florida Power & Light was in the news a lot this summer for more than the usual stories about local outages and storm preparations. Three of the state’s biggest newspapers – The Miami Herald, the Orlando Sentinel and the Florida Times-Union – detailed how the utility sought to advance its influence by surreptitiously channeling funds to political candidates while quietly acquiring control of a right-leaning Tallahassee news site – The Capitolist – it used to attack critics.
In the midst of a tight race for US Senate, Oz visits Philly Black clergy members
PHILADELPHIA — With the latest polls showing a tightening race, Mehmet Oz returned to Philadelphia on Sunday night to meet with local Black clergy members to press his case to be elected to the U.S. Senate. The Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries was celebrating its 13th anniversary as a congregation...
morethanthecurve.com
How local state representatives voted on the resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney in contempt
On September 13th, 51 Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted with 111 Republicans on a resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt due to his failure to comply with a subpoena from House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The current political makeup of the state house is 111 Republicans and 92 Democrats. More than half o the Democrats voted to hold Krasner in contempt.
Pennsylvania marijuana lessons to learn from New Jersey issues
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania weighs the legalization of recreational marijuana, it could take notes from New Jersey on how its legal program has gone. For recreational cannabis to lessen the illicit market and raise tax revenues, two things stand out: the number of dispensaries and the importance of a functional licensing process. As a recent report from online cannabis market Leafly noted, “some municipalities are (inadvertently) supporting the...
Some Pennsylvania counties will let voters fix mail-in ballot issues this election
A Commonwealth Court judge rejected a move to ban counties from letting voters fix minor issues. But the case may not have much effect on the midterms. A Pennsylvania state court has ruled mail-in voters can be allowed to fix small issues with their ballots before they’re counted – but not all counties may offer the option during the midterms.
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public park
A Pennsylvania judge recently ruled in favor of allowing city officials to remove a statue of Christopher Columbus from a public park in the Commonwealth. Read on to learn more.
Pennsylvania police investigating case of people accused of jumping off wind turbines
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating an incident in which people were allegedly jumping off a wind turbine. On Sept. 3 around 6:30 a.m., individuals are said to have been base jumping off of a wind turbine in Stonycreek Township. Specifically, they were jumping off of the wind turbine located at 1080 […]
Pennsylvania candidates for US Senate on campaign trail in our region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The candidates in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race are hitting the campaign trail in our area.On Sunday, Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz met with faith leaders in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood.They talked about ways to reduce crime during a roundtable discussion at Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries.Meanwhile, Democratic candidate John Fetterman spoke to supporters in Centre County about the importance of voting.He was joined by Senator Bob Casey.Fetterman says he will visit Bristol, Bucks County next Sunday.
Pa. special ed school goes remote after assault on teacher | Today in Pa.
Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
Philadelphia health care workers say they experience violence and assaults ‘constantly’ while on the job
Nancy Wilson was at an airport in Atlanta, catching a flight home to Philadelphia, when a sign caught her attention. “It’s like, if you harass or touch one of the flight attendants or anybody on the flight crew, that’s a felony, and you can get imprisonment or a fine,” she said. “And I’m like, I need to take a picture of that.”
