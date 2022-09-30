ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Center Square

These 10 Michigan donors gave over $29.9 million

In Michigan politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $229.5 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 22, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $29.9 million, or 13 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Michigan state-level candidates...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Illinois Crime Reduction Task Force meets for the first time

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Crime Reduction Task Force met for the first time virtually on Tuesday to address crime throughout the state. State Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, co-chairs the task force with state Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria. The task force includes Illinois police officials and Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority members.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Missouri legislators approve $40 million agriculture bill

(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday received the second and final bill he requested when calling a special legislative session in August. House Bill 3, providing $40 million in agriculture tax credits, passed 26-3 on Tuesday in the Senate. Last week, the House approved Senate Bill 3, giving approximately $1 billion back to taxpayers. It reduced the state income tax from 5.3% to 4.9%, possibly reaching 4.5% if tax revenues increase.
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Republicans push back against New York bank's anti-firearm stance

(The Center Square) - U.S. Senate Republicans are threatening to hold hearings on what they call an anti-firearms policy by one New York-based bank. The Senators, led by Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, and Bill Hagerty, R-Tennessee, accused Amalgamated Bank of manipulating Switzerland's International Organization for Standardization to require U.S. banks to categorize gun purchases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Center Square

Audit reveals Illinois failed to monitor criminal activity in group homes

(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker is calling for more accountability of Illinois group homes for those with developmental disabilities. They are called CILAs, which stands for Community Integrated Living Arrangement. State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, said a recent audit shows the Illinois Department of Human Services is failing to monitor criminal activity in group homes, and some residents are not being cared for properly.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

These 10 Arizona donors gave over $27.3 million

In Arizona politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $162.1 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $27.3 million, or 17 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Arizona state-level candidates...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

State auditor critiques Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity

(The Center Square) – The Arizona Auditor General's Office feels as though the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity Office could be run more efficiently. Arizona Auditor General Linda Perry compiled a performance audit and sunset review of the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity and released it to the public last week. In it, the office outlines key recommendations for the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, and both sides agree that these changes should be made.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

South Dakota gubernatorial candidates spar over Medicaid expansion

(The Center Square) - South Dakota's three gubernatorial candidates argued over the taxpayer cost of Medicaid expansion and the elimination of sales tax on groceries in their only scheduled debate before the November election. Incumbent Republican Gov. Kristi Noem continuously linked Democrat Jamie Smith to President Joe Biden, while Smith...
POLITICS
The Center Square

ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

