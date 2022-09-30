Read full article on original website
These 10 Michigan donors gave over $29.9 million
In Michigan politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $229.5 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 22, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $29.9 million, or 13 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Michigan state-level candidates...
Illinois Crime Reduction Task Force meets for the first time
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Crime Reduction Task Force met for the first time virtually on Tuesday to address crime throughout the state. State Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, co-chairs the task force with state Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria. The task force includes Illinois police officials and Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority members.
Missouri legislators approve $40 million agriculture bill
(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday received the second and final bill he requested when calling a special legislative session in August. House Bill 3, providing $40 million in agriculture tax credits, passed 26-3 on Tuesday in the Senate. Last week, the House approved Senate Bill 3, giving approximately $1 billion back to taxpayers. It reduced the state income tax from 5.3% to 4.9%, possibly reaching 4.5% if tax revenues increase.
Nevada candidates for governor debate education, abortion, and the economy
(The Center Square) – During Nevada's gubernatorial debate, Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak and his Republican opponent Joe Lombardo sparred over education, the economy, and abortion. On education, Sisolak rejected the idea of bringing school choice to Nevada but supported a raise for teachers. "We cannot afford to have school...
Abbott: Biden sending National Guard to border is hypocritical
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Defense calling up an initial 2,500 National Guard troops from multiple states to be sent to the southern border. The move by the Biden administration is hypocritical, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told The Center Square. President Joe Biden has not responded...
Republicans push back against New York bank's anti-firearm stance
(The Center Square) - U.S. Senate Republicans are threatening to hold hearings on what they call an anti-firearms policy by one New York-based bank. The Senators, led by Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, and Bill Hagerty, R-Tennessee, accused Amalgamated Bank of manipulating Switzerland's International Organization for Standardization to require U.S. banks to categorize gun purchases.
Washington state, King County officials tout election security ahead of midterms
(The Center Square) – With the general election a little more than a month away, Washington state Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and King County Elections Director Julie Wise assured the public that the state's election system is secure and tried to dispel "disinformation" and "misinformation" about elections. Both...
Pennsylvania governor vetoes bill to limit parole for violent offenders
(The Center Square) – Over the weekend, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a bill approved by the General Assembly that would prohibit premature release of a prisoner that has committed a violent offense while imprisoned. The bill, known as “Markie’s law” and sponsored by Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-Ellwood City,...
Illinois National Guard continues support on Southwest border mission
(The Center Square) – Illinois National Guard troops are in regular rotation to assist the federal government’s efforts at the southern border while a separate contingent supports efforts to receive migrants transported to the Chicago area. “This is nothing new. We have two units at the Southwest Border...
Newsom's office says his vetoes saved 'billions in taxpayer dollars'
(The Center Square) – California got a flurry of new laws last week after Gov. Gavin Newsom inked his signature on hundreds of measures by Friday’s deadline. The governor also vetoed more than 150 bills in a move that his office claimed saved the state “billions in taxpayer dollars.”
Audit reveals Illinois failed to monitor criminal activity in group homes
(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker is calling for more accountability of Illinois group homes for those with developmental disabilities. They are called CILAs, which stands for Community Integrated Living Arrangement. State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, said a recent audit shows the Illinois Department of Human Services is failing to monitor criminal activity in group homes, and some residents are not being cared for properly.
Illinois political leaders urge civility heading into November elections
(The Center Square) – Illinois political leaders are assessing the tone this election cycle and encouraging civility. Illinois House Speaker Emauel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, last week told the City Club of Chicago that Illinois has diverse voices that must work together for the common good. But, he said, politics is growing more divisive.
Illinois quick hits: Migrant flow to Illinois continues; Planned Parenthood announced mobile clinic
Planned Parenthood has announced plans for a mobile abortion clinic that will stay in Illinois but travel the borders of neighboring states that restricted the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Illinois continues to allow abortions, but Missouri, Kentucky and Indiana voted to ban the procedure with...
Illinois Chamber on Midwest Hydrogen Coalition: 'It seems to be a bit muddied'
(The Center Square) – Illinois is joining the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition, Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently announced, but Todd Maisch, Illinois Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, argues that details are sparse. According to a news release, the coalition agreement focuses on improving Illinois decarbonization efforts. The deal highlights decarbonization...
These 10 Arizona donors gave over $27.3 million
In Arizona politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $162.1 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $27.3 million, or 17 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Arizona state-level candidates...
Georgia's Kemp signs another extension of the state's gas tax moratorium
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the suspension of the state’s collection of taxes on motor and locomotive fuel. The governor also extended the supply chain state of emergency. Both orders will be effective through Nov. 11, shortly after the election. Kemp, a Republican,...
State auditor critiques Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity
(The Center Square) – The Arizona Auditor General's Office feels as though the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity Office could be run more efficiently. Arizona Auditor General Linda Perry compiled a performance audit and sunset review of the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity and released it to the public last week. In it, the office outlines key recommendations for the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, and both sides agree that these changes should be made.
North Carolina businesses will receive $300M grants for COVID-19 relief
(The Center Square) — More than 3,900 North Carolina businesses will receive checks in the coming days as part of the second phase of the state's Business Recovery Grant Program. The North Carolina Department of Revenue mailed the checks on Thursday to help businesses recover losses tied to Gov....
South Dakota gubernatorial candidates spar over Medicaid expansion
(The Center Square) - South Dakota's three gubernatorial candidates argued over the taxpayer cost of Medicaid expansion and the elimination of sales tax on groceries in their only scheduled debate before the November election. Incumbent Republican Gov. Kristi Noem continuously linked Democrat Jamie Smith to President Joe Biden, while Smith...
North Dakota still owes millions from defending Dakota Access pipeline five years ago
(The Center Square) - North Dakota officials still owe millions in loans taken out by the state to police the 233-day protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline that ended five years ago. A long list of agencies worked together as more than 5,000 protestors camped out on federal lands near...
