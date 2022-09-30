Read full article on original website
Related
Montana judge rules recent tighter state voting laws are unconstitutional
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge struck down as unconstitutional three laws that restricted voting in the state, saying there was no evidence of the widespread voter fraud the 2021 Republican-sponsored laws were ostensibly targeting. The laws ended same-day voter registration, imposed new identification requirements on students, and restricted third-party ballot collections. The laws […]
KTAR.com
Why Arizona voters might not be as polarized as they seem
Voters aren’t as divided as it seems, but it will take work to make politics reflect that reality. That was the message at a Deseret Elevate panel held last week in Tempe, hosted by the Deseret News. Panelist Sybil Francis, president of the Center for the Future of Arizona, said Arizonans don’t feel they are extreme and don’t feel that they know many people who are.
Bipartisan opposition to Question 3 mounts, with more Republicans against
Sixty percent of Republican voters, along with several Republican candidates for federal and statewide offices, oppose implementing open primaries and ranked-choice voting in Nevada’s elections, according to a new Nevada Independent/OH Predictive Insights poll. Their overwhelming opposition — just 16 percent of Republican likely voters expressed support for the...
theprescotttimes.com
Arizona’s Lowest Flat Tax in Nation To Take Effect Next Year
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced Arizona’s surging economy has unlocked the state’s historic flat tax package a full year ahead of schedule. In a letter to Arizona Department of Revenue Director Robert Woods, Governor Ducey directed the department to implement the next phase of Arizona’s 2.5 percent flat tax for tax year 2023, not 2024 as originally anticipated.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Blasts Katie Hobbs for Taking a Week to Reject a Referendum as Arizona’s Universal ESA Law Is Now Set to Go into Effect
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake blasted her Democrat opponent, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, for taking a week to reject a referendum to stop Arizona’s universal Empowerment Scholarship Account law from going into effect, despite evidence already showing the motion failed. “It is shameful that Katie Hobbs...
This ‘Gun Toting’ Democrat Has Idaho Republicans Turning on Party
Even though it isn't a "major" political season--with presidential candidates on the ballot--it' still "political season" and there's no hiding from it. Say what you want about the song and dance of it all, at the end of the day, voting is still important and everyone is encouraged to do so--no matter their beliefs or affiliations here in Idaho this fall.
Washington Examiner
Nevada Republicans leading in statewide races: Poll
Nevada Republicans are narrowly leading their Democratic opponents at the top of the statewide ballot, according to a new poll. Incumbents Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Gov. Steve Sisolak (D-NV) are trailing in the polls following challenges from former Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. The GOP is targeting Nevada as a pickup opportunity.
American Liberal and Democrat Running in Deep Red Ravalli County
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - John Schneeberger, a self-described ‘American Liberal and Democrat’ is running for Montana Senate District 43 in traditionally Republican Ravalli County. Schneeberger spent the nine o’clock hour on the KGVO Talk Back show asserting that elections in the U.S. are under attack. “I...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecentersquare.com
From right to work to slavery, Tennessee set to vote on four constitutional amendments
(The Center Square) — Tennessee residents will be asked to vote on four different constitutional amendments. In order to pass, the amendments will need to receive approval from more than 50% of those voting in the Nov. 8 statewide election after going through an extensive process to reach the ballot.
thecentersquare.com
Erik Mortensen spent more than any other Republican House candidate or officeholder in Minnesota
Minnesota Republican House candidates and officeholders have spent $1.6 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Erik Mortensen has spent more than any other Republican. Mortensen is the representative for Minnesota House District 55A and is running to represent Minnesota House of Representatives District 54A in...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois treasurer candidates talk ESG investments
(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois treasurer are sounding off on public investments in so-called ESG rated companies. ESG stands for environmental, social and governance and refers to companies that take public positions on certain policies like green energy, labor issues and having diverse board members.
thecentersquare.com
DNC wants to block lawsuit over incomplete absentee ballots
(The Center Square) – The Democratic National Committee is looking to join the legal fight over incomplete absentee ballots in Wisconsin. The DNC on Monday filed to join the lawsuit seeking to allow local election clerks to continue filling in missing information from ballots they receive this fall. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
Industry analyst believes Illinois may soon allow internet gambling
(The Center Square) – With marijuana and sports betting helping to fill Illinois’ coffers with tax money, some say online gambling isn't far off. Six states allow casino gambling online: Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware and Connecticut. But at a recent East Coast Gaming conference, panelists named Illinois as one of the additional states that could soon adopt internet gambling.
Planned Parenthood launches mobile abortion clinic in southern Illinois to meet demand from states banning services
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Planned Parenthood is making changes to help patients who have to travel to get abortion services. It's been 100 days since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and states like Illinois have seen a rush of patients traveling from neighboring states where abortion is banned.To meet demand, the agency is now launching a mobile abortion clinic in southern Illinois. Planned Parenthood tells NPR the mobile clinic will offer consultations and abortion pills later this year.
Oregon cities plan to sue state government over new environmental rules, parking reform
At least nine Oregon cities say they plan to sue the state over a major climate-focused overhaul of local transportation and land use policies. The cities are resisting policies that override the cities’ parking mandates for businesses and require them to create neighborhoods that mix business, industrial and residential development.
More controversy erupts in competitive California congressional race
Republican Rep. Michelle Steel is tapping into Vietnamese voters' distrust of communist regimes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The race for Idaho lieutenant governor: Part 2
BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, November 8, voters across Idaho will head to the polls in the general election to decide on who they want to represent them in key federal and state offices. This Viewpoint and the previous show focus on one of the big races in Idaho,...
FOX 28 Spokane
The Satanic Temple files a lawsuit to overturn Idaho’s abortion restrictions
BOISE, Idaho – The Satanic Temple has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn Idaho’s abortion ban. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court of Idaho, claims the Satanic Temple has more than 3,500 members in the state, whose rights are violated by the law, which imposes felony criminal charges on anyone who performs an abortion in the state.
thecentersquare.com
Poll shows Illinoisans favor Predatory Loan Prevention Act which caps interest
(The Center Square) – As lenders highlight the negative effects of the Predatory Loan Prevention Act, a new poll shows Illinoisans are in favor of the law. As of March 2021, payday loans in Illinois have an interest rate cap of 36%. The act provides that any loan made in excess of 36% is considered null and void, and no entity has the “right to collect, attempt to collect, receive, or retain any principal, fee, interest, or charges related to the loan.”
eastidahonews.com
How a Missouri man founded an eastern Idaho town and became the Gem State’s 13th governor
IDAHO FALLS – It had been seven years since Charles Calvin Moore had moved to Idaho when the tracks for the expanded railroad had reached the townsite he’d helped create. It was Feb. 14, 1906 and he, along with others from St. Anthony, were there to celebrate the founding of Ashton and the rail line that would soon pass through to take passengers on their way to Yellowstone National Park.
Comments / 1