Uvalde, TX

Governor Abbott Statement On Loss Of Texas National Guard Soldier

AUSTIN, TX --Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass:. 'Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.'
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke stopped by 'Harry's House' after rally

AUSTIN, Texas — "Harry's House" had a special appearance from Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke on Sunday night. Harry Styles has been making waves across Austin during his residency at the Moody Center on the University of Texas campus. On Styles' fifth night of shows, O'Rourke was seen in the pit, dancing to the songs Styles was playing.
One debate, two candidates for Texas governor. Did anything change?

EDINBURG, Texas — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke spent 57 minutes together in an empty auditorium on the campus of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in their first and only debate before the November election. While O’Rourke is asking for more debates, Abbott...
Uvalde, TX
Texas State
Texas Government
Edinburg, TX
Abbott, TX
Uvalde, TX
Willie Nelson joins Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O'Rourke rallied with supporters on Sunday afternoon at the Moontower Saloon in South Austin, with a special appearance from country music legend Willie Nelson. The free “Vote ‘Em Out” rally focused on issues such as abortion rights for Texans, making...
Beto O'rourke
Beto, Abbott dispute gun policies, abortion in Texas Governor Debate

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) of Texas and Beto O’Rourke (D) faced off on Friday for the only debate in the Texas Governor race. The candidates clashed over significant issues in the debate including immigration, abortion, gun policies, teacher crisis, property taxes and the power grid. Political organizations at the...
Beto’s New Ad Features Mother of 10-Year-Old Uvalde Victim

A new ad by Democratic Candidate Beto O’Rourke, features the mother of 4th grader Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, one of the 18 children murdered at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. The ad features Ana Rodriguez, Maite’s mom, telling the story of her daughter, who dreamed of being a Marine Biologist and adored her pair of green converse with a heart drawn on the right toe,
Governor Abbott Announces New Chief Of School Safety And Security

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced John P. Scott as the new Chief of School Safety and Security within the Texas Education Agency (TEA), starting today, Monday, October 3. Following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Governor Abbott directed TEA to create the position of Chief...
