Here are some post-governor debate responses from Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke
In Friday's hour-long debate between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke, we could only get to so many questions.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Statement On Loss Of Texas National Guard Soldier
AUSTIN, TX --Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass:. 'Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.'
KIII TV3
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke stopped by 'Harry's House' after rally
AUSTIN, Texas — "Harry's House" had a special appearance from Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke on Sunday night. Harry Styles has been making waves across Austin during his residency at the Moody Center on the University of Texas campus. On Styles' fifth night of shows, O'Rourke was seen in the pit, dancing to the songs Styles was playing.
KHOU
One debate, two candidates for Texas governor. Did anything change?
EDINBURG, Texas — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke spent 57 minutes together in an empty auditorium on the campus of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in their first and only debate before the November election. While O’Rourke is asking for more debates, Abbott...
KIII TV3
Willie Nelson joins Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O'Rourke rallied with supporters on Sunday afternoon at the Moontower Saloon in South Austin, with a special appearance from country music legend Willie Nelson. The free “Vote ‘Em Out” rally focused on issues such as abortion rights for Texans, making...
With the election in five weeks, Abbott and O'Rourke are gaining momentum in race for Governor
With the election five weeks from Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke are picking up the pace in their race for Governor.
KSAT 12
Protesters gather outside of Friends of NRA event in Del Rio to stand with Uvalde
DEL RIO – The Friends of NRA held a fundraising event Saturday in Del Rio, about 80 miles to the West of Uvalde. A small group gathered outside the event to protest and stand in solidarity with the Uvalde community. “If that guy didn’t have an assault weapon, if...
KFDM-TV
Beto O'Rourke says Gov. Greg Abbott "refuses" to debate with a live audience
Sept. 30, 2022 — Beto O’Rourke accused Gov. Greg Abbott of refusing to face voters during the candidates’ first and only gubernatorial debate by not allowing a studio audience to view the event. It’ll be empty—no seats filled—because Abbott refuses to face those he’s failed these last...
Can Democrats win Texas elections? Here are the state of the races as elections near
Texas has not elected a Democratic candidate in 28 years, the longest drought of any state in the country.
Harry Styles, Willie Nelson back Beto for Texas governor. How could that affect the election?
Musicians Willie Nelson and Harry Styles both endorsed Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke for Texas governor Sunday. But what's the weight of these endorsements at this stage in the election?
College Media Network
Beto, Abbott dispute gun policies, abortion in Texas Governor Debate
Gov. Greg Abbott (R) of Texas and Beto O’Rourke (D) faced off on Friday for the only debate in the Texas Governor race. The candidates clashed over significant issues in the debate including immigration, abortion, gun policies, teacher crisis, property taxes and the power grid. Political organizations at the...
Beto’s New Ad Features Mother of 10-Year-Old Uvalde Victim
A new ad by Democratic Candidate Beto O’Rourke, features the mother of 4th grader Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, one of the 18 children murdered at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. The ad features Ana Rodriguez, Maite’s mom, telling the story of her daughter, who dreamed of being a Marine Biologist and adored her pair of green converse with a heart drawn on the right toe,
Black Voters Matter group brings voter registration tour to Texas cities
DALLAS — Time is winding down to the November general election. That means it's crunch time for organization like Black Voters Matter (BVM). “We’ve been on our bus tour here in the State of Texas since Friday,” said Denita Jones, North Texas regional organizer for Black Voters Matter.
NBC News
Texas and Arizona top list of competitive gubernatorial races seeing an influx of new spending
The post Labor-Day period always serves as the unofficial marker of a campaign season’s home stretch. With more and more voters starting to pay attention as the summer comes to an end, keeping track of spending trends helps to show how the political power players are prioritizing the large battleground map.
Rochelle Garza Is The Democrats’ Best Chance Of Winning Statewide Office In Texas, But She Still Faces An Uphill Battle
DALLAS — After a whirlwind day of canvassing voters and donors, Rochelle Garza ended a recent evening at Sokol Dallas, a Czech heritage center, where more than a thousand locals came for a fish fry dinner and to quench their curiosity about the Democratic candidate for Texas attorney general.
CBS Austin
Texas Secretary of State offers important tips ahead of the upcoming elections
It's almost time to cast your ballots and from ID requirements to early voting, we've got the facts before you head to the polls. Texas Secretary of State, John Scott, joined us with what Texas voters need to know ahead of the November 8th general election. Follow us on Instagram...
riograndeguardian.com
Audio: Cascos: I want this to be the year people say, you cannot win Texas without winning the RGV
HARLINGEN, Texas – Cameron County Judge candidate Carlos Cascos hopes this is the year people say that you cannot win a statewide election in Texas without winning the Rio Grande Valley. Cascos spoke at a rally with Gov. Greg Abbott at Frankie Flav’s Craft Burger House in Harlingen on...
McLennan County political parties react to Gubernatorial debate
Texas gubernatorial debate got many thinking forward to Election Day, November 8.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Announces New Chief Of School Safety And Security
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced John P. Scott as the new Chief of School Safety and Security within the Texas Education Agency (TEA), starting today, Monday, October 3. Following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Governor Abbott directed TEA to create the position of Chief...
KVUE
How to check if you're registered to vote in Texas
With Election Day right around the corner, residents in Texas should check if they're registered to vote. KVUE's Dominique Newland explains how to check.
