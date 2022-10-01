Read full article on original website
President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyWashington, DC
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe Mertens
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Wichita Eagle
What To Expect From Jalen Duren’s Rookie Season
In a league where shooting has become king, why did Troy Weaver, the general manager of the Detroit Pistons, become so interested in a prospect who didn’t attempt a three his whole college career to trade for pick 13 and take him there? Of course, that player is the former Memphis Tiger center, Jalen Duren. While he might not be the shooting 4 or 5 big man that it seems every front office has become infatuated with, the 6-11, 250 lb Duren presents a skillset still valuable to the modern league.
Yardbarker
The Warriors Are Experimenting With Change
The Golden State Warriors traveled thousands of miles to Japan to participate in a preseason game against the Washington Wizards. In many ways, the game was a big deal because it spread awareness about the league to the people of Japan and was highly publicized. It was also a major...
Wichita Eagle
Updated Atlanta Hawks Depth Chart Projections
View the original article to see embedded media. After a long offseason, the Atlanta Hawks finally play basketball this week. As part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games, the Hawks play the Milwaukee Bucks on October 6 and 8. While the exhibition games are largely ceremonial, there is still plenty...
Wichita Eagle
‘Bleav in UCLA’: Bruins Trounce Washington, Set Up Massive Utah Game
Sam Connon and Travis Reed break down UCLA football's Friday night victory over Washington at the Rose Bowl, sharing their thoughts on the fan turnout, Dorian Thompson-Robinson's emotional performance and what it means for the Bruins' season moving forward. After sifting through takes on the offense's success and the chip on the team's shoulder, Sam and Travis made some early predictions for how Saturday's game against No. 11 Utah is going to pan out.
Lakers News: Damian Jones & Thomas Bryant Think They Complement Each Other; Aren’t Concerned About Starting Games
The Los Angeles Lakers will seemingly move away from small-ball under head coach Darvin Ham in the 2022-23 season after signing two competitive centers — Damian Jones and Thomas Bryant — in free agency. Both Jones and Bryant have played for the Lakers in the past. The former...
How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: NBA preseason time, TV, live stream
The Brooklyn Nets kick off the 2022 NBA Preseason against the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center on Monday, October 3 (10/3/2022) at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on YES Network in market, and nationwide on NBA TV. It can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream. The Nets...
CBS Sports
Portland Trail Blazers 2022-23 NBA preview: Damian Lillard and wingman Anfernee Simons have help on defense
The Portland Trail Blazers took the latter half of last season to begin their roster remake around Damian Lillard with the added benefit of losing enough games to fall into the No. 7 overall pick, with which they selected one-and-done Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe. This summer they continued the process of building a more versatile, defensive oriented supporting cast.
Wichita Eagle
Guardians Reach Impressive Season Milestone In Win Over Royals
The Guardians continue their "prove them wrong season" as they set a massive milestone with their win over the Royals. The 7-5 victory became the team's 90th win of the season, something almost unthinkable back in April. Cleveland kept the receipts. Most national outlets predicted the team to finish somewhere...
theScore
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors, Bucks battle for top spot ahead of season
Last Season: 51-31 If Khris Middleton didn't miss nearly all of last year's playoff run, the Bucks could have made the NBA Finals. In an ever-changing league, bringing back their entire roster may pay dividends early on this season. 2. Golden State Warriors. Last Season: 53-29 The Warriors' championship core...
