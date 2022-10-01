ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ian knocks out power, trees and more as storm damage in Triangle mounts

By Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
The News & Observer
 2 days ago

Ian’s arrival in North Carolina created hazardous conditions, including causing fallen trees, damage to property and power outages in central North Carolina.

Ian was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane to post-tropical cyclone on Friday. A post-tropical cyclone is a cyclone that no longer possesses sufficient tropical characteristics to be considered a tropical cyclone. But they can continue to carry heavy rains and high winds.

The storm’s hazards in the Triangle have concentrated in Wake County, where Ian has caused over 65,000 power outages as of Friday evening.

And at least one incident in Orange County has resulted in an injury. A large tree fell on a home on King Street in Carrboro at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, which caused a roof to partially collapse, said C.W. Potter, the Carrboro Fire-Rescue Department interim chief, in an email to The News & Observer.

The fire department forced their way into the home to rescue a resident inside who suffered “significant injuries” and was then hospitalized.

Another tree fell into a home in Carrboro without any resident injuries, Potter said. It is still unknown which other reported incidents have caused injuries.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning in Raleigh and Cary until 11:15 p.m.

The Raleigh Police Department advised residents to stay clear of flooded roads and to stay home if possible.

Ian storm damage in Raleigh, Wake County

Fallen trees have closed residential streets across Raleigh.

The storm had caused 19 active obstruction incidents on main roads and 43 active incidents on secondary roads as of 7:15 p.m, according to drivenc.gov , where a map shows traffic incidents and closures.

Smallwood Drive between Clark Avenue and Cameron Street is closed near Broughton High School, according to a tweet by Raleigh police.

The Raleigh Fire Department was in the Cameron Park neighborhood of Raleigh where a resident shared photos on Twitter showing a mass of downed trees on the street.

In Cary, SW Maynard Road was closed at 6 p.m. between West Chatham Street and Plantation Drive due to power lines and multiple trees down in the road, according to the Cary Police Department.

Cary police and the fire department were on the scene. The road will remain closed until weather conditions improve.

The storm snapped some trees in half in the town on Old Apex Road, according to WRAL.

Another tweeted photo of storm damage earlier showed a large tree that fell on power lines in west Raleigh.

According to the Duke Energy outage map , at least 1,305 Duke Energy customers were without power in the area around the intersection of Western Boulevard and Interstate 440 due to fallen trees.

Fallen tree damage to power lines has knocked out the power for thousands of other customers across southwestern Wake County, including Raleigh and Apex, the outage map showed.

Thousands of other outages are also reported in neighboring Chatham County.

Storm damage in Durham, Orange County

The power was out for multiple traffic signals at several intersections, the Durham Police Department tweeted.

Those include N.C. Highway 54 at N.C. Highway 55, N.C. Highway 54 at Fayetteville Road and Hope Valley Road at Woodcroft Parkway.

Duke Energy informed that 14,435 customers were without power in Durham County and 6,781 customers were affected in Orange County as of 8 p.m.

Kimberly Cataudella contributed to this story.

