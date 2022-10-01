ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beautiful weather for Friday Night Football

By Howie Gordon
 2 days ago
Beautiful weather for Friday Night Football with kickoff temperatures in the low 70’s and winds on the lighter side.

