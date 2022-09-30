ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Officials: Doctors tried to help Russia in Ukraine war

By By BEN FINLEY Associated Press
 2 days ago

A Maryland anesthesiologist and her U.S. Army doctor spouse have been charged with trying to help Russia in its war against Ukraine with medical records that they thought Moscow could exploit, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland said Thursday.

Easton, MD
