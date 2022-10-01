ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
chathamstartribune.com

Brush with Ian causes power outages, downed trees

Generators were humming near Woodbury Drive Saturday afternoon after an enormous pine tree fell, snapping several power poles and pulling down the attached lines — shutting off electricity to the Danville neighborhood. Another downed tree knocked out power off Route 41 near Mount Hermon Baptist Church, causing the road to close for a day as crews worked to clear the debris and restore service. In Pittsylvania County, a huge maple tree fell on a house on Snakepath Road — as well as the car parked in the driveway. One mobile home in Ringgold had its roof torn off.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

Brrrrrrrr: First Autumn frost ahead

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You'll want to protect your plants!. A strong cold front arrives this weekend, and your yard could experience frost by Sunday morning. Ahead of the colder air, highs climb into the 70s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Colder air pushes into Virginia by Saturday. Clear...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, VA
Business
City
Halifax, VA
Local
Virginia Business
City
Roanoke, VA
City
Appomattox, VA
Danville, VA
Industry
State
Virginia State
City
Lynchburg, VA
City
Danville, VA
City
Amherst, VA
Local
Virginia Industry
City
Bedford, VA
WDBJ7.com

Appalachian Power offers tips on lowering winter bill

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - AEP has what’s called the Average Monthly Plan (AMP), which helps customers avoid the high fluctuation of getting higher winter bills. This program takes the average bills over the last 12 months, allowing customers to pay levelized bills. George Porter from Appalachian Power sat down...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Loretta Lynn’s impact remembered in southwest Virginia

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Herm Reavis has been a special part of the Roanoke Valley radio waves for decades. In the late 1960s, Reavis was the sales manager at WSLS radio, which later became WSLC radio in the 1970s. But he remembers the days when the Salem Rodeo got its start.
SALEM, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Michaels
WSET

100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Southwest Virginia leaders ecstatic over potential nuclear reactor

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia business and political leaders expressed excitement over the possibility of a nuclear reactor coming to the region. The nuclear push was announced Monday by Gov. Glenn Youngkin during the unveiling of his statewide energy plan. Youngkin wants a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) built in Southwest Virginia, calling it […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion Energy#Campbell#Franklin
WSLS

Man wanted in Campbell County for breaking and entering

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help in locating a 29-year-old man wanted on several charges. Authorities say Shawn Vicent Crews, 29, of Nathalie, Virginia, is wanted on the following:. Breaking and Entering. Grand Larceny. Larceny of a firearm. We’re told Crews...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Governor wants small modular nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia

Want more news from Southwest Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. You can also help us fund more reporting positions. Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Monday that Virginia must be “all in” on nuclear energy and he wants to deploy a small modular nuclear reactor somewhere in Southwest Virginia within 10 years.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Lynchburg gets 'A Little Bit Hippy'

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Little Bit Hippy is coming to the River Ridge Mall. The store will be located in the West End District, across from Carter Bates. Owner Heidi Bundy told ABC13 she hopes to open this location in the next couple of weeks. Bundy shared that...
LYNCHBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
cbs19news

Virginia escapes national gas price increase

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The national gas price average is on the rise, but Virginia might be in the clear. Experts say states on the West Coast are seeing rises pushing them over $6 dollars a gallon, but Virginia will not see these effects. In fact, Virginia and Charlottesville are down four cents within the past week.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run

FREEMAN, Va. (WWBT) - A woman caught breaking into a Brunswick County man’s home is now on the run with multiple warrants for her arrest in Virginia and Tennessee. On Oct. 3, at approximately 12:41 p.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said that he caught a woman breaking into his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road in Freeman, Virginia.
FREEMAN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy