Generators were humming near Woodbury Drive Saturday afternoon after an enormous pine tree fell, snapping several power poles and pulling down the attached lines — shutting off electricity to the Danville neighborhood. Another downed tree knocked out power off Route 41 near Mount Hermon Baptist Church, causing the road to close for a day as crews worked to clear the debris and restore service. In Pittsylvania County, a huge maple tree fell on a house on Snakepath Road — as well as the car parked in the driveway. One mobile home in Ringgold had its roof torn off.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO