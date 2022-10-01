Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
New Details in Death of Man Accused of Killing His Mother in Truro
The man found dead Sunday in his jail cell, where he was being held on a murder charge in the grisly killing of his mother on Cape Cod, died of an apparent suicide, officials said. Adam Howe, 34, was arrested Friday night at a home in Truro after his mother's...
Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell
A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
What we know about the Truro man charged with murder after mother’s burning body found on front lawn
Adam Howe was arrested for allegedly killing his mother Susan, a well-known and beloved Truro resident. On Friday night, police in Truro arrested a man for allegedly killing his mother and setting her body on fire on their front lawn. This is what we know about the incident so far.
liveboston617.org
Booking Photo and Report: Boston Fugitive Unit, State Police, U.S. Marshals and the ATF, Dangerous Repeat Offender
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man arrested for murder of mother after body found burning on front lawn
Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Truro Police Chief Jamie Calise announced today that as a result of a request for a well-being check and a separate report of a fire, emergency personnel responded to a location in Truro at approximately 9:30 pm Friday night. Upon arrival,...
Cape Cod man accused of killing mother after her body was found burning in a fire
TRURO, Mass. — A Cape Cod man was arrested after allegedly lighting his mother on fire in front of his home, according to District Attorney Michael O’Keefe. Adam Howe, 34, is facing a murder charge after he was arrested by the Cape Cod SWAT team late Friday night at his home.
fallriverreporter.com
Terminated Fall River police officer facing 11 charges as trial set to begin Monday
The trial of a terminated Fall River police officer is scheduled to begin on Monday. Michel Pessoa was initially indicted on the charges of one count of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery, four counts of civil rights violation with bodily injury, three counts of intimidation of a witness (misleading), three counts of filing a false report by a public officer and one count of malicious destruction of property.
nbcboston.com
Woman Wanted By Police After She Allegedly Helped Assault Juvenile While Also Filming It
Police in Quincy, Massachusetts, are looking to arrest a woman after she allegedly participated in an assault on a juvenile while also recording the incident. The Quincy Police Department said it is aware of the "disturbing video" that has been circulating the internet. Quincy District Court issued a warrant for the woman's arrest Friday morning, but officers have been thus far unsuccessful in locating the woman, police said.
newbedfordguide.com
21-year old Rehobeth man and friend indicted for shooting death of father
“An extensive investigation into the previously unsolved July 6, 2021 homicide of 66-year-old Joseph Housley in Seekonk has resulted in the indictment of the victim’s son and another man for murder, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. A Bristol County Grand Jury on Thursday handed down...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island Police investigating incident involving 24-year-old man who suffered self-inflicted gunshot wound
Police in Rhode Island are investigating after responding to a discharge of a firearm that resulted in injuries. At approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the Cumberland Police Department responded to 2500 block of Mendon Road for the report of a 24-year-old male resident who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police...
New Bedford Man Indicted in Alleged Rental Housing Scam
Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey has announced the indictment of a New Bedford man in connection with a rental housing scam that allegedly defrauded tenants in the city's Spanish-speaking and immigrant communities. Thirty-five year old Victor Tiu Lopez is facing 15 counts of larceny and two counts of witness intimidation....
One man arrested for OUI after I-93 multi-vehicle crash leaves driver dead, two injured
BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and multiple vehicles along Interstate 93 in Dorchester. An adult male who got out of his car after hitting a guard rail on I-93 was struck and killed by a vehicle driving down the highway early Saturday morning, according to state police.
nbcboston.com
23-Year-Old Somerville Man Dies After Rollover Crash on I-95 in Foxboro: State Police
One of the six men who were hurt in a rollover crash early Sunday morning along Interstate 95 in Foxboro while traveling back from a Rhode Island nightclub has died, according to Massachusetts State Police. The six men were injured when an SUV crashed on the interstate just after 3:20...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford man indicted in connection with apartment rental scam on the South Coast
Defendant Targeted Prospective Tenants in Spanish-Speaking and Immigrant Communities. “A New Bedford man has been indicted in connection with a rental scam that defrauded prospective tenants in Spanish-speaking and immigrant communities looking for affordable housing, and for threatening the life of a witness, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. Victor...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department charge man, woman with multiple narcotic offenses
“On Tuesday, Sept. 27, detectives were conducting surveillance in the area of Eighth Street when they observed a drug transaction. They arrested Jessica Tavares, 42, of 55 Austin Street, and found 2.9 grams of Fentanyl and 1.3 grams of cocaine on her. She was charged with possession of a class A drug, possession of a class B drug, and conspiracy to violate the drug law.
fallriverreporter.com
Police investing after fatal pedestrian crash in southeastern Massachusetts
Police are investigating and have released the name of the victim in a fatal southeastern Massachusetts crash. According to police, on Wednesday, just after 7:15 p.m., the Yarmouth Police Department and Yarmouth Fire Department responded to the area of 115 Route 28 in West Yarmouth for a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.
Woman accused of stealing $200,000 from Scituate Irish pub she worked at
A Massachusetts woman is accused of stealing $200,000 from the Irish pub she worked at, using at least some of the funds on hours-worth of gambling inside the restaurant, authorities say. The woman, 55-year-old Maureen M. Graham, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury on Friday on a variety...
whdh.com
Man killed while walking on I-93 in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was taken into custody after a crash that killed one and seriously injured two others on I-93 South in Dorchester. According to Massachusetts State Police, a man hit a guardrail while driving on I-93 South around 2:30 a.m. Because he couldn’t use his car, he began walking on 93 South between exits 13 and 12.
capecod.com
Wareham Police looking for missing woman with dementia
WAREHAM – Wareham Police is investigating a report of a missing female that has dementia. Stacia was last seen leaving Walmart today around 2:05 pm. She was observed walking towards Starbucks. If you see Stacia please call Wareham Police via 911 or 508-295-1212. Cape Wide News was created in...
nbcboston.com
Man Walking on I-93 in Boston Hit and Killed by Car Amid Pileup
A man who got out of his car after hitting a guard rail on Interstate 93 in Boston was killed after being hit by a car driving down the highway early Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other people in another vehicle were hurt as other vehicles crashed at...
