Falmouth, MA

nbcboston.com

New Details in Death of Man Accused of Killing His Mother in Truro

The man found dead Sunday in his jail cell, where he was being held on a murder charge in the grisly killing of his mother on Cape Cod, died of an apparent suicide, officials said. Adam Howe, 34, was arrested Friday night at a home in Truro after his mother's...
TRURO, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell

A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
TRURO, MA
liveboston617.org

Booking Photo and Report: Boston Fugitive Unit, State Police, U.S. Marshals and the ATF, Dangerous Repeat Offender

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
Falmouth, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Terminated Fall River police officer facing 11 charges as trial set to begin Monday

The trial of a terminated Fall River police officer is scheduled to begin on Monday. Michel Pessoa was initially indicted on the charges of one count of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery, four counts of civil rights violation with bodily injury, three counts of intimidation of a witness (misleading), three counts of filing a false report by a public officer and one count of malicious destruction of property.
nbcboston.com

Woman Wanted By Police After She Allegedly Helped Assault Juvenile While Also Filming It

Police in Quincy, Massachusetts, are looking to arrest a woman after she allegedly participated in an assault on a juvenile while also recording the incident. The Quincy Police Department said it is aware of the "disturbing video" that has been circulating the internet. Quincy District Court issued a warrant for the woman's arrest Friday morning, but officers have been thus far unsuccessful in locating the woman, police said.
QUINCY, MA
newbedfordguide.com

21-year old Rehobeth man and friend indicted for shooting death of father

“An extensive investigation into the previously unsolved July 6, 2021 homicide of 66-year-old Joseph Housley in Seekonk has resulted in the indictment of the victim’s son and another man for murder, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. A Bristol County Grand Jury on Thursday handed down...
SEEKONK, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Indicted in Alleged Rental Housing Scam

Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey has announced the indictment of a New Bedford man in connection with a rental housing scam that allegedly defrauded tenants in the city's Spanish-speaking and immigrant communities. Thirty-five year old Victor Tiu Lopez is facing 15 counts of larceny and two counts of witness intimidation....
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford man indicted in connection with apartment rental scam on the South Coast

Defendant Targeted Prospective Tenants in Spanish-Speaking and Immigrant Communities. “A New Bedford man has been indicted in connection with a rental scam that defrauded prospective tenants in Spanish-speaking and immigrant communities looking for affordable housing, and for threatening the life of a witness, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. Victor...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police Department charge man, woman with multiple narcotic offenses

“On Tuesday, Sept. 27, detectives were conducting surveillance in the area of Eighth Street when they observed a drug transaction. They arrested Jessica Tavares, 42, of 55 Austin Street, and found 2.9 grams of Fentanyl and 1.3 grams of cocaine on her. She was charged with possession of a class A drug, possession of a class B drug, and conspiracy to violate the drug law.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police investing after fatal pedestrian crash in southeastern Massachusetts

Police are investigating and have released the name of the victim in a fatal southeastern Massachusetts crash. According to police, on Wednesday, just after 7:15 p.m., the Yarmouth Police Department and Yarmouth Fire Department responded to the area of 115 Route 28 in West Yarmouth for a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.
YARMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Man killed while walking on I-93 in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was taken into custody after a crash that killed one and seriously injured two others on I-93 South in Dorchester. According to Massachusetts State Police, a man hit a guardrail while driving on I-93 South around 2:30 a.m. Because he couldn’t use his car, he began walking on 93 South between exits 13 and 12.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Wareham Police looking for missing woman with dementia

WAREHAM – Wareham Police is investigating a report of a missing female that has dementia. Stacia was last seen leaving Walmart today around 2:05 pm. She was observed walking towards Starbucks. If you see Stacia please call Wareham Police via 911 or 508-295-1212. Cape Wide News was created in...
WAREHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Walking on I-93 in Boston Hit and Killed by Car Amid Pileup

A man who got out of his car after hitting a guard rail on Interstate 93 in Boston was killed after being hit by a car driving down the highway early Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other people in another vehicle were hurt as other vehicles crashed at...
BOSTON, MA

