Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

Grass fire closes roadway in Milam County near Cameron

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A grass fire continues burning Sunday night in Milam County. It’s on CR 140 north of Cameron, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Nearly two dozen hay bales are on fire and firefighters believe they could burn through the night. Due to the smoke coming from the fire, CR 140 will be closed from FM 485 to CR 139.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

WORK ON OVERPASS PROJECT IN GRIMES COUNTY

Beginning Tuesday, a Texas Department of Transportation contractor will begin a traffic switch for the next phase of the State Highway 6/FM 2 overpass project in Grimes County. The switch will close the crossover in the intersection and only right turns to or from FM 2 will be possible. A...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Christ Church in College Station celebrates expansion of new space

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station Church on Sunday celebrated the expansion of new space for its congregation. Christ Church hosted a grand opening event this morning for a new 500-seat contemporary worship space. Members also were given a tour of a new Children’s, Student, and Adult Education...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station Fire Department responds to structure fire

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters were able to put out a structure fire in a couple minutes Friday night in the 1800 block of Potomac Place near Southwest Parkway. Officials say they first received a call about a fire in the kitchen of an apartment building. When...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS Troopers say Brittany Knighton, 28, from Tyler, died in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 79 between Milano and Guase in Milam County. Troopers say Knighton was driving westbound when she lost control of the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving and...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAJOR BOAT CRASH ON LAKE CONROE

At about 5:15 pm Saturday two pontoon boats crashed on Lake Conroe. Multiple victims were thrown into the water. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable, Montgomery Fire, Conroe Fire, North Montgomery County Fire, and Texas Game Wardens responded. Units arrived on the scene with CPR in progress on one victim who was transported to HCA Conroe Hospital in critical condition. At least two others were transported to the hospital. Texas Parks and Wildlife is now investigating the crash.
CONROE, TX
#Linus Traffic Condition
KBTX.com

Missing Madisonville woman believed to be in danger

Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - A 64-year-old Madisonville woman has been missing since Sept. 9, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen in the 3200 block of 1-45. Authorities say she could be in a dark gray 2018 Toyota Tundra, TX license plates NLM7795, that has body damage on the passenger side. The truck was last seen driving southbound on I-45 in Walker County on Sept. 12.
MADISONVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan, College Station entrepreneurs host pop-up shop

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking to add some essentials to your fall wardrobe or home, there’s an event just for you. Some B/CS entrepreneurs are hosting a pop-up shop Saturday with everything from clothes, jewelry, body creams and kid items. The event will be a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
insitebrazosvalley.com

Century Square to welcome new breakfast eatery

Houston-based Midway, a privately owned, fully integrated real estate investment and development firm, is pleased to announce Uptown Brunch is bringing a taste of The Big Easy to Century Square, the 60-acre mixed-use destination adjacent to Texas A&M University. Inspired by Uptown New Orleans and the Garden District, Uptown Brunch will occupy an 1,898-square-foot space adjacent to Harvest Coffee Bar.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MOTORCYCLE CRASHES IN CURVE ON FM 149 KILLING THE DRIVER

About 5:30 pm Montgomery Fire Department was dispatched to a motorcycle crash on FM 149 near West Montgomery County Park. An off-duty firefighter reported CPR was in progress. MCHD medics arrived on the scene and determined the male who was in his 20s was deceased. According to DPS, the Honda CVR was traveling south on FM 149 at a very high rate of speed with another motorcycle. The driver entered the curve and crossed the northbound lane, the shoulder before hitting a fence. The driver was ejected. The motorcycle continued almost 100-yards into the woods. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. He ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Judge Mack said over the years he has made several fatal crashes in this curve with motorcycles. He said its a beautiful county road but not at high speeds. The curves are well marked.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Madison County candidate vying for two spots in November election

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With early voting approaching, Madison County is encountering an election scenario they have never seen before. The unusual circumstance had multiple state agencies checking the rule books, and it was ultimately determined that “it is not forbidden.”. Jon Stevens will appear on November ballots as...
MADISON COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Cameron ISD student charged with Terroristic Threat

CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Independent School District is charged with making a Terroristic Threat. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says the FBI received a tip on Friday regarding an online threat to cause harm within Cameron ISD. The tip was referred to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
CAMERON, TX

