Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Grass fire closes roadway in Milam County near Cameron
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A grass fire continues burning Sunday night in Milam County. It’s on CR 140 north of Cameron, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Nearly two dozen hay bales are on fire and firefighters believe they could burn through the night. Due to the smoke coming from the fire, CR 140 will be closed from FM 485 to CR 139.
kwhi.com
WORK ON OVERPASS PROJECT IN GRIMES COUNTY
Beginning Tuesday, a Texas Department of Transportation contractor will begin a traffic switch for the next phase of the State Highway 6/FM 2 overpass project in Grimes County. The switch will close the crossover in the intersection and only right turns to or from FM 2 will be possible. A...
28-Year-Old Brittany Knighton Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Milam County (Milam County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Friday afternoon. The officials stated that the crash happened on US 79 between Milano and [..]
KBTX.com
Highway 6 in Grimes County reopens after multi-vehicle crash that injured 8 people
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities in Grimes County closed southbound Highway 6 south of Navasota Saturday night because of a crash involving an 18-wheeler. The crash happened Saturday where Highway 6 and Business 6 intersect. A witness told KBTX that the cab of the 18-wheeler completely separated from the trailer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Christ Church in College Station celebrates expansion of new space
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station Church on Sunday celebrated the expansion of new space for its congregation. Christ Church hosted a grand opening event this morning for a new 500-seat contemporary worship space. Members also were given a tour of a new Children’s, Student, and Adult Education...
KBTX.com
College Station Fire Department responds to structure fire
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters were able to put out a structure fire in a couple minutes Friday night in the 1800 block of Potomac Place near Southwest Parkway. Officials say they first received a call about a fire in the kitchen of an apartment building. When...
KBTX.com
DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS Troopers say Brittany Knighton, 28, from Tyler, died in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 79 between Milano and Guase in Milam County. Troopers say Knighton was driving westbound when she lost control of the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving and...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAJOR BOAT CRASH ON LAKE CONROE
At about 5:15 pm Saturday two pontoon boats crashed on Lake Conroe. Multiple victims were thrown into the water. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable, Montgomery Fire, Conroe Fire, North Montgomery County Fire, and Texas Game Wardens responded. Units arrived on the scene with CPR in progress on one victim who was transported to HCA Conroe Hospital in critical condition. At least two others were transported to the hospital. Texas Parks and Wildlife is now investigating the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest Two Houston Men For Stealing A Catalytic Converter In The City Hall Parking Lot
“Panic and excitement” is how a College Station police officer described in his arrest report the expression of a man who saw the officer while in the process of sawing off the catalytic converter of a pickup parked outside College Station city hall. 26 minutes later, a Brazos County...
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
KBTX.com
Time capsule from 1995 discovered during renovations at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Staff at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School in Bryan made a fun and interesting discovery while doing some renovations and cleaning Wednesday. Students 27 years ago filled a time capsule with letters, predictions for the future, class pictures, mementos, and items to mark their history. School leaders...
wtaw.com
Brazos County District Court Jury Convicts Houston Man Of Capital Murder
A Brazos County district court jury has issued a guilty verdict for the first of two men to go on trial for the October 2017 shooting deaths of two men in Bryan’s Castle Heights neighborhood. Because 34 year old Frankie Bell Jr. of Houston was convicted of capital murder...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHOU
Lake Conroe Boating Accident
A boating accident occurred on the lake outside of Conroe Lake House restaurant. Credit: Felicity P.
KBTX.com
Missing Madisonville woman believed to be in danger
Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - A 64-year-old Madisonville woman has been missing since Sept. 9, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen in the 3200 block of 1-45. Authorities say she could be in a dark gray 2018 Toyota Tundra, TX license plates NLM7795, that has body damage on the passenger side. The truck was last seen driving southbound on I-45 in Walker County on Sept. 12.
KBTX.com
Bryan, College Station entrepreneurs host pop-up shop
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking to add some essentials to your fall wardrobe or home, there’s an event just for you. Some B/CS entrepreneurs are hosting a pop-up shop Saturday with everything from clothes, jewelry, body creams and kid items. The event will be a...
insitebrazosvalley.com
Century Square to welcome new breakfast eatery
Houston-based Midway, a privately owned, fully integrated real estate investment and development firm, is pleased to announce Uptown Brunch is bringing a taste of The Big Easy to Century Square, the 60-acre mixed-use destination adjacent to Texas A&M University. Inspired by Uptown New Orleans and the Garden District, Uptown Brunch will occupy an 1,898-square-foot space adjacent to Harvest Coffee Bar.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MOTORCYCLE CRASHES IN CURVE ON FM 149 KILLING THE DRIVER
About 5:30 pm Montgomery Fire Department was dispatched to a motorcycle crash on FM 149 near West Montgomery County Park. An off-duty firefighter reported CPR was in progress. MCHD medics arrived on the scene and determined the male who was in his 20s was deceased. According to DPS, the Honda CVR was traveling south on FM 149 at a very high rate of speed with another motorcycle. The driver entered the curve and crossed the northbound lane, the shoulder before hitting a fence. The driver was ejected. The motorcycle continued almost 100-yards into the woods. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. He ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Judge Mack said over the years he has made several fatal crashes in this curve with motorcycles. He said its a beautiful county road but not at high speeds. The curves are well marked.
KBTX.com
Madison County candidate vying for two spots in November election
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With early voting approaching, Madison County is encountering an election scenario they have never seen before. The unusual circumstance had multiple state agencies checking the rule books, and it was ultimately determined that “it is not forbidden.”. Jon Stevens will appear on November ballots as...
fox44news.com
Cameron ISD student charged with Terroristic Threat
CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Independent School District is charged with making a Terroristic Threat. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says the FBI received a tip on Friday regarding an online threat to cause harm within Cameron ISD. The tip was referred to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
Comments / 0