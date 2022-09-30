ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

reef2rainforest.com

Hurricane IAN Aftermath: First Reports from Sanibel Island and Florida

To all in the extended CORAL family who are asking and wondering: We are safe and our sometime field offices on Sanibel Island are still standing in the wake of Hurricane Ian. However, just a stone’s throw away, the historic buildings at the landmark Sanibel lighthouse are gone, virtually without a trace. TOP: Before… and BOTTOM: After.
Toni Koraza

Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing

Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
floridaphoenix.com

Floridians now unemployed due to Hurricane Ian will be able to apply immediately for benefits

State officials announced on Saturday that they will waive work search reporting and other registration requirements for Floridians now unemployed due to Hurricane Ian. Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle said that people living in FEMA disaster-declared counties who have lost employment due to the powerful storm can now apply for disaster unemployment assistance by going to Floridajobs.org.
Click10.com

Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian damage in Matlacha

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s fury destroyed the bridge connecting Matlacha, a small charming village in Lee County, to Pine Island and the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area. Aerial video shows residents using a slab to walk into what’s left of the area after Ian’s storm surge swallowed...
moderncampground.com

Florida Campgrounds Devastated by Hurricane Ian, FRVCA Ready to Help

Despite damages caused by the onslaught of Hurricane Ian, campgrounds and RV parks across Florida will get back up stronger, Florida RV Park and Campground Association (FRVCA) President and CEO Bobby Cornwell assured in a post-hurricane update email sent to members today. “Florida is not shut-down and SW Florida will...
erienewsnow.com

HURRICANE CENTER: THERE IS A NEW SYSTEM EAST OF FLORIDA

TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM NEXT WEEK. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is far away, but there is another system forming in the eastern Atlantic that has what can only be described as a troubling direction of travel. The tropical wave just rolled […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
