CNN reporter presses DeSantis about Florida evacuation orders
CNN’s Nadia Romero speaks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about the timing of the evacuation orders in Lee County, as officials are facing mounting questions about why the first mandatory evacuations weren’t ordered until a day before Ian’s landfall.
erienewsnow.com
Death toll soars to 74 in Florida after Hurricane Ian demolished entire communities
Newly homeless Floridians are struggling to restart their lives while rescuers scramble to find any remaining signs of life among the wreckage of Hurricane Ian. In some cases, emergency workers are juggling both unimaginable tasks. "Some of the guys on Pine Island, they lost everything, but they're doing what they...
After Ian: Updates for Monday, Oct. 3
Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.
Governor presses county electric cooperative to expedite restoration
More than 200,000 customers of Lee County Electric Cooperative remain without power after Hurricane Ian's landfall on Wednesday.
Images reveal the path of destruction left from Hurricane Ian
People are working on picking up the pieces as Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction from Florida to North Carolina. See the most devastating images and videos from the destruction in Florida and South Carolina.
reef2rainforest.com
Hurricane IAN Aftermath: First Reports from Sanibel Island and Florida
To all in the extended CORAL family who are asking and wondering: We are safe and our sometime field offices on Sanibel Island are still standing in the wake of Hurricane Ian. However, just a stone’s throw away, the historic buildings at the landmark Sanibel lighthouse are gone, virtually without a trace. TOP: Before… and BOTTOM: After.
Lee County announces Hurricane Ian hiring event
Lee County’s disaster debris monitoring partner, Thompson Consulting Services, will be hiring local residents to support Lee County’s Hurricane Ian debris removal efforts.
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing
Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
Falsehood Spreads About Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Willingness To Support Hurricane Relief
Attempts to paint Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as a hypocrite over Hurricane Ian disaster aid are spreading throughout mainstream and social media. At issue is DeSantis’ vote for Hurricane Sandy relief for New York and New Jersey. As The New York Times tweeted on
floridaphoenix.com
Floridians now unemployed due to Hurricane Ian will be able to apply immediately for benefits
State officials announced on Saturday that they will waive work search reporting and other registration requirements for Floridians now unemployed due to Hurricane Ian. Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle said that people living in FEMA disaster-declared counties who have lost employment due to the powerful storm can now apply for disaster unemployment assistance by going to Floridajobs.org.
Click10.com
Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian damage in Matlacha
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s fury destroyed the bridge connecting Matlacha, a small charming village in Lee County, to Pine Island and the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area. Aerial video shows residents using a slab to walk into what’s left of the area after Ian’s storm surge swallowed...
moderncampground.com
Florida Campgrounds Devastated by Hurricane Ian, FRVCA Ready to Help
Despite damages caused by the onslaught of Hurricane Ian, campgrounds and RV parks across Florida will get back up stronger, Florida RV Park and Campground Association (FRVCA) President and CEO Bobby Cornwell assured in a post-hurricane update email sent to members today. “Florida is not shut-down and SW Florida will...
The search for gas continues to be problematic in Southwest Florida
According to Gas Buddy, 45 percent of gas stations in the Fort Myers-Naples, Florida, area don’t have gasoline
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Announces Boating Facility Grant Applications are Open
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced the next round of Boating Facility Grants to help communities capitalize on the surge in new boating activity. The grant program provides grants for planning, acquisition, development, expansion, and rehabilitation of public boating facilities located on the waters of the Commonwealth. The...
Florida Officials Implement Curfew After Looters Target Local Businesses Affected by Hurricane Ian
As of Wednesday night, Florida officials in Fort Myers have implemented a 6 p.m. curfew following reports of looters ransacking local businesses as Hurricane Ian raged on. Officials are still weighing the aftermath of what’s been one of the strongest storms in American history, and looting has become an added concern in the area.
850wftl.com
New Florida laws take effect October 1st including a 25-cent per gallon gas-tax break
(TALLAHASSEE, FLA) – Florida drivers will get substantial relief at the gas pump as part of a temporary gas-tax break of a quarter per gallon and 27 new laws kick into effect this weekend. The gas tax reprieve, proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers, allows motorists to...
Looters arrested following Hurricane Ian devastating Southwest Florida
Police arrested a group of looters on a devastated section of Fort Myers Beach on Thursday.
HURRICANE CENTER: THERE IS A NEW SYSTEM EAST OF FLORIDA
TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM NEXT WEEK. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is far away, but there is another system forming in the eastern Atlantic that has what can only be described as a troubling direction of travel. The tropical wave just rolled […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
10NEWS
Florida's gas tax suspension kicks off | Here's what you need to know
FLORIDA, USA — Florida's gas tax suspension officially began on Saturday and will run through the entire month of October. Drivers can expect to save more than 25 centers per gallon on gas, according to the Florida Department of Revenue. As of the latest report from AAA, the state...
