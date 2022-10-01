ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Trent Williams, Cardinals, Rams, Bobby Wagner

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is confident in OT Colton McKivitz taking over for OT Trent Williams and said the moment is never too big for him. “The game’s not too big for him,” Shanahan said, via The Athletic. “I just remember when we told Colton he was up (in last season’s finale) and it was no big deal to him. He went out there and performed. It was a huge challenge going against the two edge players they had, and he battled all game.”
ABC7 Chicago

Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson wear stylish fits for NFL Week 4

Week 4 of the NFL season continues Sunday after a thrilling opening matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints. The first London game of the season proved to be one of the most thrilling in recent memory, as the Vikings and Saints traded scores in the fourth quarter, with neither team able to put the other one away. The Saints were lined up for a 61-yard field goal to send things into overtime -- after kickerWil Lutzhad made a 60-yarder to tie things up earlier -- but the kick was just short, double-doinking off an upright and the crossbar to give the Vikings a 28-25 victory.
ABC7 Chicago

NFL Week 4 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game

Week 4of the 2022 NFL seasongot underway Thursday night with a Cincinnati Bengals win that was overshadowed by a frightening injury to Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion and was briefly hospitalized. Sunday's slate of games ended with the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes using...
Frank Reich
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Colts All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard, DT DeForest Buckner are active vs. Titans

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Maniac is officially back. Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard is among the active players for Sunday's 1 p.m. game against the Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. After practicing for weeks through a back issue stemming from a June surgery, he will take the field and start at middle linebacker for the first time in Gus Bradley's defense.
ABC7 Chicago

Giants' Daniel Jones rushes for two TDs against Bears

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. --The New York Giants found a way early Sunday against the Chicago Bears to alleviate the pressure on Daniel Jones: get him out of the pocket. Jones ran for a 21-yard touchdown with 5:06 remaining in the first quarter to give the Giants a 7-3 lead. He hit 18.4 miles per hour on the play, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. It was his first rushing touchdown of the season.
Big Blue View

PFF grades, snap counts from Giants’ victory over Chicago Bears

What can we learn about the New York Giants from the Pro Football Focus grades and snap count data following Sunday’s victory over the Chicago Bears? Let’s take a look and find out. Offense. Let’s start with this — Andrew Thomas is really good football player. Really, really...
FOX Sports

Rams WR Cooper Kupp and the art of creating separation

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Cooper Kupp is at it again. Practice ended 20 minutes ago, but Kupp remains on the field working on his specialties — creating separation at the top of his route and making contested catches. Afterward, he heads to the weight room for some leg work.
9NEWS

Russell Wilson plays well, but Broncos fall to Raiders, 32-23

LAS VEGAS — The coach’s confidence in Melvin Gordon III seemed to be near bottom going into the game. It wasn’t until less than 4 minutes remaining in the first half that head coach and offensive play-caller Nathaniel Hackett gave the veteran running back his first carry. And for a second or two, the carry was going well. After the Broncos’ starting running back Javonte Williams struggled to gain yardage, Gordon was finally given a chance and he burst up the middle for a strong 8-yard gain, spun for extra yardage as he was getting tackled and … the ball popped loose.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Kinlaw, Armstead injury status updated ahead of 49ers-Rams

SANTA CLARA — A few 49ers players returned to participate in the final practice before the Los Angeles Rams come to town, but there is still no guarantee that they will be cleared to play in the contest. Both Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were seen in the first...
