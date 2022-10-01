Week 4 of the NFL season continues Sunday after a thrilling opening matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints. The first London game of the season proved to be one of the most thrilling in recent memory, as the Vikings and Saints traded scores in the fourth quarter, with neither team able to put the other one away. The Saints were lined up for a 61-yard field goal to send things into overtime -- after kickerWil Lutzhad made a 60-yarder to tie things up earlier -- but the kick was just short, double-doinking off an upright and the crossbar to give the Vikings a 28-25 victory.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO