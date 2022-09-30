Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Wrestling Announces 2022-23 Schedule
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion wrestling team, under the direction of head coach Cael Sanderson, has announced its 2022-23 schedule. The Nittany Lions host seven home duals this season, including two in the Bryce Jordan Center. Please note that all dates and times are subject to change and television and/or streaming will be announced soon.
GoPSUsports.com
Track and Field names Brandon Rizzo and Nathan Ott as Assistant Coaches
UNIVERSITY PARK – Brandon Rizzo and Nathan Ott have been named assistant coaches for Penn State track and field, head coach John Gondak announced Monday. Rizzo is promoted after serving as a volunteer assistant coach for the 2022 season, and Ott comes from Grand Canyon after spending a year as a throws coach.
GoPSUsports.com
Three Nittany Lions Compete for the United States This Week
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- Penn State men's gymnastics will have three athletes competing for the United State this week at two locations across the country. 2020 graduate and world pommel horse defending Champion Stephen Nedoroscik travels to Colorado Springs, Colo. for the World Championship Selection Camp on Oct. 3 and Oct. 5. Junior Matt Cormier and sophomore Josh Karnes will compete in a World Cup in Mersin, Turkey (Oct.7-9).
GoPSUsports.com
No. 6 Penn State Drops 3-0 Match at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio. — The No. 6 Penn State women's soccer program fell 3-0 at Ohio State on Sunday afternoon. The Nittany Lions could not capitalize on offensive opportunities as they out-shot the Buckeyes 20 to 15 and had ten corner opportunities to their four; however, OSU was able to find rhythm by scoring three goals in the second half en route to the win.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GoPSUsports.com
PSU Softball Teams Up with Little League for Girls with Game Experience
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Penn State softball program has teamed up with Little League and the Maryland softball program for the first ever Girls with Game Experience event on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Williamsport, Pa. The Girls with Game Experience will feature a two-hour instructional clinic for girls ages...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 20 Penn State Ends in 2-2 Draw at Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill.- No. 20 Penn State comes out with a 2-2 draw against Northwestern on the road. The Nittany Lions are now 4-3-3 overall, 1-0-2 Big Ten, and remain undefeated in conference play. FIRST HALF. Penn State struck first in the 24th minute, after maintaining steady possession for the opening...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 6 Penn State Shuts Out Indiana for B1G Field Hockey Road Win
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (9-2, 4-1 B1G), ranked No. 6 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, rolled to a 4-0 shut out win at Indiana (8-5, 1-2 B1G) to close out a Big Ten weekend road trip. Junior Sophia Gladieux (Boyertown, Pa.) notched a hat trick to lead Penn State to victory.
Comments / 0