COLUMBUS, Ohio. — The No. 6 Penn State women's soccer program fell 3-0 at Ohio State on Sunday afternoon. The Nittany Lions could not capitalize on offensive opportunities as they out-shot the Buckeyes 20 to 15 and had ten corner opportunities to their four; however, OSU was able to find rhythm by scoring three goals in the second half en route to the win.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO