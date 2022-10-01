ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois

One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
MORTON, IL
