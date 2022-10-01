Read full article on original website
A Town in Illinois is on the List of Cities with the Oldest Homes
Old homes are very desirable in today's real estate market, and there is a town in Illinois that finished 2nd on the list of the 10 Metros with the Oldest Homes. It's not Chicago or Peoria, so which town in Illinois is filled with old homes and made this list?
The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois
One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
Herald & Review
10,000 pigs: How one Illinois farm family grew its thriving pork business
SHANNON, Ill. — Darrell Stitzel’s grandparents moved to a farm in Carroll County in northwestern Illinois 65 years ago. His wife Laurie’s father started his career as a tenant farmer in South Dakota. Together, the couple has grown a thriving pork business while also being active in their community.
Shelter dogs displaced due to Hurricane Ian arrive in Chicago, Anti-Cruelty Society says
Chicagoland animal groups are pitching in to help dogs impacted in Florida by Hurricane Ian.
Poor Florida Neighborhood Battered by Flood Tries to Recover
The Gladiolus Food Pantry usually hands out supplies on Wednesdays to about 240 families, so when Hurricane Ian swept through that day and canceled their distribution, it was left full of flats of canned black beans, bags of rice, meats, bread and produce — food that helps families struggling with rising rents and inflation make ends meet.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Booster Shot Side Effects and Timing, State COVID Metrics
What are the most common side effects with COVID booster shots and how should you plan out your timing to get one?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Top Chicago Doctor Breaks Down Common Side Effects for New Bivalent COVID Boosters. As many...
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.
If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
You Won’t Believe What Word is Most Mispelled in Illinois
Every day, we deal with phones and computers taking care of our spelling problems for us, most of the time without us even realizing that the auto-correct is doing its job. We've gone from being literary in our society, to where now, I didn't even spell society correctly and my autocorrect took care of it.
fox32chicago.com
Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.
CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
NBC Chicago
Photos Show Massive Recovery Days After Hurricane Ian Hit Florida, Carolinas
Days after Hurricane Ian hit Florida and the Carolinas, residents are struggling to navigate flooded roads and neighborhoods and federal emergency management officials are conducting major search-and-rescue efforts amid the destruction. The recorded death toll from the storm surpassed 80 over the weekend and is expected to rise as floodwaters...
SNAP Schedule October 2022: Illinois Link Card Food Stamp Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in Illinois are administered by the state's Department of Human Services, which sets the schedule for when monthly SNAP payments are issued....
WOWT
Kill on Sight: Why you’re being asked to stomp out the spotted lanternfly
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Step on it, squash it, spray it, whatever you have to do to kill it. That’s what entomologists and farmers are asking you to do when it comes to eradicating the hugely invasive spotted lanternfly. The insect is notorious for sucking the life out of...
Weekly COVID Cases in Illinois Reach Level Not Seen in Months
Illinois health officials reported 10,945 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 64 additional deaths. The metrics mark a dramatic decline in COVID cases, becoming the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8. In another positive milestone, no counties were listed under the "high" community level for the first time since mid-May, though experts continued to urge residents not to "let their guard down."
Illinois Lottery Claim Center a rare government office that leaves visitors smiling
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Pedway - an underground tunnel that's useful to get from here to there but not the prettiest path.Turns out, it's not all drab down here.Morning Insider Lauren Victory shows us if you follow the beige floors and flickering lights, you might hit a pot of gold. Head down the George W. Dunne Cook County Office Building escalator and, like a mirage, it appears: the Illinois Lottery Claim Center. It's a place of instant happiness. CBS 2 immediately encountered Carl Hill doing a happy dance. "Heyyy! Heyyy! Big C! Lemme stop because I do have arthritis," he...
iheart.com
Massachusetts Case Of Listeria Reported, Over 20 Cheese Brands Recalled
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A listeria outbreak has been linked to multiple cheese brands, with one case found in Massachusetts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Michigan-based company, Old Europe Cheese issued a voluntary recall of all of its Brie and Camembert Cheeses on Friday because of potential contamination.
The Illinois biometric law companies violate, resulting in big payouts
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Right now, you and thousands of others in Illinois may be expecting a check from Google thanks to a $100 million class action lawsuit.It's far from the first lawsuit of its kind, and as CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports, certainly not the last, thanks to a special law here in Illinois.It's the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. It's not that companies can't use technology that collects this type of information. It's that they have to tell you about it. Biometric data helps make our fast-paced world even faster. Buying a cup of coffee with your finger...
Empty the shelter kickoff today
Missouri animal shelters are reducing adoption fees to help empty their facilities.
Everything To Know About The Google Class-Action Settlement For Illinois Residents
Earlier this week, a judge approved a multi-million dollar class-action settlement involving Google over a violation of Illinois' Biometric Privacy Act, resulting in eligible Illinois residents eventually receiving checks. While the $100 million settlement has been given final approval, it could still be quite some time until residents see checks...
947wls.com
Illinois is home to 5 of the Top 100 High Schools in the nation
U.S. News & World Report ranked around 24,000 high schools in the United States and determined the best of the best. They based their rankings on factors including, “Graduation Rate,” “College Readiness,” and, “Enrollment.”. 11 of the top 300 came from right here in Illinois....
