Tia Mowry Annouced She And Husband Cory Hardrict Are Calling It Quits
Tia Mowry filed irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce.
H.E.R. Details History-Making Casting As Belle in Upcoming 'Beauty and the Beast' Special (Exclusive)
H.E.R. is gearing up to show the world a new take on Belle. The singer and actress is set to play the iconic Disney princess in ABC's forthcoming live-action/animated Beauty and the Beastspecial, and she is looking forward to the experience. The celebrated musician performed at the charity gala The...
Kelsea Ballerini Says She's on an 'Active Healing Journey' Following Divorce From Morgan Evans
Kelsea Ballerini’s latest chapter is about making big life decisions. On top of celebrating the release of her latest album, Subject to Change, the 29-year-old is also mourning the end of her marriage to fellow country singer, Morgan Evans. “I think when there’s a big life decision like that,...
Blake Shelton Posts Birthday Tribute to 'Beautiful Wife' Gwen Stefani -- See Her Reaction
Blake Shelton will take any reason to celebrate his wife, Gwen Stefani, and her birthday was the perfect opportunity for the 46-year-old country music singer to publicly gush over her. Not only did Shelton shower Stefani with affection on social media, he also made sure her day was filled with surprises.
'Firefly Lane' Season 2 Release Date and First Look Revealed
Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke are back for a supersized final season of Firefly Lane. On Monday, Netflix revealed the hourlong drama will be broken up into two parts for its second and last season, which will feature 16 episodes. Part 1, consisting of eight episodes, will drop Friday, Dec. 2 and Part 2, featuring the final eight, will premiere in 2023.
Drew Barrymore Shares Her Dating App Profile Pic
Drew Barrymore isn't hiding the fact she's on a dating app -- in fact, she's embracing it! During Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 47-year-old actress and host asked for guests Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson's opinion on the photo she uses, and they sang her praises. "I...
Alex Rodriguez Responds to Jennifer Lopez Rekindling Ben Affleck Romance After Their Split
When it comes to Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez is keeping his words short and sweet. For anyone who isn't up to speed on the saga between Lopez, Rodriguez and her famed ex, Ben Affleck, the world-famous performer and baseball star had dated for years and were engaged when speculation of their split emerged in March 2021. While a source told ET shortly after that the two remained a couple and were "working through things," a month later on April 15, they officially announced their breakup in a joint statement.
Lindsay Lohan Is 'Falling for Christmas' in Official Look at Netflix Holiday Film
Lindsay Lohan is Falling for Christmas in the first official look at her upcoming Netflix holiday film. On Monday, the streaming platform shared images of the actress as well as the key art for the movie. Set for a November debut, Falling for Christmas stars Lohan as “a newly engaged,...
'Bling Empire: New York' Is Coming to Netflix: Watch the Glitzy First Teaser
Netflix's Bling Empire is heading to the Big Apple. Ahead of Bling Empire's third season, Netflix dropped the first teaser for its upcoming spin-off, Bling Empire: New York. Promising a "new empire" with "bigger bling," the flashy trailer does not disappoint as it teases romance, drama, style -- hello New York Fashion Week! -- and, of course, diamonds.
Watch Behati Prinsloo Support Adam Levine Backstage at Charity Event Amid Scandal (Exclusive)
Behati Prinsloo is standing by her husband, Adam Levine, in the wake of his cheating scandal. In exclusive ET footage, the couple was spotted backstage at The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation’s "The Event" fundraiser at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas over the weekend. The couple is seen...
Kanye West Arrives at Balenciaga Fashion Show with Children Ahead of Walking the Runway
Family full of fashion! Kanye “Ye” West had his four kids on hand as he attended the Balenciaga spring/summer fashion show on Sunday in France. The 45-year-old rapper arrived with his and Kim Kardashian’s children, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3, prior to the start of the show.
Selma Blair Pushes Through 'DWTS' Rehearsal After Fainting Spell, Says 'I Pass Out A Lot' (Exclusive)
Selma Blair is opening up about an "added layer" of her experience with multiple sclerosis and how she's pushing through it and staying competitive on Dancing With the Stars. Only ET was with Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, inside their rehearsals this weekend, with Blair's good friend, Amanda Kloots, serving as a special correspondent for the interview. During their chat, Blair introduces her sweet service dog, Scout, and reveals that part of the pup's job is to protect her during fainting spells.
Post Malone Opens Up About His 4-Month-Old Daughter and the Hardest Part About Fatherhood
Post Malone is loving fatherhood! In a new interview with GQ, the 28-year-old rapper gushes about his 4-month-old daughter. “It is great,” the “Circles” rapper said when asked how he is enjoying his latest role. “It’s really tough not being able to see her, but she’s coming out more often now. She’s huge, she’s super tall, and she’s such a legend and I’m just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time.”
'Dancing With the Stars' Announces Winter Tour: See Who's Hitting the Road
It's a ballroom on wheels! Dancing With the Stars announced a brand-new live tour on Monday, set to visit 56 locations across the country beginning early next year. "The tour delivers a spectacular night of electrifying dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, and So You Think You Can Dance winner Alexis Warr," the press release reads. Warr became the first-ever ballroom dancer to win SYTYCD earlier this year and joined DWTS as a troupe member shortly after.
Victoria Beckham Posts Pics With Brooklyn and Daughter-In-Law Nicola Peltz Amid Rift Rumors: 'I Love You All'
Victoria Beckham is putting feud rumors to rest when it comes to her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz. The 27-year-old wife of Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, attended Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show over the weekend along with the rest of the Beckham family. Nicola and Brooklyn rocked matching jeans and black...
'The Voice': Former 'America's Got Talent' Semifinalist Ansley Burns Gets Blake Shelton to Block Gwen Stefani
Ansley Burns is just 15 years old, but the talented young singer had Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to do battle during Monday's The Voice!. The talented teen, who hails from South Carolina, was previously a semifinalist on season 14 of America's Got Talent when she was just 11, but has returned to the stage for this season of the NBC singing competition, wowing the coaches with her performance of LeAnn Rimes' rendition of "Unchained Melody."
Adam Levine Makes First Public Appearance Since Cheating Scandal
Adam Levine isn't shying away from the spotlight. On Saturday, the 43-year-old singer made his first public appearance since finding himself at the center of a cheating scandal. Levine performed with his band, Maroon 5, for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's "The Event" fundraiser at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in...
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Wonders Why She Can't Sit Next to Blake Shelton
The Voice coaches panel got a bit of a shake-up this season, and Gwen Stefani has some questions. Namely, about why she can't sit next to her husband, Blake Shelton!. "How come they never put me and Blake next to each other?" Gwen wondered between performances during Monday's Blind Auditions. For season 22, John Legend was moved to Kelly Clarkson's former seat on the end of the panel, while new coach Camila Cabello found herself in the "married couple sandwich" between Blake and Gwen.
Maren Morris Shows Off Hilarious Height Difference in Viral Pic With Shaquille O'Neal
Maren Morris and Shaquille O'Neal make quite the pair!. The pint-sized country star and the larger-than-life NBA legend posed together for a hysterical photo op in Las Vegas over the weekend, smiling backstage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's "The Event" fundraiser. Shaq positively towers...
A Free Scottish Haircut for the King!
This is the moment King Charles greeted a waiting crowd, with some offering more than a hand shake! Buzz60's Chloe Hurst has the story!
