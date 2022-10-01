ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

saturdaytradition.com

Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias

Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Rankings: Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll released

College football rankings are getting updated heading into Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, and the new Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. In the B1G, the top 2 teams of Michigan and Ohio State remained undefeated with wins in conference play. Penn State also kept up its undefeated season and moves into the top 10 following a win over Northwestern.
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Leonhard comments on relationship with Paul Chryst, new role with Badgers

Jim Leonhard will now have to focus on his new role as Wisconsin’s interim HC. He talked about adjusting to his new role in a recent press conference. Leonhard got his first coaching job from Paul Chryst in 2016. Leonhard joined Chryst’s staff as the defensive backs coach, before getting promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The former Wisconsin DC mentioned how Chryst mentored him.
saturdaytradition.com

Mark Whipple seen chewing out Nebraska QB Casey Thompson following 3rd-down sack

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson took a bad sack on 3rd down in a B1G game versus Indiana. Afterward, he got an earful from offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Whipple was looking to teach Thompson a lesson by benching him for the following drive. That backfired on Nebraska as Chubba Purdy was sacked by Indiana defensive back Louis Moore and forced a fumble that was recovered by Indiana linebacker Myles Jackson for a Hoosiers touchdown.
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh shares initial thoughts to Michigan's huge road win over Iowa

Michigan rolled to another win on Saturday, improving to 5-0 on the season. Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that Michigan “stepped up to the plate and big-time players made big-time plays.”. Harbaugh pointed out several high-performers, including QB JJ McCarthy, as having an impact on...
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph, Huskers bust out locker room celebration following Week 5 win over Indiana

Mickey Joseph and the Nebraska football program have been through a lot this season. So forgive the Huskers if they feel the need to let loose a bit after Saturday’s win. Facing Indiana, Nebraska and the Hoosiers battled back and forth in the first half. After trading turnovers and punts in the third quarter, the Huskers eventually pulled away with a 14-point fourth quarter.
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema reveals Illinois has spent extra preparation on beating Wisconsin, Northwestern since taking over Illini

Illinois native Brett Bielema and his Fighting Illini dominated Wisconsin this week. The Illini went into Madison and beat the Badgers by a score of 34-10. In his post-game presser, Bielema said, “A lot went into today beyond the preparation of this week, and I’m excited to see this.” Bielema stated that when he was hired by Illinois in 2021, he told his players that they “had to beat Northwestern and Wisconsin,” the teams that dominated the B1G West before 2021.
saturdaytradition.com

Ex-Minnesota assistant named interim coach at Colorado, per report

Colorado is making sweeping changes Sunday afternoon after a disastrous 0-5 start to the season. That included a blowout loss to Minnesota by a final score of 49-7. In an interesting turn of events, a former Minnesota assistant will now get his turn leading the program on an interim basis. According to various reports Sunday afternoon, former Gopher OC and QB coach Mike Sanford Jr. is being named the interim head coach for the Buffs.
BOULDER, CO

