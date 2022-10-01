Illinois native Brett Bielema and his Fighting Illini dominated Wisconsin this week. The Illini went into Madison and beat the Badgers by a score of 34-10. In his post-game presser, Bielema said, “A lot went into today beyond the preparation of this week, and I’m excited to see this.” Bielema stated that when he was hired by Illinois in 2021, he told his players that they “had to beat Northwestern and Wisconsin,” the teams that dominated the B1G West before 2021.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO