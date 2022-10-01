Read full article on original website
Paul Chryst buyout: Here's how much Wisconsin will owe after reportedly firing Chryst
Paul Chryst will be getting a decent buyout following Sunday’s surprising news. According to reports, Wisconsin is making the move to fire Chryst after a 2-3 start to the season. That move also follows back-to-back blowout losses in B1G play with Illinois steamrolling the Badgers in Madison during Week 5.
Braelon Allen has blunt reaction to Wisconsin's decision to fire head coach Paul Chryst
Braelon Allen did not mince any words when it came to his reaction to the firing of head coach Paul Chryst. He reacted to the news Sunday evening after the move became official. Addressing the move on social media, Allen noted that “Anyone who wanted Coach Chryst gone isn’t a...
Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh explains decision to fire Paul Chryst following Week 5
Chris McIntosh gave his reasoning for firing Paul Chryst on Sunday. The Wisconsin AD stated that the decision was not based from game-to-game. Wisconsin will have to adjust to having a new head coach at the helm halfway through the season. The Badgers are 2-3 after losses to Washington State, Ohio State, and Illinois.
Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias
Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
College Football Rankings: Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll released
College football rankings are getting updated heading into Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, and the new Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. In the B1G, the top 2 teams of Michigan and Ohio State remained undefeated with wins in conference play. Penn State also kept up its undefeated season and moves into the top 10 following a win over Northwestern.
Jim Leonhard comments on relationship with Paul Chryst, new role with Badgers
Jim Leonhard will now have to focus on his new role as Wisconsin’s interim HC. He talked about adjusting to his new role in a recent press conference. Leonhard got his first coaching job from Paul Chryst in 2016. Leonhard joined Chryst’s staff as the defensive backs coach, before getting promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The former Wisconsin DC mentioned how Chryst mentored him.
Wisconsin football shockingly fires Paul Chryst in most disrespectful way
Wisconsin football made the decision to shock the college football world by firing head coach Paul Chryst in the middle of a dramatic Packers game. Nebraska firing Scott Frost? It was a long time coming. ASU dumping Herm Edwards? It was inevitable. But Wisconsin firing Paul Chryst? Now that one was a surprise.
Wisconsin football: 3 things we didn't like and liked from the Badgers' loss to Illinois
It was the least competitive game in Big Ten play this weekend. Surprisingly so. Illinois departed Madison with a 34-10 victory against Wisconsin on Saturday for its first win in 20 years at Camp Randall Stadium. To make matters more humiliating for Wisconsin, 2nd-year Illini coach Bret Bielema got a...
Ryan Day, Greg Schiano receive unsportsmanlike penalties following screaming match in Rutgers-OSU game
Ryan Day and Greg Schiano’s squads are going out it hard on Saturday despite a lopsided call. The emotions spilled over in the fourth quarter, including both head coaches getting into a battle of words. Following a long run on a fake punt, Rutgers return man Aron Cruickshank delivered...
Mark Whipple seen chewing out Nebraska QB Casey Thompson following 3rd-down sack
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson took a bad sack on 3rd down in a B1G game versus Indiana. Afterward, he got an earful from offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Whipple was looking to teach Thompson a lesson by benching him for the following drive. That backfired on Nebraska as Chubba Purdy was sacked by Indiana defensive back Louis Moore and forced a fumble that was recovered by Indiana linebacker Myles Jackson for a Hoosiers touchdown.
Paul Finebaum ranks his Top 4 college football teams heading into Week 6
Paul Finebaum gave his weekly top 4 rankings after the significant impact of Week 5. While the top teams came away with victories, the games’ results and performances have huge implications. Finebaum saw Ohio State take care of business at home versus B1G foe Rutgers 49-10. He also saw...
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football on Nathan Baird’s Week 6 ballot? College rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As soon as I thought Ohio State football and Georgia had separated themselves in the top two spots of the AP Top 25, things got slightly more complicated Saturday. Not for OSU, which beat Rutgers 49-10 without two of the best offensive players in the country....
Jim Harbaugh shares initial thoughts to Michigan's huge road win over Iowa
Michigan rolled to another win on Saturday, improving to 5-0 on the season. Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that Michigan “stepped up to the plate and big-time players made big-time plays.”. Harbaugh pointed out several high-performers, including QB JJ McCarthy, as having an impact on...
Mickey Joseph, Huskers bust out locker room celebration following Week 5 win over Indiana
Mickey Joseph and the Nebraska football program have been through a lot this season. So forgive the Huskers if they feel the need to let loose a bit after Saturday’s win. Facing Indiana, Nebraska and the Hoosiers battled back and forth in the first half. After trading turnovers and punts in the third quarter, the Huskers eventually pulled away with a 14-point fourth quarter.
Nick Herbig, Wisconsin LB, shares cryptic message on social media following big loss to Illinois
Nick Herbig and Wisconsin are not trending the way the team was hoping for coming into the season Despite being the overwhelming favorite to win the B1G West this year, the Badgers are now 2-3 on the season and have been blown out in the first two conference games of the year.
Ohio State starting WR out vs. Rutgers, fellow starter receives late 'game-time decision' tag
Ohio State is looking at a potentially thin wide receiver group once again in Week 5 vs. Rutgers. The Buckeyes dropped their status report ahead of kickoff with one starter listed as out and another receiver listed as a game-time decision. According to Dan Hope with Eleven Warriors, Jaxon Smith-Njigba...
Bret Bielema reveals Illinois has spent extra preparation on beating Wisconsin, Northwestern since taking over Illini
Illinois native Brett Bielema and his Fighting Illini dominated Wisconsin this week. The Illini went into Madison and beat the Badgers by a score of 34-10. In his post-game presser, Bielema said, “A lot went into today beyond the preparation of this week, and I’m excited to see this.” Bielema stated that when he was hired by Illinois in 2021, he told his players that they “had to beat Northwestern and Wisconsin,” the teams that dominated the B1G West before 2021.
Social media hammers Iowa's offense for disastrous 4th-down play call
Iowa is getting drilled by Michigan at home in Week 5, and the Hawkeyes are headed to their second loss on the season. The Hawkeyes were mounting one comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, but it came crashing down in disastrous fashion. After rolling all the way down the field...
Ex-Minnesota assistant named interim coach at Colorado, per report
Colorado is making sweeping changes Sunday afternoon after a disastrous 0-5 start to the season. That included a blowout loss to Minnesota by a final score of 49-7. In an interesting turn of events, a former Minnesota assistant will now get his turn leading the program on an interim basis. According to various reports Sunday afternoon, former Gopher OC and QB coach Mike Sanford Jr. is being named the interim head coach for the Buffs.
Trev Alberts awards Mickey Joseph game ball for first win as Nebraska head coach
Trev Alberts knows Nebraska and every player on the Huskers has been through a lot of adversity in 2022. But after the Week 5 win, Alberts knew there was only one person deserving of the game ball. That person is Mickey Joseph, the head coach who stepped into the void...
